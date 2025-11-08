Happy Birthday Tilak Varma: Inside India's New T20I Sensation's Net Worth - Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract And More
Tilak Varma celebrates his 23rd birthday today. He has quickly become one of India’s most exciting young stars. His rise from domestic cricket to the IPL has also brought him significant financial success.
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma, the stylish left-hander from Hyderabad, made his IPL debut in 2022 for the Mumbai Indians. Within a short span, he impressed fans and selectors with his maturity and match-winning performances.
Net Worth Overview
As of 2025, Tilak Varma’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 5 crore. His income has grown steadily thanks to IPL earnings, BCCI payments, and sponsorship deals.
IPL Salary
Tilak was picked by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore in 2022, and his salary has remained consistent since. His performances have made him a long-term asset for the franchise, with possible pay hikes expected in upcoming seasons.
BCCI Earnings
Apart from IPL, Tilak earns from playing for Team India. Tilak Varma has BCCI's central C contract, which gives him Rs 1 crore annually, and he earns Rs 3 Lakh for one T20I Match.
Endorsements & Sponsorships
Tilak has also started attracting brands targeting youth and sports audiences. His clean image, calm personality, and rising fame have made him a favourite for endorsement deals.
Assets & Lifestyle
Tilak leads a simple lifestyle despite his growing wealth. He owns a few luxury items and vehicles but remains grounded and family-oriented. His investments are mostly focused on stability and future growth.
Future Prospects
With his growing cricket career and increasing brand visibility, Tilak’s net worth is expected to rise significantly in the next few years. If he cements his place in Team India, his earnings could easily double by 2027.
