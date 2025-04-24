Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Step Inside The Master Blaster’s ₹7.15‑Crore BKC Luxury Pad In 2025 - In Pics
Sachin Tendulkar’s ₹7.15‑crore apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra‑Kurla Complex is a 1,600 sq ft, David Tay–designed 3‑BHK showcasing minimalist luxury. Registered in wife Anjali’s name, the Rustomjee Seasons residence features two private parking bays and resort‑style amenities—gym, pool, tennis court, and rooftop garden. Interiors spotlight Tendulkar’s cricket legacy with memorabilia celebrating his 100 international centuries, while designer finishes—oak floors, recessed LEDs, Persian rugs—echo his estimated ₹1,250‑crore net worth. Complementing the flat is a ₹100‑crore Perry Cross Road bungalow, underscoring the legend’s formidable real‑estate portfolio and elevating his stature among India’s wealthiest sports icons.
1. Bandra‑Kurla Complex = Mumbai’s Billion‑Rupee Boulevard
Perched in Rustomjee Seasons, Sachin’s address ranks alongside “Mukesh Ambani BKC office” for local prestige—fueling geo‑targeted queries like “luxury apartments near Jio World Drive.” Expect sky‑high resale value and unmatched connectivity.
2. ₹7.15‑Crore Price Tag—But Market Value Keeps Rising
Bought for ₹7.15 crore, comparable BKC units now flirt with ₹9‑10 crore, making this a case study in “celebrity real‑estate ROI in Mumbai.” Savvy fans note the flat is legally in Anjali Tendulkar’s name—a smart asset‑protection move.
3. Singapore Star Architect David Tay Crafted a Minimalist Masterpiece
Tay’s signature open‑plan living merges Scandinavian calm with Indian warmth—great LSI combo for “global architects designing Indian celebrity homes.” Think hidden storage, floating step lights, and artfully recessed ceiling LEDs.
4. Three King‑Size Bedrooms + 1,459 sq ft Carpet Area
Each bedroom has custom walk‑in wardrobes, Danish oak flooring, and panoramic city views—hitting keywords like “Mumbai 3‑BHK luxury flat layout” and “celebrity bedroom décor inspiration.”
5. Twin Parking Slots—A Rare Mumbai Luxury
With only 220 slots for 198 units, two reserved bays answer the high‑intent query “does Sachin Tendulkar get private parking in BKC?” Perfect for his Mercedes‑Maybach S560 and BMW i8.
6. Resort‑Level Amenities: Gym, Pool, Tennis & Sky Garden
Residents enjoy an ozone‑treated lap pool, TechnoGym‑equipped fitness center, and rooftop Zen garden—prime for the phrase “Rustomjee Seasons amenities list.”
7. Sachin Tendulkar’s ₹1,250‑Crore Net Worth Reflected in Every Detail
Hand‑woven Persian rugs and Lladro porcelain subtly flaunt his billion‑rupee empire—answering “what luxury brands decorate Sachin’s house?” Searchers love wealth‑validation content.
8. Bonus ₹100‑Crore Perry Cross Road Bungalow Creates a Dual‑Home Power Portfolio
Cross‑link to Inside Sachin’s sea‑facing bungalow to capture long‑tail traffic for “Sachin Tendulkar Bandra bungalow worth.” Two addresses double the legend’s real‑estate clout.
9. 100‑Century Hallway Gallery Immortalizes Cricket Glory
Framed match‑used bats, Wisden covers, and an LED timeline wall speak to queries like “Sachin Tendulkar memorabilia collection at home.” Great for dwell time as readers reminisce stats.
10. Instagram‑Ready Interiors that Nail “Quiet Luxury” Trend
Neutral taupes, bronze fixtures, and floor‑to‑ceiling windows drive “modern Mumbai apartment aesthetic 2025” traffic. Every corner screams share‑worthy, boosting social signals and backlink potential.
