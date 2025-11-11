Happy Birthday Robin Uthappa! Unconventional Love Story - How A College Romance Led To Two Weddings

photoDetails

Robin Uthappa, former Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting and IPL stints with five teams, has been in the spotlight recently due to an EPF fraud case and an arrest warrant. Married to former tennis player Shheethal Goutham, the couple’s love story began in college, blossomed over seven years, and led to dual wedding ceremonies in 2016, blending Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple has two children, Neale Nolan and Trinity Thea, and relocated to Dubai in 2023. Beyond cricket, Robin focuses on entrepreneurship while Shheethal works as a life coach and hypnotherapist, making them one of India’s most inspiring sports couples.