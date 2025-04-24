Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: 10 Timeless Records The Cricketing World Still Chases - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2890297

Sachin Tendulkar’s towering legacy rests on ten seemingly unbreakable records that still dominate cricket’s search trends and stat sheets. He amassed a record 34,357 international runs, scored the only “century of centuries” with 100 tons, and owns 51 Test hundreds. His durability shows in 200 Test caps, 463 ODIs, and a 22‑year‑plus limited‑overs career. Tendulkar’s 1,894 ODI runs in 1998, 2,278 World Cup runs, and lightning‑fast climbs to 15,000 Test and 18,000 ODI runs stand unmatched. Add 154 ODI wickets alongside 15k‑plus runs, and his all‑round brilliance cements a cricketing Everest future generations are unlikely to scale.