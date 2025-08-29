Advertisement
Happy Birthday Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy's Love Story With Wife Neha Khedekar Wins Hearts Beyond Cricket
Happy Birthday Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy's Love Story With Wife Neha Khedekar Wins Hearts Beyond Cricket

Varun Chakravarthy, born on August 29, 1991, celebrates his birthday as one of India’s most talked-about spinners and an IPL star with Kolkata Knight Riders. Beyond his remarkable cricket journey, Varun’s love story with wife Neha Khedekar inspires fans. From leaving behind his career in architecture to tying the knot in a pandemic wedding in December 2020, the couple’s journey reflects resilience and support. Together, they welcomed their son Aathman in 2022, adding joy to their lives. On his special day, fans celebrate not just Varun’s cricketing success but also his heartwarming personal life with Neha.

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
1. From Architecture to Cricket: Neha Backed His Dream

1. From Architecture to Cricket: Neha Backed His Dream

Varun left a stable career in architecture to chase his cricketing passion. Neha’s unwavering belief gave him the courage to pursue his dream, proving love thrives on support. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

2. A Private Love Story Before Fame

2. A Private Love Story Before Fame

Unlike many celebrity romances, Varun and Neha kept their relationship low-key. Their quiet romance blossomed away from the spotlight, making their bond even stronger before the fame of IPL. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

3. Pandemic Wedding in December 2020

3. Pandemic Wedding in December 2020

The couple’s wedding, originally planned for early 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19. They finally tied the knot on December 12, 2020, in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

4. Neha's Passion for Photography

4. Neha's Passion for Photography

Neha is an avid photographer who loves capturing timeless moments. Her creative pursuit perfectly complements Varun’s cricketing journey, where every performance leaves fans with unforgettable memories. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

5. A Shared Love for Animals

5. A Shared Love for Animals

Both Varun and Neha are devoted animal lovers. With their pet cat Astra, they showcase compassion and kindness—values that resonate with fans who admire their lifestyle beyond cricket. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

6. Neha Cheering in the Stands

6. Neha Cheering in the Stands

From IPL matches with Kolkata Knight Riders to India’s big games, Neha is often spotted supporting Varun in stadiums, underlining her role as his strongest cheerleader. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

7. Fame with a Touch of Privacy

7. Fame with a Touch of Privacy

Despite Varun’s soaring cricket career, the couple maintains a low-key life. Their ability to balance public success with private happiness makes their love story relatable and admired. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

8. Social Media Glimpses of Their Life

8. Social Media Glimpses of Their Life

Neha shares selective yet meaningful posts on Instagram, offering fans glimpses of their life. With thousands of followers, she balances relatability with privacy, keeping curiosity alive. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

9. Welcoming Baby Aathman in 2022

9. Welcoming Baby Aathman in 2022

On November 10, 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, son Aathman. This new chapter brought immense joy, making Varun’s personal milestones as inspiring as his cricketing ones. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

10. A Life Mantra Rooted in Love

10. A Life Mantra Rooted in Love

Neha’s philosophy—“Live without pretending, love without depending”—captures their grounded approach to life. Their mantra resonates with fans seeking inspiration from the couple’s balanced and love-filled journey. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

