Happy Birthday Varun Aaron: A Look at His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Ragini Singh and Their Journey From School Sweethearts to Soulmates

Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron celebrates his birthday with fans reminiscing about his inspiring journey and beautiful love story with wife Ragini Singh. The couple, who studied together at Loyola School in Jamshedpur, tied the knot in a simple court wedding on February 1, 2016, followed by a grand Christian ceremony. Varun Aaron, known for his fiery pace and IPL stints with teams like RCB and Rajasthan Royals, has battled injuries to make memorable comebacks. His enduring romance with Ragini, from childhood sweethearts to life partners, continues to win hearts — a perfect blend of cricketing passion and love.