Happy Birthday Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy’s Love Story With Wife Neha Khedekar Wins Hearts Beyond Cricket

Varun Chakravarthy, born on August 29, 1991, celebrates his birthday as one of India’s most talked-about spinners and an IPL star with Kolkata Knight Riders. Beyond his remarkable cricket journey, Varun’s love story with wife Neha Khedekar inspires fans. From leaving behind his career in architecture to tying the knot in a pandemic wedding in December 2020, the couple’s journey reflects resilience and support. Together, they welcomed their son Aathman in 2022, adding joy to their lives. On his special day, fans celebrate not just Varun’s cricketing success but also his heartwarming personal life with Neha.