Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2903388https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-rahul-tewatia-all-about-gujarat-titans-all-rounders-love-story-with-wife-ridhi-pannu-in-pics-2903388
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Rahul Tewatia: All About Gujarat Titans All-Rounder's Love Story With Wife Ridhi Pannu - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Rahul Tewatia: All About Gujarat Titans All-Rounder's Love Story With Wife Ridhi Pannu - In Pics

Rahul Tewatia, the Gujarat Titans all-rounder, shares a beautiful and private love story with his wife, Ridhi Pannu. Married since November 2021, the couple keeps their relationship away from the limelight, sparking curiosity among fans. Ridhi, 29, maintains a low profile with limited social media presence and little known about her profession or family. Their joy grew with the birth of their daughter in September 2023. Despite being married to a cricket star, Ridhi stays grounded and private, making their relationship one of the most admired and mysterious among IPL couples.

Updated:May 20, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Who is Ridhi Pannu? Meet Rahul Tewatia's Wife

1/20
1. Who is Ridhi Pannu? Meet Rahul Tewatia's Wife

Ridhi Pannu, the wife of Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, prefers life away from the spotlight, making her one of the most intriguing cricket WAGs in India.

Follow Us

2. Ridhi Pannu's Age Adds to Her Mystery

2/20
2. Ridhi Pannu's Age Adds to Her Mystery

Born in 1995, Ridhi Pannu is 29 years old as of 2024, though her exact birth date remains undisclosed, fueling curiosity around her personal life.

Follow Us

3. Her Profession Remains a Well-Kept Secret

3/20
3. Her Profession Remains a Well-Kept Secret

Despite being married to an IPL star, Ridhi Pannu's profession or career details are not publicly known, adding a layer of intrigue to her identity.

Follow Us

4. Ridhi Pannu’s Net Worth is Still Unknown

4/20
4. Ridhi Pannu’s Net Worth is Still Unknown

Unlike most celebrity spouses, Ridhi’s financial profile is a mystery. With no verified sources, her net worth continues to be a topic of speculation among fans.

Follow Us

5. A Graceful Presence: Ridhi Stands at 5'5"

5/20
5. A Graceful Presence: Ridhi Stands at 5'5

Standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, Ridhi Pannu complements Rahul Tewatia’s towering cricketing stature with elegance and poise, both on social media and at public events.

Follow Us

6. Love in the Limelight: Tewatia-Pannu Wedding

6/20
6. Love in the Limelight: Tewatia-Pannu Wedding

Rahul and Ridhi tied the knot on November 29, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi, Gurgaon. Their wedding photos went viral for their dreamy aesthetic.

Follow Us

7. A Daughter Brings Double the Joy

7/20
7. A Daughter Brings Double the Joy

On September 5, 2023, Rahul Tewatia announced the birth of their daughter, marking a beautiful milestone in their relationship and delighting fans on Instagram.

Follow Us

8. Social Media Presence With a Low Profile

8/20
8. Social Media Presence With a Low Profile

Ridhi’s Instagram (@ridhitewatia) has just 14 posts and 14.7K followers as of early 2024, showcasing glimpses of her personal life without courting constant attention.

Follow Us

9. Family First: Meet Ridhi Pannu’s Inner Circle

9/20
9. Family First: Meet Ridhi Pannu’s Inner Circle

Her known family includes mother Suman Pannu and brother Aakash Pannu, while details about her father remain undisclosed, keeping part of her story under wraps.

Follow Us

10. The Couple’s Relationship is Still an Enigma

10/20
10. The Couple’s Relationship is Still an Enigma

Even after years of marriage, Rahul and Ridhi Tewatia have kept their love story largely private, fueling fan curiosity and making them one of IPL’s most talked-about couples.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Rahul TewatiaIPL 2025Rahul Tewatia love storyRahul Tewatia wife Ridhi PannuGujarat Titans Rahul Tewatia familyIPL player love storiesRahul Tewatia marriage detailsRidhi Pannu profileIPL cricketer spouse privacyRahul Tewatia daughter birthfamous IPL couples 2025Gujarat Titans player personal lifeIPL players and their wivesRahul Tewatia relationship secretsRidhi Pannu social mediaIndian cricketers love storiesRahul Tewatia wedding 2021Gujarat Titans Rahul Tewatia newsIPL celebrity couplesRahul Tewatia family photosIPL all-rounder personal lifeRidhi Pannu backgroundRahul Tewatia off-field lifeGujarat Titans IPL updatesIPL love stories 2025cricket players private lifeRahul Tewatia interviewRidhi Pannu InstagramIPL stars family lifeRahul Tewatia wife interviewGujarat Titans players relationshipsIPL player family updates
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals: Ayush Mhatre As Opener, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon5
title
angry zodiac signs
People With THESE Zodiacs Get Angry Very Easily
camera icon7
title
Sumeyye Erdoğan
Meet Sumeyye Erdoğan, Daughter Of Turkish President, Facing Heat In India Over Her Ties With Celebi
camera icon12
title
Edible flowers
10 Edible Flowers That Taste As Good As They Look
camera icon7
title
tollywood trivia
This South Indian Actress Was Born To Muslim Father, Converted To Christianity, Married A Tamil Superstar And Did One Bollywood Film — Guess Who She Is?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK