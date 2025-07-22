Happy Birthday Trent Boult: A Look at His Heartwarming Love Story With Wife Gert Smith That Won the Internet

photoDetails

As Trent Boult celebrates his birthday today, fans are not only applauding his cricketing achievements but also his heartwarming journey with wife Gert Smith. Their love story—from a chance meeting in Hamilton to a private wedding and the birth of their son—captivates audiences worldwide. The couple recently went viral for their graceful appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event, with Gert stunning in traditional Indian attire. Their bond, marked by elegance, loyalty, and mutual respect, continues to inspire. Searches for “Trent Boult wife Gert Smith,” “Boult wedding photos,” and “Ambani pre-wedding guests” remain top trending queries.