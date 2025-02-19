Advertisement
Happy Birthday Prasidh Krishna: All About Gujarat Titans' New Recruit's Love Story Ahead Of IPL 2025 -In Pics

Prasidh Krishna, born on February 19, 1996, has quickly become a standout in Indian cricket. His ODI debut in 2021, where he took four wickets, broke a 24-year-old record and set the stage for his promising career. Despite injuries, he remains dedicated, currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Off the field, Prasidh is married to Rachana Krishna, an accomplished IT professional who supports his journey. As he joins the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025, fans eagerly await his return, confident in his talent and determination.

Updated:Feb 19, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
1. A Record-Breaking Debut

1. A Record-Breaking Debut

Prasidh Krishna made history by taking four wickets on his ODI debut, breaking a 24-year-old record. His performance set the stage for future success.

2. Injury and Recovery

2. Injury and Recovery

Currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy, Prasidh is focused on enhancing his skills and recovering from a quadriceps strain.

3. Joining Gujarat Titans

3. Joining Gujarat Titans

Prasidh Krishna has joined the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025, adding to the team's formidable bowling attack.

4. Rachana Krishna: The Supportive Wife

4. Rachana Krishna: The Supportive Wife

Prasidh's wife, Rachana, is a constant source of support. Their traditional South Indian wedding was attended by cricket stars like Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah.

5. Rachana's IT Career

5. Rachana's IT Career

Rachana Krishna works as a product manager at Dell Technologies in Austin, Texas, showcasing her professional prowess.

6. Entrepreneurial Spirit

6. Entrepreneurial Spirit

Beyond her IT career, Rachana has founded an EdTech company that connects students with firms, reflecting her entrepreneurial drive.

7. Educational Achievements

7. Educational Achievements

Rachana excelled academically, earning a gold medal in Computer Science Engineering at VIT College.

8. Social Media Presence

8. Social Media Presence

Rachana Krishna's verified Instagram account has 19k followers, with frequent interactions from Prasidh Krishna.

9. Long-Term Relationship

9. Long-Term Relationship

Prasidh and Rachana have been in a long-term relationship, with Rachana supporting Prasidh since his early cricketing days.

 

10. Looking Ahead to IPL 2025

10. Looking Ahead to IPL 2025

As Prasidh Krishna prepares for IPL 2025, fans eagerly await his return to the field, hoping for another stellar season.

