NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Trent Boult: A Look at His Heartwarming Love Story With Wife Gert Smith That Won the Internet
Happy Birthday Trent Boult: A Look at His Heartwarming Love Story With Wife Gert Smith That Won the Internet

As Trent Boult celebrates his birthday today, fans are not only applauding his cricketing achievements but also his heartwarming journey with wife Gert Smith. Their love story—from a chance meeting in Hamilton to a private wedding and the birth of their son—captivates audiences worldwide. The couple recently went viral for their graceful appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event, with Gert stunning in traditional Indian attire. Their bond, marked by elegance, loyalty, and mutual respect, continues to inspire. Searches for “Trent Boult wife Gert Smith,” “Boult wedding photos,” and “Ambani pre-wedding guests” remain top trending queries.

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 08:12 AM IST
1. A Chance Meeting That Sparked Forever Love

1/10
1. A Chance Meeting That Sparked Forever Love

Trent Boult met Gert Smith (then Alexandra) in a Hamilton bar — a serendipitous encounter that blossomed into a lifelong partnership. This romantic origin story is often searched as “Trent Boult wife first meeting story.”

2. Private Wedding, Public Admiration

2/10
2. Private Wedding, Public Admiration

The couple tied the knot in August 2017 at Kauri Bay Boomrock, opting for a deeply personal ceremony. This wedding continues to trend under “Trent Boult wedding photos” and “cricketer private weddings.”

3. Parenthood That Strengthened Their Bond

3/10
3. Parenthood That Strengthened Their Bond

In October 2018, they welcomed their son, bringing a new depth to their relationship. Searches for “Trent Boult son” and “Boult family pictures” consistently spike during key milestones.

4. Gert Smith Steals the Show in Indian Attire

4/10
4. Gert Smith Steals the Show in Indian Attire

At the Ambani pre-wedding festivities, Gert turned heads in a pink lehenga, perfectly complementing Trent’s traditional outfit. She quickly became a fan favorite under “Gert Smith Indian look.”

5. Instagram Moments That Won Hearts

5/10
5. Instagram Moments That Won Hearts

Trent shared glimpses of the Ambani celebration on Instagram, featuring the Indian tricolor. This cultural appreciation drove searches for “Trent Boult Instagram wedding pictures” and “foreign cricketers in Indian attire.”

6. Power Couple Goals: Style Meets Substance

6/10
6. Power Couple Goals: Style Meets Substance

Whether posing at star-studded events or celebrating quietly, the Boult couple’s chemistry continues to trend under “celebrity cricketer couples” and “Trent Boult wife photos viral.”

7. Gert Smith: The Private Yet Powerful Support

7/10
7. Gert Smith: The Private Yet Powerful Support

A schoolteacher by profession, Gert maintains a low profile with a private Instagram. Fans frequently search “Trent Boult wife profession” and “who is Gert Smith?” as admiration for her grace grows.

8. Their Story Goes Viral After Glamorous Appearance

8/10
8. Their Story Goes Viral After Glamorous Appearance

Their pictures from the Ambani gala quickly went viral, boosting interest in “Trent Boult and Gert Smith love story”, especially during IPL 2025’s peak season.

9. Behind Every Yorker, A Rock-Solid Partner

9/10
9. Behind Every Yorker, A Rock-Solid Partner

While Trent dominates the PowerPlay for Mumbai Indians, Gert’s unwavering support has become a quiet force behind his success, tying into high-performing searches like “Boult IPL 2025 performance with family”.

10. A Modern-Day Cricket Love Story That Inspires

10/10
10. A Modern-Day Cricket Love Story That Inspires

Their relationship — grounded in loyalty and shared values — continues to inspire. Searches for “Trent Boult wife full story” and “Gert Smith support system” reflect growing public curiosity and admiration.

