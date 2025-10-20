Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag! Know All About His Wife Aarti Ahlawat, Her Entrepreneurial Journey & Separation Buzz

photoDetails

english

2974078

Aarti Ahlawat, wife of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, is an accomplished businesswoman and entrepreneur from New Delhi. Born in 1980, she holds a diploma in Computer Science from Delhi University and directs multiple companies, including Eventura Creations and AVS Healthcare. Aarti and Sehwag’s childhood friendship blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in 2004, hosted by the late Arun Jaitley. The couple shares two sons, Aryavir and Vedant. Recently, divorce rumours have surfaced after reports of the two living separately and unfollowing each other on social media, drawing public attention to Aarti’s inspiring personal journey.