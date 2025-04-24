Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 10 Timeless Records The Cricketing World Still Chases - In Pics
Sachin Tendulkar’s towering legacy rests on ten seemingly unbreakable records that still dominate cricket’s search trends and stat sheets. He amassed a record 34,357 international runs, scored the only “century of centuries” with 100 tons, and owns 51 Test hundreds. His durability shows in 200 Test caps, 463 ODIs, and a 22‑year‑plus limited‑overs career. Tendulkar’s 1,894 ODI runs in 1998, 2,278 World Cup runs, and lightning‑fast climbs to 15,000 Test and 18,000 ODI runs stand unmatched. Add 154 ODI wickets alongside 15k‑plus runs, and his all‑round brilliance cements a cricketing Everest future generations are unlikely to scale.
1. 34,357 International Runs—The Everest of Batting Totals
Tendulkar’s career haul dwarfs No. 2 Kumar Sangakkara by nearly 7 K runs, making “most international runs record” a long‑tail keyword that attracts stat‑hungry readers and proves this peak is unclimbable.
2. 100 International Centuries: The Only ‘Century of Centuries’
Search phrases like “who has 100 hundreds” trend every April 24; only Sachin has three‑figure scores across formats in triple digits, cementing evergreen share‑ability.
3. 51 Test Tons—Red‑Ball Royalty Forever
With Test cricket shrinking, the “most Test hundreds” slot is safe; even Steve Smith’s prolific blade needs 20+ more centuries to threaten it.
4. 200 Test Caps—An Iron‑Man Feat in Whites
“Most Tests played” is another irresistible query; jam‑packed T20 leagues mean no future star is likely to survive 24 seasons of five‑day grind.
5. 463 ODI Appearances—Marathon in Coloured Kits
Type “most ODIs played” and Tendulkar dominates SERPs; rising franchise paydays and bilateral fatigue keep this marathon untouched.
6. 22 Years 91 Days ODI Career Length—Longevity Legend
Long‑tail keyword “longest ODI career in days” hooks readers comparing modern workload‑managed careers that rarely cross 15 years.
7. 1,894 ODI Runs in a Calendar Year (1998)—Purple‑Patch Benchmark
Content targeting “most ODI runs in a year” spikes before World Cups; Sachin’s 12‑month blitz remains click‑worthy, especially during format revivals.
8. 2,278 World Cup Runs—Tournament Titan
“Most runs in Cricket World Cup history” spikes every four years; six editions of consistency plus a record 673‑run single tournament keep dwell time soaring.
9. Fastest to 15k Test & 18k ODI Runs—Dual Sprint Records
Phrases like “fastest to 15000 Test runs” lure data geeks; nobody else reached either summit, blending speed with endurance for share‑friendly trivia.
10. 154 ODI Wickets + 15k Runs—All‑Round Rarity
“Only player with 15k runs and 150 wickets” is a semantic goldmine; his part‑time spin adds a niche stat that fantasy‑cricket audiences love to quote.
Trending Photos