Happy Birthday Robin Uthappa! Unconventional Love Story - How A College Romance Led To Two Weddings

Robin Uthappa, former Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting and IPL stints with five teams, has been in the spotlight recently due to an EPF fraud case and an arrest warrant. Married to former tennis player Shheethal Goutham, the couple’s love story began in college, blossomed over seven years, and led to dual wedding ceremonies in 2016, blending Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple has two children, Neale Nolan and Trinity Thea, and relocated to Dubai in 2023. Beyond cricket, Robin focuses on entrepreneurship while Shheethal works as a life coach and hypnotherapist, making them one of India’s most inspiring sports couples.

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
1. From College Mates to Soulmates

1. From College Mates to Soulmates

 

Robin Uthappa met Shheethal Goutham at Jain College, Bengaluru. What started as a friendship over shared interests in sports and fitness soon turned into a long-term romance that lasted seven years before marriage.

2. A Cross-Cultural Love Story

2. A Cross-Cultural Love Story

 

Defying cultural and religious differences, Uthappa, a Christian, and Shheethal, a Hindu, tied the knot twice in 2016 — first through a Christian wedding and later through a Hindu ceremony, celebrating both faiths with equal respect.

3. A Power Couple in Sports

3. A Power Couple in Sports

 

While Uthappa is known for his explosive batting in Indian cricket and IPL, Shheethal Goutham was a professional tennis player who achieved a WTA singles ranking of 591 and won multiple ITF titles, making them one of India’s true sports power couples.

4. Two Weddings, One Beautiful Journey

4. Two Weddings, One Beautiful Journey

 

Their first wedding took place on March 3, 2016, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on March 11, 2016. The dual celebration reflected the unity of two cultures and their mutual respect for family traditions.

5. The Proposal That Melted Hearts

5. The Proposal That Melted Hearts

 

Robin proposed to Shheethal on his 30th birthday, making it one of the most memorable moments of their relationship. His heartfelt proposal marked the beginning of their forever after.

6. A Star-Studded Wedding Celebration

6. A Star-Studded Wedding Celebration

 

Their wedding was attended by IPL icons and Bollywood personalities like Juhi Chawla and Irfan Pathan, who served as Robin’s best man. The event was a perfect blend of glamour and emotion.

7. Life Beyond Cricket and Tennis

7. Life Beyond Cricket and Tennis

 

After retiring, Robin Uthappa shifted focus to entrepreneurship, becoming a director at Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd, while Shheethal transitioned into a life coach and hypnotherapist, guiding others toward wellness and mindfulness.

8. The PF Fraud Controversy

8. The PF Fraud Controversy

 

In December 2024, an arrest warrant was issued against Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged EPF fraud case, where his company was accused of not depositing employees’ PF contributions. The controversy shocked fans across India.

 

 

9. New Beginnings in Dubai

9. New Beginnings in Dubai

 

According to reports, Robin and Shheethal have moved to Dubai permanently with their children — Neale Nolan and Trinity Thea — focusing on family life away from the spotlight amid ongoing legal issues.

10. Love That Withstood Every Test

10. Love That Withstood Every Test

 

Through the highs of international cricket and the lows of public controversy, Robin and Shheethal’s love has remained unshaken. Their journey stands as a testament to commitment, trust, and mutual growth.

 

