Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top 10 Records That Prove Why King Kohli Is the Greatest of All Time

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! The legendary Indian batter, also known as King Kohli, celebrates another year of brilliance, passion, and unmatched consistency. Kohli remains one of cricket’s greatest icons, achieving historic milestones across all formats. From redefining run-chases to setting new global batting standards, his legacy continues to inspire millions. On his birthday, let’s revisit the top 10 records held by Virat Kohli that make him one of the finest players ever: most ODI centuries for India, fastest 8,000–13,000 ODI runs, most runs in T20Is, most 50+ scores in T20Is, fastest century for India in ODIs and more, solidifying his status as cricket’s modern-day GOAT.