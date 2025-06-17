Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Inside His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Lee Furlong – Rare Family Pics & Untold Moments
Shane Watson, former Australian cricketer, is married to Lee Furlong, a renowned TV presenter and entrepreneur. The couple met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2010. Lee, who once anchored for Fox Sports, was named the world’s No. 1 cricket WAG in 2009. After becoming a mother, she launched “Let’s Activate,” a sports-based preschool program, and authored a children’s book. Currently, she is Head of Operations at Shane’s brand, T20 Stars. Together, they have two children, William and Matilda. Their relationship, often spotlighted on Instagram, is admired for blending love, family, and business in the cricketing world.
1. From Studio to Stadium: Lee Furlong’s Rise as Australia’s First Female Sports Newsreader
Lee Watson started her media career with Sports Tonight and became Australia's first female sports news anchor, marking a historic breakthrough in sports journalism.
2. Love at First Meet: Shane and Lee’s Relationship Began Through Common Friends
Shane Watson met Lee Furlong in 2006 via mutual friends — a classic start to a love story that grew into a lifelong partnership, dominating cricket love story searches.
3. Wedded Bliss: Shane and Lee Tied the Knot in 2010 With a Dream Beachside Ceremony
The couple got married on 29 May 2010 in a private celebration, often searched under "Shane Watson wedding photos" and "Lee Furlong marriage date".
4. Power Parents: Meet Their Adorable Kids – William and Matilda Victoria Watson
Watson and Lee are doting parents to William and Matilda, a family adored by fans on Instagram and often trending in searches like “Shane Watson daughter photo”.
5. Lee Furlong’s Entrepreneurial Leap: Founder of Let's Activate Preschool
Lee transitioned from TV to business with Let’s Activate, a sports-based early education program. The brand ranks high in “sports preschool Australia” search trends.
6. She Wrote A Book Too! Lee Authored the Children’s Book ‘Nothing Happens Outside’
In 2018, Lee became a published author, proving her creative flair extends beyond television – a rising keyword combo: “Lee Furlong children’s book”.
7. A WAG Who Changed the Game: Crowned World’s No.1 Cricket WAG in 2009
Lee was voted the world’s No.1 cricketer WAG in a poll by AOL UK, sparking viral queries like “most beautiful cricketers’ wives”.
8. T20 Stars and Family Goals: Lee Now Heads Operations at Shane’s Cricket Brand
Currently the Head of Operations at T20 Stars, Lee is a driving force behind Shane’s post-retirement brand, merging love, family, and business.
9. A Glamorous Duo: The Watsons’ Instagram Is a Window Into Cricket Royalty
From red carpet looks to family vacations, their Instagram profiles are SEO gold for “Shane Watson family pics” and “Lee Furlong Instagram highlights”.
10. 15 Years Strong: Watson and Lee Remain One of Cricket’s Most Admired Couples
With over 15 years of marriage, their story tops engagement for searches like “longest cricket marriages” and “Shane Watson Lee Furlong love story”.
