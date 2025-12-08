Happy Birthday Tim Paine: Meet Bonnie Paine, Wife Who Stood By Him During Sexting Scandal

photoDetails

On Tim Paine’s birthday, interest rises once again in the woman who has stood by him through personal storms. Bonnie Paine, a registered nurse and wellness ambassador, became a central figure during the 2017 sexting scandal that resurfaced in 2021. Despite feeling hurt in the beginning, she and Tim resolved the issue privately long before it became public. Her strength, honesty, and family-first approach shaped the couple’s journey from Hobart to Noosa, where they now focus on a quieter life. This listicle captures her life, career, family moments, and key highlights through engaging, gallery-friendly points.