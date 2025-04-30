Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Top 10 Impossible Records Held By 'Hitman' - In Pics
Today, April 30, 2025, Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma celebrates his 38th birthday. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and formidable records, Sharma's career highlights include the highest individual ODI score of 264 runs and being the only player with three ODI double centuries. He has amassed over 11,000 ODI runs, becoming the second-fastest to reach this milestone. In 2024, under his leadership, India clinched the T20 World Cup, followed by the Champions Trophy in 2025. Despite stepping down from T20Is, Sharma continues to shine in the IPL, recently surpassing Chris Gayle's record for most T20 sixes in India .
1. Rohit Sharma’s 264: The Highest Individual Score in ODI History
No batter has come close to breaking Rohit’s 264-run innings. With 33 fours and 9 sixes, it remains the highest individual score in ODI cricket.
2. Only Player With 3 ODI Double Centuries
Rohit is the only cricketer to score three ODI double hundreds, showcasing rare consistency and big-match dominance over a decade.
3. Most Centuries in a Single World Cup (5 in 2019)
In 2019, Rohit scored five centuries in just nine matches, setting a new standard for World Cup batting brilliance.
4. Record for Most T20I Centuries (5)
Rohit holds the record for most T20I hundreds, including a joint-fastest century off 35 balls, cementing his status in short-format history.
5. World Record: Most International Sixes (637+)
With over 637 sixes across formats, Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle to become cricket’s ultimate six-hitter.
6. Most Sixes in ICC ODI Events (68)
Rohit has hit 68 sixes in ICC ODI tournaments, excelling on the biggest stages like the World Cup and Champions Trophy.
7. 132 Sixes vs Australia — Most Against Any Opponent
Rohit has smashed 132 sixes against Australia, the most by any batter against a single team in international cricket.
8. Most Fours in a Single ODI Innings (33)
Rohit’s 264-run knock included a record-setting 33 fours, underlining his finesse and ability to dominate for long spells.
9. Most Sixes in a Calendar Year Across Formats
Rohit has frequently topped the six-hitting charts in a single year, thanks to his explosive style and format-spanning excellence.
10. India’s Most Capped Opener Across Formats
No other Indian batter has opened more innings across formats than Rohit, proving his durability and unmatched opening partnership value.
