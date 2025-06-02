Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909927https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-steve-smith-all-about-australia-cricketers-love-life-with-wife-dani-willis-in-pics-2909927
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Steve Smith: All About Australia Cricketer's Love Life With Wife Dani Willis - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Steve Smith: All About Australia Cricketer's Love Life With Wife Dani Willis - In Pics

On Steve Smith's birthday, we explore the heartwarming love story between the Australian cricket star and his wife, Dani Willis. The couple met during the Big Bash League in 2011 and got engaged in New York in 2017. They tied the knot in 2018 at a private ceremony in New South Wales. Dani, a lawyer and fitness enthusiast, has been a constant support through Smith’s highs and lows, including the ball-tampering scandal and his cricketing comeback. The couple shares a strong bond, often traveling together and maintaining a low-profile yet inspiring relationship, admired by fans across the cricketing world.

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement Marks the End of an Iconic Era

1/20
1. Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement Marks the End of an Iconic Era

Steve Smith officially retired from ODI cricket after Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 exit, ending a stellar 170-match journey that redefined consistency and class in the modern game.

Follow Us

2. Why Steve Smith Retired From ODIs in 2025

2/20
2. Why Steve Smith Retired From ODIs in 2025

With the next ODI World Cup set for 2027, Smith chose to retire at 36, making room for young talent while focusing on Test cricket and family life with Dani Willis.

Follow Us

3. Who Is Dani Willis? Meet Steve Smith’s Wife

3/20
3. Who Is Dani Willis? Meet Steve Smith’s Wife

Dani Willis is a lawyer based in Sydney. A Macquarie University graduate, she balances a thriving legal career and a grounded personal life away from the constant media spotlight.

Follow Us

4. How Steve Smith Met Dani Willis During the Big Bash

4/20
4. How Steve Smith Met Dani Willis During the Big Bash

The couple met in 2011 during the Big Bash League. Their relationship blossomed over shared values and mutual respect despite Smith’s hectic international cricket calendar.

Follow Us

5. Inside Steve Smith’s Romantic New York Proposal

5/20
5. Inside Steve Smith’s Romantic New York Proposal

After six years of dating, Smith proposed to Dani in New York in 2017. The moment was private yet magical—an intimate celebration of their enduring love story.

Follow Us

6. Steve Smith and Dani Willis’ Dream Wedding in 2018

6/20
6. Steve Smith and Dani Willis’ Dream Wedding in 2018

Their wedding took place at Bendooley Estate in New South Wales in September 2018. The private ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and cricketing peers.

Follow Us

7. Dani Willis: Lawyer, Fitness Enthusiast, and Design Lover

7/20
7. Dani Willis: Lawyer, Fitness Enthusiast, and Design Lover

Beyond her legal profession, Dani is passionate about fitness, Pilates, and interior design—making her more than just a cricketer’s spouse, but a multi-dimensional personality in her own right.

Follow Us

8. Standing by Smith Through Highs and Lows

8/20
8. Standing by Smith Through Highs and Lows

From the ball-tampering controversy to his incredible comeback, Dani has been a steady emotional anchor, offering unwavering support through both personal and professional challenges.

Follow Us

9. Dani Willis on Instagram: Life Beyond the Boundary

9/20
9. Dani Willis on Instagram: Life Beyond the Boundary

Dani has over 114K followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of travel, lifestyle, and behind-the-scenes moments from her journey with Smith across the cricketing world.

Follow Us

10. The Couple That Travels Together Stays Together

10/20
10. The Couple That Travels Together Stays Together

Despite the pressures of elite sport, Steve and Dani prioritize quality time—traveling extensively and appearing together at global sports and red-carpet events.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Steve SmithDani WillisSteve Smith wife Dani Williswho is Steve Smith's wifeSteve Smith Dani Willis love storySteve Smith and Dani Willis weddingDani Willis biographySteve Smith marriage dateDani Willis career detailsSteve Smith proposal in New YorkSteve Smith retirement 2025Dani Willis professionSteve Smith ODI retirement reasonSteve Smith wife photosSteve Smith personal lifeDani Willis Instagram accountAustralian cricketer Steve Smith wifeSteve Smith Dani Willis travel photosSteve Smith wedding venue Bendooley EstateDani Willis age and educationSteve Smith wife name and backgroundSteve Smith love life 2025Dani Willis net worthSteve Smith relationship historySteve Smith family and wifewho is Dani Willis lawyerSteve Smith romantic momentsSteve Smith and wife love timelineDani Willis support during scandalSteve Smith and Dani Willis New York tripSteve Smith cricket retirement newsSteve Smith wife unseen pics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Announces ODI Retirement: Inside His Life Off the Field With Wife Vini Raman – In Pics
camera icon9
title
DA hike
No DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits For Retired Govt Employees? Claims Vs Facts DECODED
camera icon9
title
IPL Final highest scores
Shane Watson To Wriddhiman Saha: 9 Highest Individual Scores In IPL Finals
camera icon13
title
diabetes summer diet
Expert Reveals Top 7 Summer Superfoods For Diabetics That Naturally Regulate Blood Sugar And Keep You Cool
camera icon7
title
PF
PF Withdrawal Via ATM, Free ESIC Treatment & More: 5 Major Overhaul In EPFO 3.0; Rollout Likely This Month
NEWS ON ONE CLICK