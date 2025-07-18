Advertisement
Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: Inside RCB Captain And India's Star Opener's Dream Home - In Pics

On the occasion of her birthday today, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana gave fans a rare glimpse into her beautiful home. The stylish left-hander, known for her elegant shots on the field, showcased the elegance of her personal space off the field as well. Located in Sangli, Maharashtra, Smriti’s house reflects a perfect blend of comfort and modern design. With spacious interiors, serene surroundings, and a warm, homely feel, her house has caught the attention of fans across the country. As she celebrates another milestone in her illustrious career, fans are loving this sneak peek into Smriti Mandhana’s lifestyle.

Updated:Jul 18, 2025, 07:54 AM IST
1. Smriti Mandhana’s Sangli home is a stylish blend of luxury and simplicity

1/20
1. Smriti Mandhana’s Sangli home is a stylish blend of luxury and simplicity

Her peaceful retreat is warm, inviting, and thoughtfully designed — combining modern aesthetics with a cozy atmosphere that mirrors her composed personality.

2. She combined two apartments to create a spacious 4BHK apartment

2/20
2. She combined two apartments to create a spacious 4BHK apartment

Merging two flats on one floor allowed her to build a roomy space for family living, customized to suit both comfort and functionality.

3. The interiors reflect minimalist elegance with muted brown and white tones

3/20
3. The interiors reflect minimalist elegance with muted brown and white tones

The soft color palette brings calmness and sophistication, making her home feel light, airy, and visually clutter-free.

4. Natural light flows freely throughout the house, enhancing the space’s warmth

4/20
4. Natural light flows freely throughout the house, enhancing the space’s warmth

Large windows invite sunshine into every room, creating a bright and cheerful vibe perfect for relaxation and recovery.

5. A cozy L-shaped sofa anchors the heart of the living room

5/20
5. A cozy L-shaped sofa anchors the heart of the living room

This spot is where the family gathers — whether it’s for tea, chat, or simply unwinding after a busy day.

6. A home projector setup turns the lounge into a mini-theatre

6/20
6. A home projector setup turns the lounge into a mini-theatre

Perfect for watching matches or movies, the projector space offers shared entertainment right in the comfort of home.

7. A bonfire corner and garden-facing brunch nook add charm

7/20
7. A bonfire corner and garden-facing brunch nook add charm

Whether it’s chilly evenings or sunny mornings, these special spots make everyday moments feel extra memorable.

8. Her bedroom is a sanctuary of calm with contoured walls and soft lighting

8/20
8. Her bedroom is a sanctuary of calm with contoured walls and soft lighting

Designed with minimal decor and muted tones, it’s a peaceful haven to rest and recharge after hectic schedules.

9. A wall-to-wall open closet showcases Smriti’s fashion-forward style

9/20
9. A wall-to-wall open closet showcases Smriti’s fashion-forward style

Her wardrobe space is both practical and expressive — reflecting her off-field personality and love for fashion.

10. Framed photos personalize the space with memories and meaning

10/20
10. Framed photos personalize the space with memories and meaning

Adding a personal touch, the photo wall makes the bedroom feel lived-in, heartfelt, and inspiring.

11. A private, modern gym keeps Smriti in peak fitness year-round

11/20
11. A private, modern gym keeps Smriti in peak fitness year-round

Equipped for off-season workouts, the gym area supports her disciplined lifestyle and commitment to cricket.

12. The trophy wall displays her cricket legacy with pride

12/20
12. The trophy wall displays her cricket legacy with pride

A full stretch of wall is dedicated to her achievements — a daily reminder of how far she’s come.

13. A studio corner doubles up for shoots and virtual engagements

13/20
13. A studio corner doubles up for shoots and virtual engagements

Used for brand work and personal planning, it blends functionality with simplicity — ideal for a public figure like her.

14. The decor reflects Smriti’s balanced lifestyle — focused yet fuss-free

14/20
14. The decor reflects Smriti’s balanced lifestyle — focused yet fuss-free

Everything has purpose but nothing feels excessive — it's elegance through restraint.

15. Family-first design includes cozy gathering areas for shared moments

15/20
15. Family-first design includes cozy gathering areas for shared moments

The home is built to nurture bonding — from card games to cricket nights, it’s all about togetherness.

16. Wooden shelves and clean silhouettes elevate the aesthetic appeal

16/20
16. Wooden shelves and clean silhouettes elevate the aesthetic appeal

Small touches like floating shelves and smooth textures keep the vibe contemporary yet comforting.

17. The spacious balcony is perfect for quiet mornings or reflective evenings

17/20
17. The spacious balcony is perfect for quiet mornings or reflective evenings

Whether sipping coffee or doing some game-day thinking, the balcony is a peaceful outdoor escape.

18. The home is crafted to balance fitness, family, and mental peace

18/20
18. The home is crafted to balance fitness, family, and mental peace

It supports every side of her lifestyle — the athlete, the daughter, the icon, and the individual.

19. From awards to aesthetics, every inch of her home tells a story

19/20
19. From awards to aesthetics, every inch of her home tells a story

It’s not just about beauty — every room carries a piece of her past, her growth, and her purpose.

20. Her home is more than luxury — it’s where her heart, hustle, and heritage meet

20/20
20. Her home is more than luxury — it’s where her heart, hustle, and heritage meet

20. Her home is more than luxury — it’s where her heart, hustle, and heritage meetBeyond style and space, it’s where she finds calm, resets her focus, and celebrates life off the field.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK