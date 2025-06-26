Advertisement
Happy Birthday Shivam Dube: Inside The CSK Star’s Love Story With Model Wife Anjum Khan

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube, known for his explosive performances with Chennai Super Kings and Team India, is also admired for his heartwarming love story with wife Anjum Khan. A model, actress, and voice-over artist with a fine arts degree from Aligarh Muslim University, Anjum married Shivam in 2021 despite religious differences. Their interfaith wedding celebrated both Hindu and Muslim traditions. The couple has two children—a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Mehwish. Despite facing social media criticism, their bond remains strong. Anjum maintains a private life, with her net worth estimated at ₹1–2 crores, and continues to inspire with her grace.

Updated:Jun 26, 2025, 07:51 AM IST
1. Anjum Khan: A Model, Actor & Voice Artist With Fine Arts Roots

1. Anjum Khan: A Model, Actor & Voice Artist With Fine Arts Roots

Anjum Khan holds a degree in fine arts from Aligarh Muslim University and has appeared in Hindi TV serials, music videos, and even worked as a Bollywood voice-over artist.

2. Shivam Dube’s Wife Is 7 Years Older Than Him

2. Shivam Dube’s Wife Is 7 Years Older Than Him

Anjum Khan, born in 1986, is seven years older than her husband Shivam Dube—a rare dynamic in celebrity marriages that fans find both unique and empowering.

3. A Love Story That Defied Religious Boundaries

3. A Love Story That Defied Religious Boundaries

Despite coming from different religious backgrounds—Hindu and Muslim—the couple’s interfaith marriage has become a symbol of love triumphing over societal norms and online criticism.

4. They Had a Dual-Culture Wedding in 2021

4. They Had a Dual-Culture Wedding in 2021

Shivam and Anjum tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 16, 2021, incorporating both Hindu and Muslim rituals—celebrating unity in diversity, just like India's spirit.

5. Anjum Khan’s Net Worth Is Estimated at ₹1–2 Crores

5. Anjum Khan’s Net Worth Is Estimated at ₹1–2 Crores

According to reports, Anjum’s current net worth falls between ₹1 to ₹2 crores, thanks to her work in modeling, acting, and voiceover artistry in the entertainment industry.

6. The Couple Has Two Children—A Son & A Daughter

6. The Couple Has Two Children—A Son & A Daughter

Shivam and Anjum welcomed their first child, Ayaan, in 2022, and their daughter Mehwish in January 2025—completing their picture-perfect family of four.

7. They Met Through a Mutual Friend

7. They Met Through a Mutual Friend

Their relationship began like many modern romances—through a mutual connection—and gradually evolved into a long-term commitment rooted in shared values and deep understanding.

8. Shivam Dube Balances Stardom With Fatherhood

8. Shivam Dube Balances Stardom With Fatherhood

While Dube continues his stellar run in the IPL and for Team India, he remains a hands-on father and husband—often sharing glimpses of his family life on Instagram.

9. Anjum Chooses Privacy Over Public Glamour

9. Anjum Chooses Privacy Over Public Glamour

Unlike most celebrity wives, Anjum Khan keeps a low profile, rarely making media appearances despite her entertainment career—reflecting a conscious choice to stay grounded.

10. Their Story Is Sparking Viral Searches Across India

10. Their Story Is Sparking Viral Searches Across India

With rising searches for “Shivam Dube marriage photos”, “Anjum Khan age”, and “Shivam Dube wife background”, their journey continues to captivate fans and trend on Google.

