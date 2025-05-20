Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2903364https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-sarah-taylor-from-nude-photoshoot-to-late-night-chat-with-ravindra-jadeja-all-about-englands-star-women-cricketer-in-pics-2903364
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Sarah Taylor: From Nude Photoshoot To Late Night Chat With Ravindra Jadeja; All About England's Star Women Cricketer - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Sarah Taylor: From Nude Photoshoot To Late Night Chat With Ravindra Jadeja; All About England's Star Women Cricketer - In Pics

Sarah Taylor, born on May 20, 1989, is a former England women's cricket team wicketkeeper-batter renowned for her elegant stroke play and record-breaking achievements. Debuting internationally in 2006, she quickly became one of the fastest players to earn caps across all formats. Taylor played a key role in England's 2009 and 2017 World Cup victories. Battling anxiety, she took breaks from the game before retiring in 2019. Post-retirement, she made history as the first female coach in English men's county cricket and has coached in The Hundred and internationally. Her journey blends groundbreaking success, mental health advocacy, and coaching milestones.

Updated:May 20, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Fastest Triple-Format Debut in Cricket History

1/20
1. Fastest Triple-Format Debut in Cricket History

Sarah Taylor became the first cricketer in history to debut in all three formats within just nine days, blazing through ODIs, Tests, and T20Is against India in 2006.

Follow Us

2. Record-Breaking Partnership at Lord’s

2/20
2. Record-Breaking Partnership at Lord’s

Taylor and Caroline Atkins smashed a 268-run opening stand against South Africa at Lord’s — the highest in Women’s ODI history at the time, placing her among cricket’s elite.

Follow Us

3. First Woman to Play Men’s Grade Cricket in Australia

3/20
3. First Woman to Play Men’s Grade Cricket in Australia

Breaking barriers, she made history in 2015 as the first woman to play men’s grade cricket in South Australia, inspiring female cricketers globally.

Follow Us

4. Mental Health Advocate in Elite Sports

4/20
4. Mental Health Advocate in Elite Sports

In 2016, Sarah bravely took a break citing anxiety and mental health struggles, becoming a powerful voice for athlete well-being in high-performance environments.

Follow Us

5. ODI Career Highlight: Epic 147 in World Cup

5/20
5. ODI Career Highlight: Epic 147 in World Cup

During the 2017 Women’s World Cup, Taylor hit her career-best 147, forming a record 275-run partnership with Tammy Beaumont — a defining moment in her comeback story.

Follow Us

6. Two-Time ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year

6/20
6. Two-Time ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year

She was crowned ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year back-to-back in 2012 and 2013, solidifying her status as one of the world’s most dominant white-ball players.

Follow Us

7. From the Pitch to the Dugout: First Female Men’s Coach

7/20
7. From the Pitch to the Dugout: First Female Men’s Coach

In 2021, Taylor became the first woman to coach a senior English men’s county team, proving her tactical brilliance extends far beyond the boundary ropes.

Follow Us

8. Bold Photoshoot That Redefined Cricketers' Image

8/20
8. Bold Photoshoot That Redefined Cricketers' Image

Taylor made headlines with a nude photoshoot promoting body positivity in sport — a bold move that sparked massive engagement and conversations across social media.

Follow Us

9. Late-Night Chat with Jadeja That Went Viral

9/20
9. Late-Night Chat with Jadeja That Went Viral

A candid late-night interaction with Ravindra Jadeja once set cricket Twitter ablaze, showing Taylor’s unfiltered personality and strong cross-border fan connection.

 

Follow Us

10. A Role Model for the Next Generation of Women Cricketers

10/20
10. A Role Model for the Next Generation of Women Cricketers

From Brighton College controversy to coaching stints at The Hundred and England Lions, Taylor’s legacy continues to inspire the future of women’s cricket in England and beyond.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Sarah TaylorSarah Taylor cricketerSarah Taylor England wicketkeeperSarah Taylor women's cricketEngland women's cricket teamSarah Taylor biographyfemale cricket legendsSarah Taylor retirementSarah Taylor mental healthSarah Taylor coaching careerSarah Taylor World Cup 2017England vs India Women 2017 finalSarah Taylor cricket statsSarah Taylor achievementsSarah Taylor milestonesSarah Taylor coaching menfirst female cricket coach EnglandSarah Taylor anxiety journeywomen cricketers mental healthSarah Taylor The Hundred coachFemale Cricket PioneersSarah Taylor career highlightsinspirational women in cricketSarah Taylor international debutSarah Taylor batting styleSarah Taylor recordsbest wicketkeepers in women’s crickettrailblazing women cricketersSarah Taylor comeback storySarah Taylor coaching historySarah Taylor legacy
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals: Ayush Mhatre As Opener, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon5
title
angry zodiac signs
People With THESE Zodiacs Get Angry Very Easily
camera icon7
title
Sumeyye Erdoğan
Meet Sumeyye Erdoğan, Daughter Of Turkish President, Facing Heat In India Over Her Ties With Celebi
camera icon12
title
Edible flowers
10 Edible Flowers That Taste As Good As They Look
camera icon7
title
tollywood trivia
This South Indian Actress Was Born To Muslim Father, Converted To Christianity, Married A Tamil Superstar And Did One Bollywood Film — Guess Who She Is?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK