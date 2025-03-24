Advertisement
Happy Birthday Shakib Al Hasan: All About Bangladesh All-Rounder's Love Story With Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir - In Pics
Happy Birthday Shakib Al Hasan: All About Bangladesh All-Rounder's Love Story With Wife Umme Ahmed Shishir - In Pics

Bangladesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan has dominated the cricketing world for years, but beyond the stadium lights, his love story with Umme Ahmed Shishir is equally inspiring. Their journey—from a chance meeting in England to becoming one of Bangladesh’s most admired couples—is a tale of love, commitment, and unwavering support. Here’s a look at the key moments that define their beautiful relationship.

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
1. A Destiny-Driven Meeting in England

1. A Destiny-Driven Meeting in England

In 2010, Shakib and Shishir met by chance at a hotel in England. Their serendipitous encounter soon turned into a deep bond, proving that some love stories are written in the stars.

2. Shishir’s Academic Excellence Sets Her Apart

2. Shishir’s Academic Excellence Sets Her Apart

Unlike many cricketer spouses, Umme Ahmed Shishir holds a Computer Science degree from the University of Minnesota, balancing beauty with brains. Her intelligence and independence complement Shakib’s cricketing brilliance.

3. A Love Story That Defied Distance

3. A Love Story That Defied Distance

Though Shishir was born in Bangladesh, she moved to the USA at age 10. Their cross-continental romance thrived despite challenges, proving that true love knows no borders.

4. A Relationship Kept Under Wraps for Three Years

4. A Relationship Kept Under Wraps for Three Years

Shakib and Shishir kept their romance private for three years, allowing their relationship to strengthen away from the media glare before going public.

5. A Star-Studded Wedding on 12.12.12

5. A Star-Studded Wedding on 12.12.12

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony on December 12, 2012. The unique date, 12.12.12, made their union even more special and memorable.

6. Balancing Cricket and Family Life

6. Balancing Cricket and Family Life

Despite Shakib’s demanding career, the couple maintains a perfect work-life balance. Shishir supports his cricketing journey while also pursuing her own aspirations, making them a power couple.

7. Parenthood Strengthens Their Bond

7. Parenthood Strengthens Their Bond

Blessed with two daughters, Shakib and Shishir embrace parenthood beautifully. They often share heartwarming glimpses of their family life, proving their love only grows stronger.

8. Shakib Publicly Defended Shishir in 2014

8. Shakib Publicly Defended Shishir in 2014

In 2014, Shakib stood up for Shishir during an altercation, proving his protective nature. This incident earned him admiration from fans, showing his deep commitment to his wife.

9. Shishir’s Flourishing Modeling Career

9. Shishir’s Flourishing Modeling Career

Apart from her academic background, Shishir has also pursued modeling, adding another dimension to her already impressive persona. She effortlessly juggles her career with family life.

 

10. A Social Media Sensation

10. A Social Media Sensation

With over 2.3 million Instagram followers, Shishir keeps fans engaged with updates on their family, fashion, and travel. Her strong digital presence makes her an influencer in her own right.

