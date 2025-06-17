Happy Birthday Shane Watson: Inside His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Lee Furlong – Rare Family Pics & Untold Moments

photoDetails

Shane Watson, former Australian cricketer, is married to Lee Furlong, a renowned TV presenter and entrepreneur. The couple met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2010. Lee, who once anchored for Fox Sports, was named the world’s No. 1 cricket WAG in 2009. After becoming a mother, she launched “Let’s Activate,” a sports-based preschool program, and authored a children’s book. Currently, she is Head of Operations at Shane’s brand, T20 Stars. Together, they have two children, William and Matilda. Their relationship, often spotlighted on Instagram, is admired for blending love, family, and business in the cricketing world.