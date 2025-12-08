Advertisement
Happy Birthday Tim Paine: Meet Bonnie Paine, Wife Who Stood By Him During Sexting Scandal

On Tim Paine’s birthday, interest rises once again in the woman who has stood by him through personal storms. Bonnie Paine, a registered nurse and wellness ambassador, became a central figure during the 2017 sexting scandal that resurfaced in 2021. Despite feeling hurt in the beginning, she and Tim resolved the issue privately long before it became public. Her strength, honesty, and family-first approach shaped the couple’s journey from Hobart to Noosa, where they now focus on a quieter life. This listicle captures her life, career, family moments, and key highlights through engaging, gallery-friendly points.

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
1. The Woman Behind the Former Test Captain

1. The Woman Behind the Former Test Captain

Bonnie Paine, born Bonnie Maggs, built her career in nursing long before public attention found her. Her grounded personality continues to define her even when headlines flare up. Perfect for the lead photo in your gallery. (Photo Credit - X)

2. A Strong Marriage Built on Real Commitment

2. A Strong Marriage Built on Real Commitment

Tim and Bonnie married in April 2016 and now raise two children, Milla and Charlie. Their family photos often capture a warm, relatable bond that resonates with fans across both Australia and India.(Photo Credit - X)

3. From Hobart to Noosa for a Fresh Start

3. From Hobart to Noosa for a Fresh Start

The couple moved from Hobart to Noosa seeking a calm environment after years of intense scrutiny. Pictures from their new coastal life often reflect peace, nature, and family time.(Photo Credit - X)

4. A Nursing Professional With an Evolving Career

4. A Nursing Professional With an Evolving Career

Bonnie works as a registered nurse and has recently focused on aesthetic nursing. Her journey reflects growth, independence, and a commitment to her profession, making her career shots meaningful additions to any slideshow.(Photo Credit - X)

5. A Fitness Ambassador Who Inspires Many

5. A Fitness Ambassador Who Inspires Many

As an ambassador for The Studio HQ, she promoted Pilates and wellness. Images from her fitness journey add strength and positivity to the gallery narrative.(Photo Credit - X)

6. The Viral Rishabh Pant “Best Babysitter” Moment

6. The Viral Rishabh Pant “Best Babysitter” Moment

Her playful Instagram post with Pant sparked global attention during the India vs Australia series. It remains one of the most iconic and light-hearted photo moments involving an Australian cricket family.(Photo Credit - X)

7. How She Faced the 2017 Sexting Scandal With Honesty

7. How She Faced the 2017 Sexting Scandal With Honesty

Bonnie openly said she felt hurt when she first learned of Tim’s past messages in 2018. Her emotional strength and willingness to speak the truth add depth to any pictorial feature.(Photo Credit - X)

8. Standing Firm When the Issue Became Public in 2021

8. Standing Firm When the Issue Became Public in 2021

Years after resolving it privately, the scandal resurfaced. Bonnie called its revival an injustice, expressing frustration that a closed chapter was dragged back into the spotlight. Her interviews and public photos from that period reflect courage and clarity.(Photo Credit - X)

9. Supporting Tim Through His Resignation as Test Captain

9. Supporting Tim Through His Resignation as Test Captain

When Tim stepped down, Bonnie remained the backbone of the family. Photos from this phase often capture togetherness, resilience, and unity during turbulence.(Photo Credit - X)

10. A Story of Forgiveness, Strength, and Moving Forward

10. A Story of Forgiveness, Strength, and Moving Forward

Today, Bonnie and Tim continue focusing on positivity and family. Birthday posts, holiday pictures, and candid moments show a couple that chose growth and rebuilt their life together.(Photo Credit - X)

