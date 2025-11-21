Advertisement
Happy Birthday Shashank Singh: All About Punjab Kings' Star's Rumoured Girlfriend - In Pics
Happy Birthday Shashank Singh: All About Punjab Kings' Star's Rumoured Girlfriend - In Pics

This listicle explores the viral buzz around Shashank Singh and his rumoured girlfriend Mehak, capturing their relationship highlights, trending pictures, and public moments that captivated IPL fans. From Mehak’s glamorous stadium appearances to Shashank’s viral PBKS top-two prediction, the article dives deep into what makes the couple a sensation during IPL 2025. With engaging storytelling and high-ranking SEO keywords, it covers everything fans search for—from “Shashank Singh girlfriend pics” to “Mehak IPL viral photos.” Perfect for boosting search visibility and satisfying user curiosity, this piece blends entertainment, cricket buzz, and relationship insights.

Updated:Nov 21, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
1. Mehak—The Gorgeous Woman Winning PBKS Fans’ Hearts

1. Mehak—The Gorgeous Woman Winning PBKS Fans’ Hearts

 

Mehak, Shashank Singh’s rumoured girlfriend, has become an overnight sensation, with fans admiring her elegance, charm, and stadium appearances that instantly trend on social media during IPL 2025.

2. A Low-Key Meeting Sparked Their Connection

2. A Low-Key Meeting Sparked Their Connection

 

Reports suggest the couple first met at a private gathering among close friends—a quiet beginning to a relationship now capturing massive public attention across cricket communities.

3. Shashank’s Viral PBKS Top-2 Prediction Added to the Buzz

3. Shashank’s Viral PBKS Top-2 Prediction Added to the Buzz

 

After his podcast claim that Punjab Kings will finish top-two in IPL 2025, Shashank’s accurate prediction, followed by PBKS’ win over Mumbai Indians, pushed interest in both his cricket and personal life.

4. The Couple’s First Public Sighting Fueled Headlines

4. The Couple’s First Public Sighting Fueled Headlines

 

Despite their privacy, Shashank and Mehak were spotted together recently, triggering a wave of curiosity and making their pictures some of the most shared images of the week.

5. Mehak Is a Passionate Stadium Supporter

5. Mehak Is a Passionate Stadium Supporter

 

Often seen cheering from the stands, Mehak has become a familiar figure at PBKS matches—earning the “lucky charm” tag from fans delighted by Shashank’s consistent form.

6. It’s Not a New Relationship—They’ve Been Together for Years

6. It’s Not a New Relationship—They’ve Been Together for Years

 

Unlike many public romances, Shashank and Mehak’s bond reportedly spans several years, built discreetly away from cameras and spotlight.

7. Mehak Publicly Called Him Her ‘Favorite Player’

7. Mehak Publicly Called Him Her ‘Favorite Player’

 

In a widely circulated Instagram moment, Mehak affectionately called Shashank her “favorite player,” melting hearts and adding fuel to relationship speculations.

8. She Was Seen Cheering with RJ Mahvash

8. She Was Seen Cheering with RJ Mahvash

 

At a PBKS match, Mehak was spotted alongside RJ Mahvash—rumoured partner of Yuzvendra Chahal—making fans curious about this new off-field friendship.

9. Shashank Singh’s Insta Fame Is Exploding

9. Shashank Singh’s Insta Fame Is Exploding

 

With more than 276K followers, Shashank’s social media numbers have skyrocketed thanks to his IPL heroics and the rising popularity of the “Shashank–Mehak” duo online.

10. Fans Want More—And Their Birthday Posts Fuel the Craze

10. Fans Want More—And Their Birthday Posts Fuel the Craze

 

On Shashank Singh’s birthday, fans resurfaced pictures and stories about him and Mehak, turning the couple into one of the most searched topics related to Punjab Kings.

