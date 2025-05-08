Advertisement
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins and interior designer Becky Boston’s love story began with a chance meeting in Sydney’s King’s Cross in 2013. Becky initially didn’t know about Pat’s fame until she saw him on a KFC poster. The couple got engaged in 2020 and welcomed their son, Albie, in 2021, before tying the knot in a dreamy Byron Bay wedding in 2022. Becky, an entrepreneur with a luxury décor business, complements Pat’s cricketing life. Their Instagram presence, family moments, and mutual support reflect a grounded yet glamorous relationship that continues to captivate fans across the world.

Updated:May 08, 2025, 08:23 AM IST
1. From King’s Cross to Cricketing Royalty: Where It All Began

1/20
Pat Cummins met Becky Boston in 2013 during a casual night out in Sydney’s King’s Cross — a serendipitous encounter that led to a romance now cherished by cricket fans around the world.

2. Secret Identity Revealed Over a KFC Poster

2/20
Becky had no clue about Pat’s cricket stardom when they first met. That changed when she spotted his face on a KFC ad — a quirky twist that only added charm to their love story.

3. The Perfect Proposal: February 9, 2020

3/20
After six years of dating, Pat proposed to Becky during a romantic getaway. The heartfelt moment cemented their bond and thrilled fans eagerly following their journey together.

4. A Wedding to Remember at Chateau Du Soleil

4/20
The couple tied the knot in August 2022 in Byron Bay. The scenic venue, elegant attire, and close-knit guest list turned the event into a dream wedding that sparked media and fan buzz alike.

5. The Arrival of Baby Albie in October 2021

5/20
Pat and Becky welcomed their first child, Albie, a year before their wedding. Parenthood became the new chapter in their lives, often shared through heartwarming Instagram posts and candid family moments.

6. Becky Boston: More Than Just a Cricketer’s Wife

6/20
An accomplished entrepreneur, Becky runs her own luxury home décor business. With a degree in English and a background in interior design, she blends style, creativity, and business savvy.

7. The Instagram Power Duo

7/20
With a growing fan base and brand collaborations, Pat and Becky’s presence on Instagram is both personal and professional. Their curated content adds relatability and boosts their public image.

8. From Casual Dates to Family Vacations

8/20
Their relationship evolved from casual McDonald’s meals to beach getaways and now family trips with Albie, reflecting a decade of shared love, laughter, and lifestyle evolution.

9. Cricket and Commitment: A Balanced Life

9/20
Despite the demands of international cricket and the IPL, Pat prioritizes family. His journey from fast bowler to father showcases a powerful balance between career excellence and emotional grounding.

 

10. A Timeless Love Story Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

10/20
Their relationship isn’t just about glitz and glamour — it’s built on years of trust, friendship, and shared goals, making Pat and Becky’s story one of the most admired in global cricket culture.

11/20
12/20
13/20
14/20
15/20
16/20
17/20
18/20
19/20
20/20
