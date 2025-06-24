Advertisement
Happy Birthday Stuart Broad: Inside The Love Story Of England Cricket Star And Pop Sensation Mollie King

Mollie King, a celebrated British pop singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter, is engaged to retired England cricketer Stuart Broad. Known for her chart-topping hits with girl group The Saturdays, Mollie also competed in Strictly Come Dancing and has hosted several high-profile TV and radio shows. Despite being diagnosed with dyslexia, she excelled academically and even pursued competitive skiing before music. She and Stuart Broad got engaged in 2021 and now share two daughters, Arabella and Liliana. A fashion icon and media personality, Mollie continues to inspire with her successful career, strong family life, and ever-growing fan base.

Updated:Jun 24, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
1. Mollie King Is a UK Pop Sensation with Global Fame

1. Mollie King Is a UK Pop Sensation with Global Fame

As a key member of The Saturdays, Mollie King delivered 13 Top 10 UK singles—including the chart-topping hit What About Us—making her a household name in British pop culture.

2. From Girl Band Stardom to BBC Radio—She's a Media Powerhouse

2. From Girl Band Stardom to BBC Radio—She’s a Media Powerhouse

Beyond music, Mollie seamlessly transitioned to become a BBC Radio 1 presenter, hosting prime-time shows and earning a Best New Presenter ARIA nomination.

3. She Said "Yes!" to Stuart Broad in a Dreamy Countryside Proposal

3. She Said

Stuart Broad proposed on New Year’s Day 2021 during a romantic walk, sealing one of cricket's most heartwarming love stories. Their engagement photo, ring and all, went viral across Instagram.

4. A Doting Mum of Two—Meet Arabella and Baby Liliana

4. A Doting Mum of Two—Meet Arabella and Baby Liliana

The couple welcomed daughter Arabella in 2022 and baby Liliana in late 2024. Mollie’s emotional Instagram posts have made her one of the most relatable celebrity mums online.

5. A Scholar with Dyslexia Who Aced Her A-Levels

5. A Scholar with Dyslexia Who Aced Her A-Levels

Despite being diagnosed with dyslexia, Mollie scored top grades—three As in Psychology, Economics, and Sport—proving her academic grit early on.

6. She Nearly Became a Professional Skier

6. She Nearly Became a Professional Skier

Before pop stardom, Mollie raced for Great Britain’s national ski team. She turned down a skiing career to chase her dream of singing—talk about fearless decisions.

7. A Reality TV Darling from Strictly to Chasing the Saturdays

7. A Reality TV Darling from Strictly to Chasing the Saturdays

She reached the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and starred in Chasing The Saturdays, gaining fans across the UK and US via E! Network.

8. Fashion Icon with Major Brand Collaborations

8. Fashion Icon with Major Brand Collaborations

From Maybelline to Oasis, Mollie has fronted top campaigns and even launched her own fashion line—making her a regular on style blogs and red carpets alike.

9. Stuart Broad Credits Mollie as His Rock Off the Field

9. Stuart Broad Credits Mollie as His Rock Off the Field

Broad has often praised Mollie’s unwavering support during his cricketing highs and lows—especially during his emotional retirement announcement in 2023.

 

10. Mollie's Story Continues to Inspire Millions

10. Mollie’s Story Continues to Inspire Millions

With a life that blends pop stardom, sports romance, motherhood, and media success, Mollie King is more than just a celebrity partner—she’s a modern British icon.

