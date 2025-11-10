Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2982199https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-riyan-parag-how-rich-is-rajasthan-royals-star-all-rounder-in-pics-2982199
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Riyan Parag: How Rich Is Rajasthan Royal's Star All-Rounder - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Riyan Parag: How Rich Is Rajasthan Royal's Star All-Rounder - In Pics

Riyan Parag’s remarkable rise from Assam’s young talent to one of the brightest stars in Indian cricket continues to inspire fans across the nation. With a breakthrough IPL 2024 season for Rajasthan Royals and new brand endorsements from Red Bull and Rooter, Riyan Parag’s net worth and popularity have skyrocketed in 2025. Known for his aggressive batting, calm mindset, and leadership qualities, Parag is now being viewed as a future India prospect. His journey—from his cricketing roots to IPL stardom—highlights determination, hard work, and the evolving landscape of Indian cricket’s next-generation superstars.

Updated:Nov 10, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Riyan Parag’s Net Worth Soars to ₹15 Crore in 2025

1/10
1. Riyan Parag’s Net Worth Soars to ₹15 Crore in 2025

 

Riyan Parag’s estimated net worth of ₹15 crore stems from his IPL contracts, BCCI match fees, domestic cricket earnings, and lucrative brand endorsements — positioning him among India’s top young earners.

Follow Us

2. Rajasthan Royals Boosted His Career and Salary

2/10
2. Rajasthan Royals Boosted His Career and Salary

 

After debuting in IPL 2019 for ₹20 lakh, Parag’s value skyrocketed. Rajasthan Royals retained him in 2022 for ₹3.8 crore, showcasing their faith in his consistent IPL performances and leadership potential.

Follow Us

3. Red Bull and Rooter Endorsements Amplify His Income

3/10
3. Red Bull and Rooter Endorsements Amplify His Income

 

Parag’s partnerships with Red Bull and Rooter have significantly expanded his off-field earnings. These deals underline his rising market value and growing popularity among Gen Z cricket fans and brands.

Follow Us

4. From Assam to India: The Rise of a Cricket Prodigy

4/10
4. From Assam to India: The Rise of a Cricket Prodigy

 

Born in Guwahati, Assam, on November 10, 2001, Riyan Parag’s journey began early, influenced by his athletic parents. His father, Parag Das, was a first-class cricketer, and his mother, Mithoo Barooah, a national swimmer.

Follow Us

5. A Record-Breaking IPL 2024 Season Cemented His Reputation

5/10
5. A Record-Breaking IPL 2024 Season Cemented His Reputation

 

In IPL 2024, Parag scored 573 runs in 16 matches at a 150 strike rate, becoming Rajasthan Royals’ top run-scorer and setting the record for most runs at No. 4 in IPL history.

Follow Us

6. Leadership Role in IPL 2025 Marks a New Chapter

6/10
6. Leadership Role in IPL 2025 Marks a New Chapter

 

With Sanju Samson sidelined, Riyan Parag captained Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches of IPL 2025 — a massive testament to his growth as a leader and match-winner.

Follow Us

7. National Debut Elevated His Brand and Earnings

7/10
7. National Debut Elevated His Brand and Earnings

 

Following his stellar IPL run, Parag made his T20I debut for India in July 2024 against Zimbabwe, and later his ODI debut against Sri Lanka, further boosting his reputation and BCCI pay grade.

Follow Us

8. Impressive Domestic Record Shows All-Round Brilliance

8/10
8. Impressive Domestic Record Shows All-Round Brilliance

 

Before his IPL success, Parag dominated domestic cricket — leading Assam’s run charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with multiple centuries and consistent all-round displays.

Follow Us

9. Historic Feat: First Indian to Hit Six Consecutive Sixes in IPL

9/10
9. Historic Feat: First Indian to Hit Six Consecutive Sixes in IPL

 

In May 2025, Parag etched his name in IPL history by smashing six consecutive sixes, becoming the only Indian to achieve the feat in 17 years of the tournament.

Follow Us

10. Future Outlook: A Rising Star with Massive Earning Potential

10/10
10. Future Outlook: A Rising Star with Massive Earning Potential

 

At just 23, Parag’s trajectory points upward. With national team appearances, IPL captaincy, and brand endorsements piling up, his net worth is expected to surpass ₹25 crore by 2026.

 

Follow Us
Riyan Parag net worth 2025Riyan Parag IPL salaryRiyan Parag incomeRiyan Parag endorsementsRiyan Parag Red Bull dealRiyan Parag Rooter sponsorshipRiyan Parag Rajasthan Royals captainRiyan Parag IPL 2025 statsRiyan Parag IPL 2024 performanceRiyan Parag total earningsRiyan Parag cricket careerRiyan Parag early lifeRiyan Parag family backgroundRiyan Parag father Parag DasRiyan Parag mother Mithoo BarooahRiyan Parag Assam cricketerRiyan Parag India debutRiyan Parag T20I debutRiyan Parag ODI debutRiyan Parag highest score IPLRiyan Parag six consecutive sixesRiyan Parag record 2025Riyan Parag IPL journeyRiyan Parag IPL price 2025Riyan Parag brand valueRiyan Parag lifestyle and net worthRiyan Parag total assetsRiyan Parag biographyRiyan Parag career achievementsRiyan Parag future in Indian cricket
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
World’s highest bridge
Discover The World’s Highest Bridge In China – A Two-Minute Ride Across The Sky
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 10- 16: Keep Your Meals Light And Timely, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
United States
Meet Minuteman III: The US Nuclear-Capable ICBM That Can Wipe Out Cities
camera icon10
title
rajasthan royals
5 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Trade Or Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon8
title
PM-Kisan yojana
PM Kisan Alert: Aadhaar-Based e-KYC Is Mandatory For 21st Instalment — Here’s How To Do It