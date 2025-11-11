Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: Inside the Cricketer’s Beautiful Love Story with Wife Charulatha Remesh

photoDetails

Sanju Samson, the dynamic Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals captain, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Charulatha Remesh, that began at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. Their journey from college friends to life partners showcases a beautiful blend of love, respect, and cultural harmony. The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala, under the Special Marriage Act. Known for their humility, mutual support, and low-profile lifestyle, Sanju and Charulatha continue to inspire fans with their genuine relationship and commitment—both to each other and to charitable causes.