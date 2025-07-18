Advertisement
Happy Birthday, Smriti Mandhana: A Look At Her Iconic Career In Numbers - In Pics

Smriti Mandhana celebrates her birthday today! With 9,112 international runs, 14 centuries, and numerous accolades, she remains a shining star in Indian women’s cricket. Relive her incredible journey and achievements in numbers. 

Updated:Jul 18, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Happy Birthday, Smriti Mandhana

1/10
Happy Birthday, Smriti Mandhana

Today, we celebrate the birthday of India’s elegant left-hander, Smriti Mandhana, a true icon in the world of women’s cricket. From stylish cover drives to match-winning knocks, she’s done it all.

 

A Glorious International Career

2/10
A Glorious International Career

Smriti has played 263 international matches, consistently showcasing her dominance in all three formats for India over the years.

 

A Run Machine

3/10
A Run Machine

With 9,112 international runs, she stands among the most prolific batters in women’s cricket, combining flair with power at the top of the order.

 

Century Queen

4/10
Century Queen

Mandhana has notched up 14 centuries and 65 half-centuries, including centuries in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, making her the first Indian woman to achieve this rare feat.

 

Champion in Every Sense

5/10
Champion in Every Sense

She’s a two-time Asia Cup winner (2016 & 2022), led India to gold at the 2022 Asian Games, and also guided RCB to their first WPL title in 2024 as captain.

 

Awards and Recognition

6/10
Awards and Recognition

From receiving the Arjuna Award in 2019 to being named the Best International Cricketer by BCCI in 2018 and 2025, Smriti’s trophy cabinet keeps growing.

 

Global Cricketer of the Year

7/10
Global Cricketer of the Year

She was crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2021 and bagged the ODI Cricketer of the Year title twice, in 2018 and again in 2024.

 

Monthly Glory

8/10
Monthly Glory

In addition to her yearly accolades, she also earned the ICC Player of the Month award in 2024, further cementing her global stature.

 

A Record Setter

9/10
A Record Setter

Smriti holds the record for the most international centuries by an Indian woman, setting new standards for batting brilliance in the women’s game.

 

The Pride of India

10/10
The Pride of India

Smriti Mandhana continues to inspire a generation of young girls to dream big in cricket. On her birthday, we salute her journey, achievements, and the legacy she’s building.

