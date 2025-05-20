photoDetails

Rahul Tewatia, the Gujarat Titans all-rounder, shares a beautiful and private love story with his wife, Ridhi Pannu. Married since November 2021, the couple keeps their relationship away from the limelight, sparking curiosity among fans. Ridhi, 29, maintains a low profile with limited social media presence and little known about her profession or family. Their joy grew with the birth of their daughter in September 2023. Despite being married to a cricket star, Ridhi stays grounded and private, making their relationship one of the most admired and mysterious among IPL couples.