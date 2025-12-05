photoDetails

On Shikhar Dhawan’s birthday today, interest in his relationship with Irish executive Sophie Shine has surged across search engines and social media. Sophie, a senior executive at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi, has an impressive academic and corporate profile. Their love story reportedly began in Dubai and has grown into a stable, long-term relationship. From Champions Trophy 2025 sightings to viral Instagram posts, the couple has become a dominant trend in cricket and lifestyle media. With fans celebrating Dhawan’s birthday and supporting the couple, their relationship continues to attract nationwide attention and digital engagement.