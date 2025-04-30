Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Top 10 Impossible Records Held By 'Hitman' - In Pics

photoDetails

​Today, April 30, 2025, Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma celebrates his 38th birthday. Renowned for his elegant stroke play and formidable records, Sharma's career highlights include the highest individual ODI score of 264 runs and being the only player with three ODI double centuries. He has amassed over 11,000 ODI runs, becoming the second-fastest to reach this milestone. In 2024, under his leadership, India clinched the T20 World Cup, followed by the Champions Trophy in 2025. Despite stepping down from T20Is, Sharma continues to shine in the IPL, recently surpassing Chris Gayle's record for most T20 sixes in India .​