Sarah Taylor, born on May 20, 1989, is a former England women's cricket team wicketkeeper-batter renowned for her elegant stroke play and record-breaking achievements. Debuting internationally in 2006, she quickly became one of the fastest players to earn caps across all formats. Taylor played a key role in England's 2009 and 2017 World Cup victories. Battling anxiety, she took breaks from the game before retiring in 2019. Post-retirement, she made history as the first female coach in English men's county cricket and has coached in The Hundred and internationally. Her journey blends groundbreaking success, mental health advocacy, and coaching milestones.