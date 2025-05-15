photoDetails

Tushar Deshpande, Rajasthan Royals pacer and former CSK star, shares a heartwarming love story with wife Nabha Gaddamwar. From school-time crushes to a traditional Marathi wedding, their journey captivated fans on social media. Nabha, an artist known by her handle ‘Painted Palette,’ gained attention alongside Deshpande’s rise in IPL 2023 as CSK’s top wicket-taker. Their engagement in June 2023 and viral wedding photos added to their popularity. As Deshpande transitions to Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025, he continues to inspire fans both on and off the field, balancing cricket success with a strong personal commitment.