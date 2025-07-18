photoDetails

On the occasion of her birthday today, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana gave fans a rare glimpse into her beautiful home. The stylish left-hander, known for her elegant shots on the field, showcased the elegance of her personal space off the field as well. Located in Sangli, Maharashtra, Smriti’s house reflects a perfect blend of comfort and modern design. With spacious interiors, serene surroundings, and a warm, homely feel, her house has caught the attention of fans across the country. As she celebrates another milestone in her illustrious career, fans are loving this sneak peek into Smriti Mandhana’s lifestyle.