Australian cricketer Pat Cummins and interior designer Becky Boston’s love story began with a chance meeting in Sydney’s King’s Cross in 2013. Becky initially didn’t know about Pat’s fame until she saw him on a KFC poster. The couple got engaged in 2020 and welcomed their son, Albie, in 2021, before tying the knot in a dreamy Byron Bay wedding in 2022. Becky, an entrepreneur with a luxury décor business, complements Pat’s cricketing life. Their Instagram presence, family moments, and mutual support reflect a grounded yet glamorous relationship that continues to captivate fans across the world.