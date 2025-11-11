Advertisement
Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: How Rich Is Rajasthan Royals' Captain In 2025? Check His Net Worth, IPL Salary, BCCI Contract & Brand Endorsements
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: How Rich Is Rajasthan Royals' Captain In 2025? Check His Net Worth, IPL Salary, BCCI Contract & Brand Endorsements

Happy Birthday to Sanju Samson, the talented wicketkeeper-batter who has become one of Indian cricket’s most stylish and composed players. Born on November 11, 1994, in Pulluvila, Kerala, Sanju’s journey from a small coastal town to representing India on the international stage is nothing short of inspirational. Known for his calm demeanour and elegant stroke play, Sanju has earned immense respect for his leadership as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Over the years, he has delivered several match-winning performances and continues to be a crucial part of India’s white-ball setup. 

Here's a breakdown of the birthday boy's net worth in 2025: 

 

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Happy Birthday Sanju Samson

1/10
Happy Birthday Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, One of India’s most stylish batters and the Rajasthan Royals’ captain in the IPL, has built an impressive fortune through his cricket earnings, BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements. His net worth in 2025 reflects not only his on-field performances but also his growing influence as a marketable sports personality. 

Net Worth Overview

2/10
Net Worth Overview

His income comes from multiple sources - IPL salary, BCCI central contract, match fees, and endorsements. In addition, Samson has invested wisely in real estate and luxury assets, further strengthening his financial standing.

 

IPL Salary 2025

3/10
IPL Salary 2025

The biggest contributor to his net worth is the Indian Premier League (IPL). Samson, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, earns a massive Rs 18 crore for the 2025 season. This makes him one of the top-paid players in the tournament.

 

IPL Salary Journey

4/10
IPL Salary Journey

Sanju’s IPL journey began in 2013 with Kolkata Knight Riders at just Rs 8 lakh. Over the years, his consistent performances, leadership qualities, and finishing ability helped him secure big contracts, eventually making him a marquee player for Rajasthan Royals.

 

BCCI Contract

5/10
BCCI Contract

Samson is currently part of the BCCI Grade C contract list, which offers an annual retainer of Rs 1 crore. Apart from this, he earns Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I as match fees whenever he represents India.

 

Brand Endorsements

6/10
Brand Endorsements

Being a popular face in Indian cricket, Sanju Samson endorses several big brands. His endorsements include Gillette, BharatPe, Walkmate, the Adi Group, and Single.id. Reports suggest he charges around Rs 25-40 lakh per deal, adding a steady stream to his income.

 

Luxury Cars & Properties

7/10
Luxury Cars & Properties

Sanju Samson has a love for luxury cars. His collection features models like Range Rover Sport, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. He also owns premium properties in Kerala and other parts of India, contributing to his asset base.

 

Lifestyle & Investments

8/10
Lifestyle & Investments

Despite being wealthy, Samson maintains a simple and balanced lifestyle. He invests his earnings into real estate and long-term financial plans. Known for his calm personality, he prefers to stay away from extravagant displays of wealth. 

 

Annual Income Breakdown (2025)

9/10
Annual Income Breakdown (2025)

IPL Salary: Rs 18 crore

BCCI Contract & Match Fees: Approx. Rs 2-3 crore

Endorsements: Rs 5-7 crore annually

Total Annual Earnings: Nearly Rs 25-28 crore

Professional Assets

10/10
Professional Assets

Sanju Samson’s net worth in 2025 reflects his growth as both a cricketer and a professional brand. From a modest IPL debut to becoming a highly paid captain and a reliable batter, his financial journey is as inspiring as his career.

 

