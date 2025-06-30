Advertisement
Happy Birthday Sanath Jayasuriya: Inside The Controversial Love Life Of Sri Lanka’s Cricket Legend

Sanath Jayasuriya, the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer known for his explosive batting and 1996 World Cup heroics, has had a turbulent personal life marked by three failed marriages. His ex-wives include Sumudu Karunanayake, Sandra de Silva, and actress Maleeka Sirisena, with whom he was embroiled in controversy over a leaked video. Despite his on-field success—over 13,000 ODI runs and 440 international wickets—his personal life, divorce drama, and ICC corruption ban continue to dominate headlines. Recently appointed Sri Lanka’s interim head coach, Jayasuriya’s off-field life remains a trending topic, with fans frequently searching about his wives, children, and latest updates.

Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 06:54 AM IST
1. Jayasuriya’s Birthday Sparks Curiosity Around His Controversial Love Life

1. Jayasuriya’s Birthday Sparks Curiosity Around His Controversial Love Life

As fans flood Google with “Sanath Jayasuriya wife photos” and “who is Jayasuriya’s current partner?”, his birthday reignites interest in the cricketer’s dramatic relationship history.

2. Three Marriages, Three Divorces – Jayasuriya’s Tumultuous Romantic Journey

2. Three Marriages, Three Divorces – Jayasuriya’s Tumultuous Romantic Journey

The former Sri Lanka captain’s love life has been as aggressive as his batting—he’s been married thrice, and all three marriages ended in high-profile separations.

3. His First Wife Was an Air Lanka Ground Hostess – Marriage Lasted Just Months

3. His First Wife Was an Air Lanka Ground Hostess – Marriage Lasted Just Months

In 1998, Jayasuriya married Sumudu Karunanayake, but the union reportedly ended in under a year, with career pressure cited as a key factor.

4. Sandra de Silva Was His Longest-Lasting Partner, With Whom He Had 3 Kids

4. Sandra de Silva Was His Longest-Lasting Partner, With Whom He Had 3 Kids

His second wife, Sandra—an ex-SriLankan Airlines flight attendant—shared over a decade with him and gave birth to Savindi, Yalindi, and Ranuka Jayasuriya.

5. Secret Wedding with Actress Maleeka Sirisena Created Massive Buzz

5. Secret Wedding with Actress Maleeka Sirisena Created Massive Buzz

Jayasuriya’s hush-hush temple wedding with Sri Lankan actress Maleeka Sirisena went unreported initially, adding to the mystery of his personal life.

6. Alleged Revenge Video Leak Made Headlines Across South Asia

6. Alleged Revenge Video Leak Made Headlines Across South Asia

In 2017, Jayasuriya was accused of leaking an “objectionable video” involving his ex-wife Maleeka, stirring a media storm and dominating Google searches across the region.

7. ICC Banned Him for Corruption, Further Impacting His Reputation

7. ICC Banned Him for Corruption, Further Impacting His Reputation

On-field legacy aside, Jayasuriya’s name was dragged through the mud when the ICC banned him for two years in a corruption case tied to cricket investigations.

8. From Star Batsman to Interim Coach – A New Chapter Begins

8. From Star Batsman to Interim Coach – A New Chapter Begins

After Chris Silverwood’s exit, Jayasuriya stepped in as Sri Lanka’s interim head coach, taking charge of a crucial home series against India and an away tour to England.

9. Cricket Career Overshadowed by Controversies in Later Years

9. Cricket Career Overshadowed by Controversies in Later Years

Despite 42 international centuries and 440 wickets, Jayasuriya’s legacy is now often linked more to personal scandals than on-field success—a trend mirrored in search queries.

10. His Life Story Continues to Drive Massive Web Traffic & Search Interest

10. His Life Story Continues to Drive Massive Web Traffic & Search Interest

Search phrases like “Sanath Jayasuriya divorce reason” and “Sri Lankan cricket scandal” continue to trend, proving his personal life still grabs public and media attention.

