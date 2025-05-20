Happy Birthday Sarah Taylor: From Nude Photoshoot To Late Night Chat With Ravindra Jadeja; All About England's Star Women Cricketer - In Pics
Sarah Taylor, born on May 20, 1989, is a former England women's cricket team wicketkeeper-batter renowned for her elegant stroke play and record-breaking achievements. Debuting internationally in 2006, she quickly became one of the fastest players to earn caps across all formats. Taylor played a key role in England's 2009 and 2017 World Cup victories. Battling anxiety, she took breaks from the game before retiring in 2019. Post-retirement, she made history as the first female coach in English men's county cricket and has coached in The Hundred and internationally. Her journey blends groundbreaking success, mental health advocacy, and coaching milestones.
1. Fastest Triple-Format Debut in Cricket History
Sarah Taylor became the first cricketer in history to debut in all three formats within just nine days, blazing through ODIs, Tests, and T20Is against India in 2006.
2. Record-Breaking Partnership at Lord’s
Taylor and Caroline Atkins smashed a 268-run opening stand against South Africa at Lord’s — the highest in Women’s ODI history at the time, placing her among cricket’s elite.
3. First Woman to Play Men’s Grade Cricket in Australia
Breaking barriers, she made history in 2015 as the first woman to play men’s grade cricket in South Australia, inspiring female cricketers globally.
4. Mental Health Advocate in Elite Sports
In 2016, Sarah bravely took a break citing anxiety and mental health struggles, becoming a powerful voice for athlete well-being in high-performance environments.
5. ODI Career Highlight: Epic 147 in World Cup
During the 2017 Women’s World Cup, Taylor hit her career-best 147, forming a record 275-run partnership with Tammy Beaumont — a defining moment in her comeback story.
6. Two-Time ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year
She was crowned ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, solidifying her status as one of the world’s most dominant white-ball players.
7. From the Pitch to the Dugout: First Female Men’s Coach
In 2021, Taylor became the first woman to coach a senior English men’s county team, proving her tactical brilliance extends far beyond the boundary ropes.
8. Bold Photoshoot That Redefined Cricketers' Image
Taylor made headlines with a nude photoshoot promoting body positivity in sport — a bold move that sparked massive engagement and conversations across social media.
9. Late-Night Chat with Jadeja That Went Viral
A candid late-night interaction with Ravindra Jadeja once set cricket Twitter ablaze, showing Taylor’s unfiltered personality and strong cross-border fan connection.
10. A Role Model for the Next Generation of Women Cricketers
From Brighton College controversy to coaching stints at The Hundred and England Lions, Taylor’s legacy continues to inspire the future of women’s cricket in England and beyond.
