Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Step Inside The Master Blaster’s ₹7.15‑Crore BKC Luxury Pad In 2025 - In Pics

Sachin Tendulkar’s ₹7.15‑crore apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra‑Kurla Complex is a 1,600 sq ft, David Tay–designed 3‑BHK showcasing minimalist luxury. Registered in wife Anjali’s name, the Rustomjee Seasons residence features two private parking bays and resort‑style amenities—gym, pool, tennis court, and rooftop garden. Interiors spotlight Tendulkar’s cricket legacy with memorabilia celebrating his 100 international centuries, while designer finishes—oak floors, recessed LEDs, Persian rugs—echo his estimated ₹1,250‑crore net worth. Complementing the flat is a ₹100‑crore Perry Cross Road bungalow, underscoring the legend’s formidable real‑estate portfolio and elevating his stature among India’s wealthiest sports icons.