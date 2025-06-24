Happy Birthday Stuart Broad: Inside The Love Story Of England Cricket Star And Pop Sensation Mollie King

photoDetails

Mollie King, a celebrated British pop singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter, is engaged to retired England cricketer Stuart Broad. Known for her chart-topping hits with girl group The Saturdays, Mollie also competed in Strictly Come Dancing and has hosted several high-profile TV and radio shows. Despite being diagnosed with dyslexia, she excelled academically and even pursued competitive skiing before music. She and Stuart Broad got engaged in 2021 and now share two daughters, Arabella and Liliana. A fashion icon and media personality, Mollie continues to inspire with her successful career, strong family life, and ever-growing fan base.