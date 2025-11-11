Advertisement
Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: Inside the Cricketer's Beautiful Love Story with Wife Charulatha Remesh


Happy Birthday Sanju Samson: Inside the Cricketer's Beautiful Love Story with Wife Charulatha Remesh

Sanju Samson, the dynamic Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals captain, shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Charulatha Remesh, that began at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. Their journey from college friends to life partners showcases a beautiful blend of love, respect, and cultural harmony. The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala, under the Special Marriage Act. Known for their humility, mutual support, and low-profile lifestyle, Sanju and Charulatha continue to inspire fans with their genuine relationship and commitment—both to each other and to charitable causes.

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
1. From College Mates to Soulmates

1/11
The story began at Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, where Sanju and Charulatha met as students. Their friendship quickly grew into a bond defined by mutual admiration and shared ambitions.

2. The Facebook Message That Sparked Their Connection

2/11
Sanju initiated the first move by sending Charulatha a message on Facebook, turning a simple online chat into a heartfelt relationship—proof that digital connections can lead to real love.

3. A Strong Relationship Built Over Five Years

3/11
Before marriage, the couple spent five years nurturing their relationship, strengthening their understanding and ensuring their love could withstand both distance and fame.

4. Tying the Knot in a Private Kerala Ceremony

4/11
On December 22, 2018, they exchanged vows under the Special Marriage Act in an intimate ceremony in Kovalam, Kerala, attended only by family and close friends.

5. Love That Transcended Religion and Culture

5/11
Sanju, a Christian, and Charulatha, a Hindu Nair, embraced their cultural differences with grace—symbolizing unity, respect, and love beyond religious boundaries.

6. Charulatha’s Inspiring Professional Journey

6/11
Armed with a Master’s degree in Human Resources, Charulatha balances her professional career with her role as a supportive partner—proving that love and ambition can go hand in hand.

7. The Silent Strength Behind Sanju’s Success

7/11
Charulatha has been a constant source of encouragement, often seen cheering from the stands during IPL and international games, supporting Sanju through victories and setbacks alike.

8. Choosing Privacy Over Publicity

8/11
Despite being a celebrity couple, Sanju and Charulatha prefer a quiet life away from media attention—focusing instead on family, friendship, and personal growth.

9. Sharing Glimpses of Togetherness on Social Media

9/11
While they value privacy, the duo occasionally posts travel photos and candid moments on Instagram, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into their off-field life.

10. A Couple United by Compassion and Purpose

10/11
Beyond cricket, the couple contributes to philanthropic causes in education and sports, inspiring fans with their kindness, humility, and commitment to community welfare.

11/11
