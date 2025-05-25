Happy Birthday, Roman Reigns: A Legendary Career In 10 Iconic Records - In Pics
Roman Reigns' legacy is marked by his in-ring prowess, leadership, and ability to connect with audiences. As he continues to shape the landscape of professional wrestling, let's look at his 10 iconic career records.
Longest Single Universal Championship Reign
Reigns held the WWE Universal Championship for an unprecedented 1,316 days, making it the longest single reign in the title's history and the fourth-longest world title reign in WWE history.
First Undisputed WWE Universal Champion
At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, becoming the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Record for Most Consecutive Days as World Champion in the WrestleMania Era
With a reign surpassing 1,042 days, Reigns set the record for the most consecutive days as a world champion in the WrestleMania era, surpassing Hulk Hogan's previous record.
Royal Rumble Record for Most Eliminations in a Single Match
In the 2014 Royal Rumble, Reigns eliminated 12 competitors, setting a new record for the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble match at that time.
Nine WrestleMania Victories
Reigns has competed in 12 WrestleMania matches, securing nine victories, including main event wins against top stars like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes.
Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion
Reigns has achieved both the Grand Slam and Triple Crown in WWE, having held the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship.
Multiple "Wrestler of the Year" Awards
Reigns has been recognized as "Wrestler of the Year" by various publications, including Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2022 and Sports Illustrated in 2021, acknowledging his exceptional performances and influence in the industry.
Inspirational Return from Leukemia
In 2018, Reigns announced a hiatus to battle leukemia. His triumphant return in 2019 was honored with the ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment, symbolizing his resilience and inspiring fans worldwide.
Leader of The Bloodline Faction
As the head of The Bloodline, Reigns led one of WWE's most dominant factions, elevating the careers of his cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa, and delivering compelling storylines that captivated audiences.
Elevating WWE's Storytelling and Viewership
Reigns' transformation into the "Tribal Chief" and his compelling narratives have been credited with boosting WWE's storytelling quality and viewership, contributing to some of the company's most successful periods.
