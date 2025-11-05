Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Top 10 Records That Prove Why King Kohli Is the Greatest of All Time
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! The legendary Indian batter, also known as King Kohli, celebrates another year of brilliance, passion, and unmatched consistency. Kohli remains one of cricket’s greatest icons, achieving historic milestones across all formats. From redefining run-chases to setting new global batting standards, his legacy continues to inspire millions. On his birthday, let’s revisit the top 10 records held by Virat Kohli that make him one of the finest players ever: most ODI centuries for India, fastest 8,000–13,000 ODI runs, most runs in T20Is, most 50+ scores in T20Is, fastest century for India in ODIs and more, solidifying his status as cricket’s modern-day GOAT.
1. Fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000 & 12,000 ODI runs
Only batter in history to be fastest to all these milestones.
2. Most ODI centuries by an Indian (50 ODI 100s)
Surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI centuries.
3. Most runs in T20 Internationals
First batter to cross 4,000 T20I runs.
4. Highest run-scorer in IPL history
Only player with 7,000+ IPL runs.
5. Most Player of the Series awards in T20Is
Master of consistency across formats.
6. Fastest player to 25,000 International runs
Faster than Sachin, Ponting, & Lara.
7. Only player with 3,000+ runs in T20 WC & ICC WTC cycle combined
8. Most centuries while chasing in ODIs
Recognized as the Chase Master.
9. Only player to average 50+ in all three formats simultaneously
Shows all-format dominance.
10. Most International hundreds among active players
Second most centuries in cricket history.
Trending Photos