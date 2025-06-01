Advertisement
Happy Birthday Rajat Patidar: All About RCB Captain's Love Story With Wife Gunjan Patidar - In Pics

Rajat Patidar, the rising star and newly appointed captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2025, has balanced a remarkable cricket career with a private personal life. Originally from Indore, he struggled academically but focused on cricket, debuting in 2015. Despite being released in the 2022 IPL auction, he was called up as a replacement and made a breakthrough with a match-winning century. His wedding to Gunjan Patidar was repeatedly postponed due to cricket commitments, and he keeps his relationship details private. Rajat’s leadership marks a new era for RCB, with fans and teammates showing strong support for his journey.

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
1. Rajat Patidar’s Meteoric Rise in Indian Cricket

1.
1. Rajat Patidar’s Meteoric Rise in Indian Cricket

Known for clutch performances, Rajat’s consistent IPL and domestic cricket success earned him a strong fan base and leadership role in RCB for IPL 2025 and beyond.

2. Private Marriage to Gunjan Patidar Sparks Fan Curiosity

2.
2. Private Marriage to Gunjan Patidar Sparks Fan Curiosity

Though largely private, reports and subtle Instagram hints confirm Rajat’s marriage to Gunjan, showing how sports stars balance fame and personal privacy.

3. Wedding Plans Postponed Due to IPL Opportunities

3.
3. Wedding Plans Postponed Due to IPL Opportunities

Originally set for May 2022, Rajat’s wedding was delayed multiple times after RCB signed him as a replacement player, highlighting his cricket-first mindset.

4. A Breakout IPL Century Changed His Life

4.
4. A Breakout IPL Century Changed His Life

Rajat’s match-winning century in the 2022 IPL playoffs against Lucknow Super Giants not only sealed his spot but postponed personal celebrations, underlining his dedication.

5. RCB’s Trust in Rajat Over Cricket Icon Virat Kohli

5.
5. RCB’s Trust in Rajat Over Cricket Icon Virat Kohli

Breaking the mold, RCB appointed Rajat as captain over legends like Virat Kohli, showing the franchise’s faith in his leadership and potential for future success.

6. From Unsold Player to IPL Captain – A Story of Perseverance

6.
6. From Unsold Player to IPL Captain – A Story of Perseverance

Rajat’s journey from going unsold in the 2022 mega auction to becoming RCB’s skipper epitomizes resilience and the unpredictable nature of IPL careers.

7. Rajat’s Private Social Media Presence Adds to His Mystique

7.
7. Rajat’s Private Social Media Presence Adds to His Mystique

Unlike many celebrities, Rajat rarely shares personal life details online, making glimpses of his relationship with Gunjan even more intriguing for fans.

8. Strong Family Support Played a Key Role

8.
8. Strong Family Support Played a Key Role

Rajat’s father, Manohar Patidar, supported his cricket ambitions despite academic struggles, highlighting the importance of family backing in sports success.

9. Focus on Cricket Over Fame Keeps Him Grounded

9.
9. Focus on Cricket Over Fame Keeps Him Grounded

Choosing to let his performances speak, Rajat avoids media discussions on his private life, maintaining a focus on growth and team contributions.

 

10. Rajat Patidar’s Leadership Marks a New Era for RCB

10.
10. Rajat Patidar’s Leadership Marks a New Era for RCB

As the 8th captain and 4th Indian leader of RCB, Rajat represents fresh hope for the franchise aiming to clinch its first IPL title under his guidance.

