Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: From IPL Setbacks To Records, Leadership And The Biggest Stage Vs Pakistan
Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav turned 35 on the eve of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. His journey from KKR bench player to India’s T20I leader highlights his determination, making his 35th birthday clash against Pakistan even more special.
Birthday Clash
India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav turns 35 on the same day India faces Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. A dream stage for the modern-day batting wizard.
The Journey
After early struggles with KKR, Surya’s move to Mumbai Indians unlocked his potential. Hard work and consistency finally earned him an India cap at 30.
First Ball Six
On debut vs England (2021), Surya hit his very first ball, from Jofra Archer, for six. A glimpse of the fearless batter he was destined to become.
T20I Dominance
In T20Is, SKY has scored 2,605 runs in 80 innings at a strike rate of 167.30, including 4 centuries and 21 fifties. One of India’s most reliable finishers.
World Cup Hero
In the T20 World Cups, SKY has 480 runs at 158.94 strike rate. He played a key role in India’s 2024 World Cup win, including a title-winning catch vs South Africa.
The Captain
Since taking over the T20I reins in 2024, SKY has led India to 13 wins in 16 matches, bringing a fresh mix of calmness and aggression to leadership.
IPL Superstar
With 4,311 IPL runs, Suryakumar is MI’s second-highest run-getter. His 2023 season was iconic, 717 runs, 16 successive 25+ scores, and match-winning knocks.
Beyond T20s
ODIs: 773 runs in 37 matches.
Tests: One appearance.
Member of India’s 2023 Asia Cup-winning and ODI World Cup runner-up squad.
The Big Stage
From debuting late to becoming India’s T20I superstar and captain, SKY’s story is about grit and brilliance. Now, on his 35th birthday, he faces Pakistan, the perfect celebration.
All Images:- X, BCCI
