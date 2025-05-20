Happy Birthday Rahul Tewatia: All About Gujarat Titans All-Rounder's Love Story With Wife Ridhi Pannu - In Pics
Rahul Tewatia, the Gujarat Titans all-rounder, shares a beautiful and private love story with his wife, Ridhi Pannu. Married since November 2021, the couple keeps their relationship away from the limelight, sparking curiosity among fans. Ridhi, 29, maintains a low profile with limited social media presence and little known about her profession or family. Their joy grew with the birth of their daughter in September 2023. Despite being married to a cricket star, Ridhi stays grounded and private, making their relationship one of the most admired and mysterious among IPL couples.
1. Who is Ridhi Pannu? Meet Rahul Tewatia's Wife
Ridhi Pannu, the wife of Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, prefers life away from the spotlight, making her one of the most intriguing cricket WAGs in India.
2. Ridhi Pannu's Age Adds to Her Mystery
Born in 1995, Ridhi Pannu is 29 years old as of 2024, though her exact birth date remains undisclosed, fueling curiosity around her personal life.
3. Her Profession Remains a Well-Kept Secret
Despite being married to an IPL star, Ridhi Pannu's profession or career details are not publicly known, adding a layer of intrigue to her identity.
4. Ridhi Pannu’s Net Worth is Still Unknown
Unlike most celebrity spouses, Ridhi’s financial profile is a mystery. With no verified sources, her net worth continues to be a topic of speculation among fans.
5. A Graceful Presence: Ridhi Stands at 5'5"
Standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, Ridhi Pannu complements Rahul Tewatia’s towering cricketing stature with elegance and poise, both on social media and at public events.
6. Love in the Limelight: Tewatia-Pannu Wedding
Rahul and Ridhi tied the knot on November 29, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi, Gurgaon. Their wedding photos went viral for their dreamy aesthetic.
7. A Daughter Brings Double the Joy
On September 5, 2023, Rahul Tewatia announced the birth of their daughter, marking a beautiful milestone in their relationship and delighting fans on Instagram.
8. Social Media Presence With a Low Profile
Ridhi’s Instagram (@ridhitewatia) has just 14 posts and 14.7K followers as of early 2024, showcasing glimpses of her personal life without courting constant attention.
9. Family First: Meet Ridhi Pannu’s Inner Circle
Her known family includes mother Suman Pannu and brother Aakash Pannu, while details about her father remain undisclosed, keeping part of her story under wraps.
10. The Couple’s Relationship is Still an Enigma
Even after years of marriage, Rahul and Ridhi Tewatia have kept their love story largely private, fueling fan curiosity and making them one of IPL’s most talked-about couples.
Trending Photos