Happy Birthday Steve Smith: All About Australia Cricketer's Love Life With Wife Dani Willis - In Pics
On Steve Smith's birthday, we explore the heartwarming love story between the Australian cricket star and his wife, Dani Willis. The couple met during the Big Bash League in 2011 and got engaged in New York in 2017. They tied the knot in 2018 at a private ceremony in New South Wales. Dani, a lawyer and fitness enthusiast, has been a constant support through Smith’s highs and lows, including the ball-tampering scandal and his cricketing comeback. The couple shares a strong bond, often traveling together and maintaining a low-profile yet inspiring relationship, admired by fans across the cricketing world.
1. Steve Smith’s ODI Retirement Marks the End of an Iconic Era
Steve Smith officially retired from ODI cricket after Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 exit, ending a stellar 170-match journey that redefined consistency and class in the modern game.
2. Why Steve Smith Retired From ODIs in 2025
With the next ODI World Cup set for 2027, Smith chose to retire at 36, making room for young talent while focusing on Test cricket and family life with Dani Willis.
3. Who Is Dani Willis? Meet Steve Smith’s Wife
Dani Willis is a lawyer based in Sydney. A Macquarie University graduate, she balances a thriving legal career and a grounded personal life away from the constant media spotlight.
4. How Steve Smith Met Dani Willis During the Big Bash
The couple met in 2011 during the Big Bash League. Their relationship blossomed over shared values and mutual respect despite Smith’s hectic international cricket calendar.
5. Inside Steve Smith’s Romantic New York Proposal
After six years of dating, Smith proposed to Dani in New York in 2017. The moment was private yet magical—an intimate celebration of their enduring love story.
6. Steve Smith and Dani Willis’ Dream Wedding in 2018
Their wedding took place at Bendooley Estate in New South Wales in September 2018. The private ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and cricketing peers.
7. Dani Willis: Lawyer, Fitness Enthusiast, and Design Lover
Beyond her legal profession, Dani is passionate about fitness, Pilates, and interior design—making her more than just a cricketer’s spouse, but a multi-dimensional personality in her own right.
8. Standing by Smith Through Highs and Lows
From the ball-tampering controversy to his incredible comeback, Dani has been a steady emotional anchor, offering unwavering support through both personal and professional challenges.
9. Dani Willis on Instagram: Life Beyond the Boundary
Dani has over 114K followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of travel, lifestyle, and behind-the-scenes moments from her journey with Smith across the cricketing world.
10. The Couple That Travels Together Stays Together
Despite the pressures of elite sport, Steve and Dani prioritize quality time—traveling extensively and appearing together at global sports and red-carpet events.
Trending Photos