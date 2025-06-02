photoDetails

On Steve Smith's birthday, we explore the heartwarming love story between the Australian cricket star and his wife, Dani Willis. The couple met during the Big Bash League in 2011 and got engaged in New York in 2017. They tied the knot in 2018 at a private ceremony in New South Wales. Dani, a lawyer and fitness enthusiast, has been a constant support through Smith’s highs and lows, including the ball-tampering scandal and his cricketing comeback. The couple shares a strong bond, often traveling together and maintaining a low-profile yet inspiring relationship, admired by fans across the cricketing world.