Happy Birthday Riyan Parag: How Rich Is Rajasthan Royal's Star All-Rounder - In Pics
Riyan Parag’s remarkable rise from Assam’s young talent to one of the brightest stars in Indian cricket continues to inspire fans across the nation. With a breakthrough IPL 2024 season for Rajasthan Royals and new brand endorsements from Red Bull and Rooter, Riyan Parag’s net worth and popularity have skyrocketed in 2025. Known for his aggressive batting, calm mindset, and leadership qualities, Parag is now being viewed as a future India prospect. His journey—from his cricketing roots to IPL stardom—highlights determination, hard work, and the evolving landscape of Indian cricket’s next-generation superstars.
1. Riyan Parag’s Net Worth Soars to ₹15 Crore in 2025
Riyan Parag’s estimated net worth of ₹15 crore stems from his IPL contracts, BCCI match fees, domestic cricket earnings, and lucrative brand endorsements — positioning him among India’s top young earners.
2. Rajasthan Royals Boosted His Career and Salary
After debuting in IPL 2019 for ₹20 lakh, Parag’s value skyrocketed. Rajasthan Royals retained him in 2022 for ₹3.8 crore, showcasing their faith in his consistent IPL performances and leadership potential.
3. Red Bull and Rooter Endorsements Amplify His Income
Parag’s partnerships with Red Bull and Rooter have significantly expanded his off-field earnings. These deals underline his rising market value and growing popularity among Gen Z cricket fans and brands.
4. From Assam to India: The Rise of a Cricket Prodigy
Born in Guwahati, Assam, on November 10, 2001, Riyan Parag’s journey began early, influenced by his athletic parents. His father, Parag Das, was a first-class cricketer, and his mother, Mithoo Barooah, a national swimmer.
5. A Record-Breaking IPL 2024 Season Cemented His Reputation
In IPL 2024, Parag scored 573 runs in 16 matches at a 150 strike rate, becoming Rajasthan Royals’ top run-scorer and setting the record for most runs at No. 4 in IPL history.
6. Leadership Role in IPL 2025 Marks a New Chapter
With Sanju Samson sidelined, Riyan Parag captained Rajasthan Royals in the first three matches of IPL 2025 — a massive testament to his growth as a leader and match-winner.
7. National Debut Elevated His Brand and Earnings
Following his stellar IPL run, Parag made his T20I debut for India in July 2024 against Zimbabwe, and later his ODI debut against Sri Lanka, further boosting his reputation and BCCI pay grade.
8. Impressive Domestic Record Shows All-Round Brilliance
Before his IPL success, Parag dominated domestic cricket — leading Assam’s run charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with multiple centuries and consistent all-round displays.
9. Historic Feat: First Indian to Hit Six Consecutive Sixes in IPL
In May 2025, Parag etched his name in IPL history by smashing six consecutive sixes, becoming the only Indian to achieve the feat in 17 years of the tournament.
10. Future Outlook: A Rising Star with Massive Earning Potential
At just 23, Parag’s trajectory points upward. With national team appearances, IPL captaincy, and brand endorsements piling up, his net worth is expected to surpass ₹25 crore by 2026.
Trending Photos