Happy Birthday Shivam Dube: Inside The CSK Star’s Love Story With Model Wife Anjum Khan

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube, known for his explosive performances with Chennai Super Kings and Team India, is also admired for his heartwarming love story with wife Anjum Khan. A model, actress, and voice-over artist with a fine arts degree from Aligarh Muslim University, Anjum married Shivam in 2021 despite religious differences. Their interfaith wedding celebrated both Hindu and Muslim traditions. The couple has two children—a son, Ayaan, and a daughter, Mehwish. Despite facing social media criticism, their bond remains strong. Anjum maintains a private life, with her net worth estimated at ₹1–2 crores, and continues to inspire with her grace.