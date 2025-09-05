Happy Birthday Pragyan Ojha: Inside His Heartwarming Hyderabadi Love Story with Karabee Pasupulate

photoDetails

Indian cricket fans are celebrating more than Pragyan Ojha’s birthday this year—they’re cherishing his heartwarming Hyderabadi love story with wife Karabee Pasupulate. Their romance began in 2007 with a chance encounter in Hyderabad, where Pragyan’s charming Hyderabadi accent and warm personality instantly captivated Karabee. The couple bonded over exploring iconic city spots like Necklace Road, indulging in fast food and pani-puri dates, and navigating Hyderabad before Google Maps. Today, with their son Yohaan, their love story has evolved into a beautiful journey of parenthood. Pragyan Ojha and Karabee’s story showcases the magic of Hyderabad as the ultimate matchmaker for celebrity couples.