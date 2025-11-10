photoDetails

english

2982186

Riyan Parag’s remarkable rise from Assam’s young talent to one of the brightest stars in Indian cricket continues to inspire fans across the nation. With a breakthrough IPL 2024 season for Rajasthan Royals and new brand endorsements from Red Bull and Rooter, Riyan Parag’s net worth and popularity have skyrocketed in 2025. Known for his aggressive batting, calm mindset, and leadership qualities, Parag is now being viewed as a future India prospect. His journey—from his cricketing roots to IPL stardom—highlights determination, hard work, and the evolving landscape of Indian cricket’s next-generation superstars.