NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Inside His Love Story With Bollywood Actress, Bigg Boss Star And Salman Khan Co-Star - Hazel Keech - In Pics
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Inside His Love Story With Bollywood Actress, Bigg Boss Star And Salman Khan Co-Star - Hazel Keech - In Pics

The heartwarming journey of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, capturing their chance meeting, years of persistence, and vibrant relationship that blossomed into marriage and parenthood. With insights into their Sikh-Hindu wedding, proposal story, and family life with their children Aura and Orion, the article blends emotional storytelling with engaging details that fans love.

Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
1. A Meeting That Set Everything in Motion

1/20
1. A Meeting That Set Everything in Motion

Their first interaction at a friend's party planted the seed for a future neither of them could have predicted, turning a casual encounter into a lifelong connection. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. A Bond Formed Beyond Cricket and Cinema

2/20
2. A Bond Formed Beyond Cricket and Cinema

Hazel didn’t recognize Yuvraj as a cricket icon, allowing their early moments to remain honest, unfiltered, and refreshingly real. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. The Moment Hazel Learned About His Six Sixes

3/20
3. The Moment Hazel Learned About His Six Sixes

Hazel discovered his legendary feat only later, creating a heartfelt moment where admiration met amusement. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Years of Effort That Proved His Commitment

4/20
4. Years of Effort That Proved His Commitment

Yuvraj’s multi-year pursuit showed his sincerity, reinforcing the idea that genuine love takes time, courage, and unwavering patience. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. A Rejection-Filled Path That Built Mutual Respect

5/20
5. A Rejection-Filled Path That Built Mutual Respect

Hazel’s repeated refusals never deterred him, shaping a foundation rooted in resilience rather than instant chemistry. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. A Proposal That Captured the Internet

6/20
6. A Proposal That Captured the Internet

Their 2015 engagement announcement spread rapidly through social platforms, sparking nationwide excitement in cricket and Bollywood communities. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. A Cross-Cultural Wedding That Celebrated Unity

7/20
7. A Cross-Cultural Wedding That Celebrated Unity

Their 2016 ceremonies blended Sikh and Hindu traditions, symbolizing the merging of two families and two worlds. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. A Goa Celebration That Reflected Their Spirit

8/20
8. A Goa Celebration That Reflected Their Spirit

Their beachside Hindu wedding in Goa added a dreamy, cinematic charm to an already unforgettable union. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. A Love Story That Grew Stronger With Parenthood

9/20
9. A Love Story That Grew Stronger With Parenthood

The birth of their daughter Aura marked a new chapter filled with warmth, learning, and shared responsibility. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

10. A Complete Family With the Arrival of Orion

10/20
10. A Complete Family With the Arrival of Orion

With their son joining the family in 2022, the couple embraced the joys and challenges of raising two young children. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

11. Their Playful Social Media Presence

11/20
11. Their Playful Social Media Presence

Their posts often show real, relatable glimpses of parenting, travel, and everyday joys, making fans feel part of their journey. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

12. Public Appearances That Radiate Chemistry

12/20
12. Public Appearances That Radiate Chemistry

Whether at events or fundraisers, their natural comfort and humour create moments that resonate widely online. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

13. A Partnership Honed Through Shared Values

13/20
13. A Partnership Honed Through Shared Values

Their mutual respect, grounded communication, and similar priorities helped them weather challenges with grace. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

14. Hazel’s Warm Bond With Yuvraj’s Family

14/20
14. Hazel’s Warm Bond With Yuvraj’s Family

From heartwarming interviews to family celebrations, she built lasting ties with his parents, adding depth to their relationship. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

15. A Relationship Strengthened by Laughter

15/20
15. A Relationship Strengthened by Laughter

Their shared humour - including Hazel switching off her phone after saying yes to coffee — adds a charming quirkiness to their story. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

16. A Love Story That Redefined Persistence

16/20
16. A Love Story That Redefined Persistence

Yuvraj’s honesty about the years of effort highlights a modern love tale shaped by sincerity, not grand gestures alone. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

17. Their Journey Inspires Fans Across Generations

17/20
17. Their Journey Inspires Fans Across Generations

Cricket lovers and Bollywood followers admire their authenticity, making them one of India’s most loved celebrity couples. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

18. A Marriage That Honours Tradition and Individuality

18/20
18. A Marriage That Honours Tradition and Individuality

Even after motherhood, Hazel stayed connected to her artistic roots, while Yuvraj celebrated her identity beyond fame. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

19. Their Relationship Stands as a Symbol of Balance

19/20
19. Their Relationship Stands as a Symbol of Balance

They maintain harmony between public life and private joy, showing how celebrity couples can protect their intimacy. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

20. A Timeless Tale That Continues to Grow

20/20
20. A Timeless Tale That Continues to Grow

Their bond still evolves with each new milestone, reminding fans that lasting love is built through patience, understanding, and shared dreams. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

