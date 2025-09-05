Advertisement
Happy Birthday Pragyan Ojha: Inside His Heartwarming Hyderabadi Love Story with Karabee Pasupulate
Happy Birthday Pragyan Ojha: Inside His Heartwarming Hyderabadi Love Story with Karabee Pasupulate

Indian cricket fans are celebrating more than Pragyan Ojha’s birthday this year—they’re cherishing his heartwarming Hyderabadi love story with wife Karabee Pasupulate. Their romance began in 2007 with a chance encounter in Hyderabad, where Pragyan’s charming Hyderabadi accent and warm personality instantly captivated Karabee. The couple bonded over exploring iconic city spots like Necklace Road, indulging in fast food and pani-puri dates, and navigating Hyderabad before Google Maps. Today, with their son Yohaan, their love story has evolved into a beautiful journey of parenthood. Pragyan Ojha and Karabee’s story showcases the magic of Hyderabad as the ultimate matchmaker for celebrity couples.

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
1. A Chance Encounter That Sparked It All

1/11
1. A Chance Encounter That Sparked It All

Pragyan and Karabee first met in 2007 when he helped her navigate Hyderabad. That 1.5-hour detour led to a friendship that would blossom into lifelong love.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

2. The Charm of Pragyan’s Hyderabadi Accent

2/11
2. The Charm of Pragyan’s Hyderabadi Accent

Karabee recalls being captivated by Pragyan’s unique Hyderabadi accent, a novelty that revealed the warmth and kindness of his personality beneath the unfamiliar tone.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

3. Navigating Hyderabad Before Google Maps

3/11
3. Navigating Hyderabad Before Google Maps

Their early dates involved exploring Hyderabad without modern navigation tools, making every outing—from Secunderabad fast food joints to Necklace Road—an adventure full of laughter.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

4. From Pani-Puri to Movie Dates

4/11
4. From Pani-Puri to Movie Dates

Though Karabee didn’t love pani-puri, she accompanied Pragyan on his foodie adventures, proving that shared experiences, however small, strengthen the bond between couples.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

5. Exploring Iconic Hyderabad Landmarks Together

5/11
5. Exploring Iconic Hyderabad Landmarks Together

Necklace Road, Secunderabad, and local fruit juice joints became backdrops for their budding romance, highlighting Hyderabad’s charm as the perfect matchmaker.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

6. A Relationship Rooted in Serious Intentions

6/11
6. A Relationship Rooted in Serious Intentions

From the start, Pragyan and Karabee were committed to building a future together, emphasizing the importance of trust, understanding, and shared goals in lasting relationships.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

7. Parenthood: A New Chapter of Love

7/11
7. Parenthood: A New Chapter of Love

With their son Yohaan, the couple’s priorities shifted, and their love story evolved, showing how parenthood deepens bonds and reshapes life’s joys.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

8. Celebrating Love Through Hyderabad

8/11
8. Celebrating Love Through Hyderabad

Their journey illustrates that the city of Hyderabad played a pivotal role in bringing them together, making every memory—from fast food dates to city walks—extra special.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

9. The Blend of Friendship and Romance

9/11
9. The Blend of Friendship and Romance

Their story highlights that strong relationships often begin as friendships, strengthened by shared laughter, curiosity, and simple daily adventures.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

10. A Timeless Love Story to Inspire Fans

10/11
10. A Timeless Love Story to Inspire Fans

Pragyan and Karabee’s romance is a testament to love, commitment, and the magic of shared experiences—proving that sometimes, the city itself can be Cupid. (Photo Credit-Twitter)

11/11
