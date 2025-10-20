Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag! Know All About His Wife Aarti Ahlawat, Her Entrepreneurial Journey & Separation Buzz
Aarti Ahlawat, wife of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, is an accomplished businesswoman and entrepreneur from New Delhi. Born in 1980, she holds a diploma in Computer Science from Delhi University and directs multiple companies, including Eventura Creations and AVS Healthcare. Aarti and Sehwag’s childhood friendship blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in 2004, hosted by the late Arun Jaitley. The couple shares two sons, Aryavir and Vedant. Recently, divorce rumours have surfaced after reports of the two living separately and unfollowing each other on social media, drawing public attention to Aarti’s inspiring personal journey.
1. Aarti Ahlawat – The Woman Behind the Legend
Born on December 16, 1980, in New Delhi, Aarti Ahlawat, now Aarti Sehwag, comes from a well-educated family. Her father, Suraj Singh Ahlawat, was a respected advocate.
2. Highly Educated and Independent
Aarti completed her schooling at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, before earning a Diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University — showcasing her academic excellence.
3. A Successful Entrepreneur and Businesswoman
Beyond being known as Virender Sehwag’s wife, Aarti made her mark as a businesswoman. She directs four companies, including Eventura Creations Pvt Ltd and AVS Healthcare Pvt Ltd, proving her entrepreneurial acumen.
4. Childhood Connection Turned Lifelong Bond
Sehwag and Aarti’s love story began in childhood. They first met at a family wedding when he was 7 and she was 5 — a bond that matured into love over 14 years of friendship.
5. A Proposal That Won Hearts
At age 21, Virender Sehwag proposed to Aarti, overcoming family hesitation due to distant kinship ties. Their story reflects true persistence, loyalty, and deep-rooted affection.
6. A Grand Yet Private Wedding in 2004
The couple tied the knot in April 2004 in a ceremony hosted by the late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence. The guest list included cricket icons, Bollywood stars, and politicians.
7. Proud Parents to Two Sons
Virender and Aarti are doting parents to Aryavir (born 2007) and Vedant (born 2010). Despite busy careers, both prioritized family and balanced their parenting roles beautifully.
8. Business Setback and Legal Battle
In 2019, Aarti faced a tough phase when her business partners allegedly forged her signature to secure a ₹4.5 crore loan. She filed a legal complaint, showing her courage and integrity.
9. Divorce Rumours Sparked by Social Media Clues
Rumours of a Sehwag–Aarti divorce grew after fans noticed the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram and avoiding joint appearances. Aarti also made her social media private, fueling speculation.
10. Silent Strength Amid Public Scrutiny
While neither Sehwag nor Aarti has issued a statement, sources claim they’ve lived separately for over a year. Aarti continues to focus on her work and family, maintaining grace and privacy amid attention.
