Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A Look At Dada's ₹700 Crore Net Worth, Luxury Cars, And Iconic Career
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: A Look At Dada's ₹700 Crore Net Worth, Luxury Cars, And Iconic Career

Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, celebrates his birthday today as one of India's richest and most influential cricketers. With an estimated net worth of ₹700 crore ($85 million), Ganguly's wealth comes from cricket, IPL earnings, brand endorsements, luxury real estate, and startup investments. He owns premium properties in Kolkata and London and drives high-end cars like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. Even after retirement, Ganguly remains a top brand ambassador for companies like My11Circle and Dabur. His inspiring journey from cricketing legend to successful entrepreneur and BCCI president makes him a true icon. Discover Sourav Ganguly’s net worth, lifestyle, and legacy.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
1. Sourav Ganguly’s Net Worth Stands at a Massive ₹700 Crore

1. Sourav Ganguly's Net Worth Stands at a Massive ₹700 Crore

With a staggering net worth of ₹700 crore (approx. $85 million), Sourav Ganguly ranks among India’s richest cricketers, surpassing many Bollywood celebrities in personal wealth.

2. Luxury Real Estate: From Kolkata to London

2. Luxury Real Estate: From Kolkata to London

Dada owns a ₹7 crore mansion in Kolkata and a plush 2BHK apartment in London, showcasing his smart real estate investments in high-value cities across the globe.

3. Brand Endorsements Add Crores to His Kitty

3. Brand Endorsements Add Crores to His Kitty

Even post-retirement, Ganguly remains a brand magnet—endorsing names like My11Circle, Bandhan Bank, Kinley, and Dabur—earning ₹2–3 crore per campaign.

4. IPL Stint Earned Him ₹16.79 Crore

4. IPL Stint Earned Him ₹16.79 Crore

During his Indian Premier League career with KKR and Pune Warriors India, Ganguly earned nearly ₹17 crore, proving his value both as a player and brand in the league.

5. A Car Collection That Screams Luxury

5. A Car Collection That Screams Luxury

A true auto enthusiast, Sourav’s garage boasts six high-end luxury cars including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, reflecting his love for performance and prestige.

6. Business-Savvy Moves: Investments in Flickstree and Classplus

6. Business-Savvy Moves: Investments in Flickstree and Classplus

Ganguly has stepped into the startup world with investments in Flickstree (a content platform) and Classplus (an edtech firm), expanding his financial portfolio beyond cricket.

7. BCCI Presidency Came with a ₹5 Crore Annual Salary

7. BCCI Presidency Came with a ₹5 Crore Annual Salary

As BCCI President from 2019 to 2022, Ganguly drew an annual salary of ₹5 crore, adding to his legacy as a powerful cricket administrator post-retirement.

8. From Lord’s Century to 21 Test Wins as Captain

8. From Lord's Century to 21 Test Wins as Captain

He scored a legendary century on his Test debut at Lord’s and led India to 21 Test wins—redefining Indian cricket’s aggressive era in the early 2000s.

9. A Bollywood-Like Love Story with Dona Ganguly

9. A Bollywood-Like Love Story with Dona Ganguly

Sourav eloped with his childhood sweetheart Dona in 1997, defying family opposition. The couple’s enduring relationship continues to charm fans across the country.

 

10. Rajkummar Rao Set to Play Ganguly in Biopic

10. Rajkummar Rao Set to Play Ganguly in Biopic

Sourav Ganguly’s iconic life is headed to the big screen, with Rajkummar Rao officially signed to play him—adding cinematic value to his already legendary persona.

