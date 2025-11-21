Happy Birthday Shashank Singh: All About Punjab Kings' Star's Rumoured Girlfriend - In Pics
1. Mehak—The Gorgeous Woman Winning PBKS Fans’ Hearts
Mehak, Shashank Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, has become an overnight sensation, with fans admiring her elegance, charm, and stadium appearances that instantly trend on social media during IPL 2025.
2. A Low-Key Meeting Sparked Their Connection
Reports suggest the couple first met at a private gathering among close friends—a quiet beginning to a relationship now capturing massive public attention across cricket communities.
3. Shashank’s Viral PBKS Top-2 Prediction Added to the Buzz
After his podcast claim that Punjab Kings will finish top-two in IPL 2025, Shashank’s accurate prediction, followed by PBKS’ win over Mumbai Indians, pushed interest in both his cricket and personal life.
4. The Couple’s First Public Sighting Fueled Headlines
Despite their privacy, Shashank and Mehak were spotted together recently, triggering a wave of curiosity and making their pictures some of the most shared images of the week.
5. Mehak Is a Passionate Stadium Supporter
Often seen cheering from the stands, Mehak has become a familiar figure at PBKS matches—earning the “lucky charm” tag from fans delighted by Shashank’s consistent form.
6. It’s Not a New Relationship—They’ve Been Together for Years
Unlike many public romances, Shashank and Mehak’s bond reportedly spans several years, built discreetly away from cameras and spotlight.
7. Mehak Publicly Called Him Her ‘Favorite Player’
In a widely circulated Instagram moment, Mehak affectionately called Shashank her “favorite player,” melting hearts and adding fuel to relationship speculations.
8. She Was Seen Cheering with RJ Mahvash
At a PBKS match, Mehak was spotted alongside RJ Mahvash—rumoured partner of Yuzvendra Chahal—making fans curious about this new off-field friendship.
9. Shashank Singh’s Insta Fame Is Exploding
With more than 276K followers, Shashank’s social media numbers have skyrocketed thanks to his IPL heroics and the rising popularity of the “Shashank–Mehak” duo online.
10. Fans Want More—And Their Birthday Posts Fuel the Craze
On Shashank Singh’s birthday, fans resurfaced pictures and stories about him and Mehak, turning the couple into one of the most searched topics related to Punjab Kings.
