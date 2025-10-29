Advertisement
Happy Birthday Varun Aaron: A Look at His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Ragini Singh and Their Journey From School Sweethearts to Soulmates
Happy Birthday Varun Aaron: A Look at His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Ragini Singh and Their Journey From School Sweethearts to Soulmates

Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron celebrates his birthday with fans reminiscing about his inspiring journey and beautiful love story with wife Ragini Singh. The couple, who studied together at Loyola School in Jamshedpur, tied the knot in a simple court wedding on February 1, 2016, followed by a grand Christian ceremony. Varun Aaron, known for his fiery pace and IPL stints with teams like RCB and Rajasthan Royals, has battled injuries to make memorable comebacks. His enduring romance with Ragini, from childhood sweethearts to life partners, continues to win hearts — a perfect blend of cricketing passion and love.

Updated:Oct 29, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
1. A Love Story That Began in School

1. A Love Story That Began in School

Varun Aaron and Ragini Singh’s love story started at Loyola School, Jamshedpur, where the two were classmates long before fame and cricket entered the picture — a true tale of timeless affection.

2. From Classroom Companions to Soulmates

2. From Classroom Companions to Soulmates

After years of friendship, the couple tied the knot in a court wedding on February 1, 2016, followed by a Christian ceremony attended by family and close friends.

3. Cricketers and Celebrities Graced the Wedding

3. Cricketers and Celebrities Graced the Wedding

The Varun Aaron–Ragini wedding saw the presence of top cricketers, politicians, and corporate executives, making it one of the most talked-about Indian celebrity weddings of 2016.

4. A Modest Court Wedding Followed by a Lavish Celebration

4. A Modest Court Wedding Followed by a Lavish Celebration

The Jamshedpur court ceremony was intimate, but the couple later hosted a grand church wedding and a cocktail party at Tube Makers Club in Golmuri, drawing attention across social media.

5. Varun Aaron's Cricket Journey Began at 15

5. Varun Aaron's Cricket Journey Began at 15

Discovered by a talent scout, Varun was sent to the MRF Pace Foundation, setting the stage for his rise as one of India’s fastest bowlers.

6. International Debut in 2011

6. International Debut in 2011

Aaron made his ODI debut against England in October 2011 and his Test debut versus West Indies a month later, quickly earning a reputation for raw pace and aggression.

7. Overcoming Injuries and Comebacks

7. Overcoming Injuries and Comebacks

Despite facing multiple back injuries, including fractures early in his Ranji career, Varun battled adversity to captain the Jharkhand Ranji team, showing resilience and leadership.

8. IPL Journeyman Across Major Franchises

8. IPL Journeyman Across Major Franchises

From Delhi Daredevils to Royal Challengers Bangalore, and later Rajasthan Royals, Aaron’s IPL career reflects versatility, with his best bowling figures of 3/16 in IPL 2014.

9. Close Bonds Within the Cricketing Circle

9. Close Bonds Within the Cricketing Circle

Varun and Ragini share close friendships with KL Rahul, Robin Uthappa, and David Miller, often spotted enjoying off-field moments during IPL seasons.

10. A Strong Marriage Rooted in Friendship and Faith

10. A Strong Marriage Rooted in Friendship and Faith

Even amid a demanding cricket career, Varun and Ragini continue to exemplify love, loyalty, and balance, often sharing glimpses of their life together on Instagram.

