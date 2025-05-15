Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901207https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-tushar-deshpande-all-about-rr-pacers-love-story-with-wife-nabha-gaddamwar-in-pics-2901207
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Tushar Deshpande: All About RR Pacer's Love Story With Wife Nabha Gaddamwar - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Tushar Deshpande: All About RR Pacer's Love Story With Wife Nabha Gaddamwar - In Pics

Tushar Deshpande, Rajasthan Royals pacer and former CSK star, shares a heartwarming love story with wife Nabha Gaddamwar. From school-time crushes to a traditional Marathi wedding, their journey captivated fans on social media. Nabha, an artist known by her handle ‘Painted Palette,’ gained attention alongside Deshpande’s rise in IPL 2023 as CSK’s top wicket-taker. Their engagement in June 2023 and viral wedding photos added to their popularity. As Deshpande transitions to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025, he continues to inspire fans both on and off the field, balancing cricket success with a strong personal commitment.

Updated:May 15, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
Follow Us

1. From School Crush to Life Partner: A Love Story Years in the Making

1/20
1. From School Crush to Life Partner: A Love Story Years in the Making

Tushar Deshpande and Nabha Gaddamwar’s relationship blossomed from childhood crushes into a lifelong commitment, making theirs one of cricket’s most enduring love stories.

Follow Us

2. The Instagram Announcement That Broke the Internet

2/20
2. The Instagram Announcement That Broke the Internet

Deshpande announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing an intimate post that quickly went viral among fans searching for "Tushar Deshpande engagement pics" and "cricketer love stories."

Follow Us

3. CSK Teammates Celebrate the Moment

3/20
3. CSK Teammates Celebrate the Moment

Shivam Dube and other Chennai Super Kings players poured in wishes, proving how strong team bonds extend beyond the pitch during milestone moments like weddings and engagements.

Follow Us

4. Who is Nabha Gaddamwar? A Creative Soul with a Passion for Art

4/20
4. Who is Nabha Gaddamwar? A Creative Soul with a Passion for Art

Nabha’s Instagram handle, ‘Painted Palette’, reveals her as an emerging artist—drawing attention from fans curious about "Tushar Deshpande’s wife" and her life beyond cricket.

Follow Us

5. A Traditional Marathi Wedding That Won Hearts

5/20
5. A Traditional Marathi Wedding That Won Hearts

The couple tied the knot in a Marathi ceremony in Kalyan, Maharashtra, charming fans looking for "Indian cricketer wedding pics" and highlighting Deshpande's rooted cultural values.

Follow Us

6. IPL 2023: Deshpande’s Rise as CSK’s Top Wicket-Taker

6/20
6. IPL 2023: Deshpande’s Rise as CSK’s Top Wicket-Taker

On the field, Deshpande delivered for CSK in IPL 2023, emerging as their leading wicket-taker—a performance that paralleled his personal life’s upward trajectory.

Follow Us

7. A June Engagement That Sparked Fan Frenzy

7/20
7. A June Engagement That Sparked Fan Frenzy

Their engagement on June 12, 2023, was met with excitement across social media, fueling trending queries like "Tushar Deshpande engagement date" and "Nabha Gaddamwar engagement photos."

Follow Us

8. Nabha’s Artistic World: Where Cricket Meets Canvas

8/20
8. Nabha’s Artistic World: Where Cricket Meets Canvas

Her talent isn’t just a hobby—it’s a growing brand. Nabha’s paintings and reels resonate with fans looking to discover "cricketers' wives who are influencers or artists."

Follow Us

9. Deshpande’s Transition to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

9/20
9. Deshpande’s Transition to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

From CSK to Rajasthan Royals, Deshpande carries forward his momentum and growing popularity, drawing interest from those following "IPL 2025 player transfers" and "RR squad updates."

Follow Us

10. Balancing Cricket and Commitment: A New Chapter Begins

10/20
10. Balancing Cricket and Commitment: A New Chapter Begins

As Deshpande prepares for IPL 2025 and international fixtures, his journey symbolizes the perfect blend of career and companionship—cementing his spot among India’s most admired rising stars.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Tushar DeshpandeIPL 2025Tushar Deshpande wife nameTushar Deshpande wedding photosTushar Deshpande Nabha Gaddamwar love storywho is Tushar Deshpande married toNabha Gaddamwar artistCSK pacer Tushar Deshpande weddingTushar Deshpande IPL 2025 Rajasthan RoyalsTushar Deshpande love lifeTushar Deshpande marriage datePainted Palette Nabha GaddamwarTushar Deshpande wedding viral picscricketer Tushar Deshpande personal lifeIPL star Tushar Deshpande weddingTushar Deshpande engagement photosCSK to RR player transfer 2025who is Nabha GaddamwarRajasthan Royals Tushar DeshpandeTushar Deshpande Instagram wifeNabha Gaddamwar viral paintingTushar Deshpande trending newsTushar Deshpande school love storyIndian cricketer wedding 2024Tushar Deshpande wife Instagram handleIPL player wedding photoscricketer love story real lifeRR player wedding updateTushar Deshpande wedding detailsTushar Deshpande couple goalsTushar Deshpande marriage videoIPL 2025 player updates
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja Scripts History As ICC’s Longest No.1 All-Rounder: Here's Top 10 ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers list
Meet 15-Year-Old Aarav Malhotra Who Scored Perfect 100 In CBSE Class 10 Results; His Sixth Subject Was....
camera icon10
title
richest cricketers 2025
From Sachin Tendulkar To AB de Villiers: Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cannes 2025
Cannes 2025: From Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, These Iconic Dresses Are Now Officially Banned Due To Newly Imposed Rules Prohibiting Nudity And ‘Voluminous’ Outfits
camera icon7
title
Operation Sindoor
7 Indian Weapons That Decimated Pakistan And Neutralised Enemy Drones, Missiles In Operation Sindoor
NEWS ON ONE CLICK