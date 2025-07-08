Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A Look At Dada’s ₹700 Crore Net Worth, Luxury Cars, And Iconic Career

photoDetails

english

2928198

Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, celebrates his birthday today as one of India's richest and most influential cricketers. With an estimated net worth of ₹700 crore ($85 million), Ganguly's wealth comes from cricket, IPL earnings, brand endorsements, luxury real estate, and startup investments. He owns premium properties in Kolkata and London and drives high-end cars like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. Even after retirement, Ganguly remains a top brand ambassador for companies like My11Circle and Dabur. His inspiring journey from cricketing legend to successful entrepreneur and BCCI president makes him a true icon. Discover Sourav Ganguly’s net worth, lifestyle, and legacy.