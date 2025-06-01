photoDetails

english

2909269

Rajat Patidar, the rising star and newly appointed captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2025, has balanced a remarkable cricket career with a private personal life. Originally from Indore, he struggled academically but focused on cricket, debuting in 2015. Despite being released in the 2022 IPL auction, he was called up as a replacement and made a breakthrough with a match-winning century. His wedding to Gunjan Patidar was repeatedly postponed due to cricket commitments, and he keeps his relationship details private. Rajat’s leadership marks a new era for RCB, with fans and teammates showing strong support for his journey.