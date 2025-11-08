Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2981597https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-tilak-varma-inside-indias-new-t20i-sensations-net-worth-check-ipl-salary-bcci-contract-and-more-2981597
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Tilak Varma: Inside India's New T20I Sensation's Net Worth - Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract And More
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Tilak Varma: Inside India's New T20I Sensation's Net Worth - Check IPL Salary, BCCI Contract And More

Tilak Varma celebrates his 23rd birthday today. He has quickly become one of India’s most exciting young stars. His rise from domestic cricket to the IPL has also brought him significant financial success.

 

Updated:Nov 08, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Tilak Varma

1/7
Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, the stylish left-hander from Hyderabad, made his IPL debut in 2022 for the Mumbai Indians. Within a short span, he impressed fans and selectors with his maturity and match-winning performances.

Follow Us

Net Worth Overview

2/7
Net Worth Overview

As of 2025, Tilak Varma’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 5 crore. His income has grown steadily thanks to IPL earnings, BCCI payments, and sponsorship deals.

Follow Us

IPL Salary

3/7
IPL Salary

Tilak was picked by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore in 2022, and his salary has remained consistent since. His performances have made him a long-term asset for the franchise, with possible pay hikes expected in upcoming seasons.

Follow Us

BCCI Earnings

4/7
BCCI Earnings

Apart from IPL, Tilak earns from playing for Team India. Tilak Varma has BCCI's central C contract, which gives him Rs 1 crore annually, and he earns Rs 3 Lakh for one T20I Match. 

Follow Us

Endorsements & Sponsorships

5/7
Endorsements & Sponsorships

Tilak has also started attracting brands targeting youth and sports audiences. His clean image, calm personality, and rising fame have made him a favourite for endorsement deals.

Follow Us

Assets & Lifestyle

6/7
Assets & Lifestyle

Tilak leads a simple lifestyle despite his growing wealth. He owns a few luxury items and vehicles but remains grounded and family-oriented. His investments are mostly focused on stability and future growth.

Follow Us

Future Prospects

7/7
Future Prospects

With his growing cricket career and increasing brand visibility, Tilak’s net worth is expected to rise significantly in the next few years. If he cements his place in Team India, his earnings could easily double by 2027.

Follow Us
Tilak Varma net worth 2025Tilak Varma salaryTilak Varma IPL salaryTilak Varma Mumbai IndiansTilak Varma BCCI incomeTilak Varma endorsementsTilak Varma LifestyleTilak Varma brand dealsTilak Varma assetsTilak Varma biographyTilak Varma earningsTilak Varma careerTilak Varma India cricketerTilak Varma carsTilak Varma houseTilak Varma future net worthTilak Varma total incomeTilak Varma personal lifeTilak Varma net worth in rupees
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
WPL 2026 auction
Top Players Who Have Not Been Retained By RCB, UPW, MI, DC, GG Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Gajar ka halwa recipe
Make Your Favourite Gajar Ka Halwa In Just 10 Minutes!
camera icon10
title
Kasmir valley
From Fairy Tale Valleys To Snowy Secrets — 10 Hidden Places In Kashmir You Must Visit
camera icon8
title
Bigg Boss 19
Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Whose Father Was A Bus Conductor, Worked As Sales Assistant, But Dreamed Of Becoming Pilot – Guess Who?
camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals
5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk And...