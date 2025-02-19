photoDetails

english

2860868

Prasidh Krishna, born on February 19, 1996, has quickly become a standout in Indian cricket. His ODI debut in 2021, where he took four wickets, broke a 24-year-old record and set the stage for his promising career. Despite injuries, he remains dedicated, currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Off the field, Prasidh is married to Rachana Krishna, an accomplished IT professional who supports his journey. As he joins the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025, fans eagerly await his return, confident in his talent and determination.