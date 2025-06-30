Happy Birthday Sanath Jayasuriya: Inside The Controversial Love Life Of Sri Lanka’s Cricket Legend

photoDetails

Sanath Jayasuriya, the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer known for his explosive batting and 1996 World Cup heroics, has had a turbulent personal life marked by three failed marriages. His ex-wives include Sumudu Karunanayake, Sandra de Silva, and actress Maleeka Sirisena, with whom he was embroiled in controversy over a leaked video. Despite his on-field success—over 13,000 ODI runs and 440 international wickets—his personal life, divorce drama, and ICC corruption ban continue to dominate headlines. Recently appointed Sri Lanka’s interim head coach, Jayasuriya’s off-field life remains a trending topic, with fans frequently searching about his wives, children, and latest updates.