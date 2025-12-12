Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Inside His Rs 291 Crore Net Worth, Rs 64 Cr Mumbai Home and Supercar Empire
1. A towering Rs 291 crore net worth in 2025
Yuvraj’s financial success reflects decades of cricketing excellence, blockbuster IPL contracts, high-value brand partnerships, and smart investment choices that continue to grow his wealth year after year.(Photo Credit - X)
2. His Rs 64 crore Mumbai apartment is straight out of a dream
Perched in Omkar 1973, his sea-facing duplex offers panoramic Arabian Sea views, sprawling interiors, and celebrity-level exclusivity in one of India’s most expensive neighbourhoods.(Photo Credit - X)
3. Sixteen thousand square feet of elegant design in Worli
His Mumbai home spans two merged apartments featuring warm tones, premium marble, and an ambience tailored for peace and privacy amid city chaos.(Photo Credit - X)
4. A Chandigarh mansion that doubles as a memory museum
Featured on Asian Paints’ series, this two-storey property showcases his trophies, memorabilia, and a striking Hall of Fame wall that celebrates his cricketing legacy.(Photo Credit - X)
5. A relaxing countryside vibe crafted with modern minimalistic interiors
Soft pastels, airy spaces, and personal touches make Yuvraj’s Chandigarh home an example of quiet luxury with emotional value.(Photo Credit - X)
6. A Santorini-inspired villa in Goa that steals the show
His Morjim holiday home blends Greek white-and-blue themes, a resort-style pool, and sun-kissed spaces that offer tropical serenity all year round.(Photo Credit - X)
7. A real estate footprint that spans five Indian cities
Beyond Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Goa, he also owns high-value properties in Gurugram, Chhatarpur, and Panchkula, showing his diverse asset portfolio.(Photo Credit - X)
8. A Lamborghini Murcielago worth Rs 3.6 crore
One of the crown jewels of his garage, this bright tangerine supercar highlights Yuvi’s love for speed and style.(Photo Credit - X)
9. A Rs 3.2 crore Bentley Continental Flying Spur that defines elegance
This luxury sedan is his go-to choice for elite events, blending comfort with unmistakable star presence.(Photo Credit - X)
10. A BMW fleet that celebrates performance and precision
His collection includes a BMW X7, X6 M, M5, and a classic 3-Series, each offering a different driving thrill.(Photo Credit - X)
11. An Audi Q5 for days when subtle luxury is the mood
The perfect mix of practicality and premium comfort, it is often his choice for family outings or relaxed drives.(Photo Credit - X)
12. A garage valued at more than Rs 15 crore
From muscle to modern, his line-up shows a deep appreciation for engineering, performance, and the pure joy of driving.(Photo Credit - X)
13. Endorsement deals that contribute nearly a crore every month
Brands like Puma, Pepsi, Reebok, Cadbury, Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Hero Honda have kept him relevant and financially strong post-retirement.(Photo Credit - X)
14. IPL earnings of Rs 84.6 crore across 12 seasons
His historic 2014 and 2015 auctions made him two of the most expensive players ever signed in back-to-back years.(Photo Credit - X)
15. Investments spanning tech, wellness, and real estate
Yuvi has taken equity stakes in healthtech and edtech startups, which continue to grow in valuation.(Photo Credit - X)
16. His YouWeCan Foundation doubles as a humanitarian and business venture
The foundation funds cancer awareness and treatment while his fashion label generates revenue through apparel and collaborations.(Photo Credit - X)
17. A lifestyle shaped by discipline and gratitude after surviving cancer
His health journey deeply influences his philanthropic outlook and his approach to luxury.(Photo Credit - X)
18. His properties are designed to host family, friends, and cricketing icons
Each home features entertainment lounges, game rooms, and curated art that celebrates both cricket and culture.(Photo Credit - X)
19. A brand aura that remains powerful even years after retirement
Digital interviews, candid podcasts, and social media presence keep him trending and relatable for younger fans.(Photo Credit - X)
20. A legacy that blends cricket excellence, survivor spirit, and modern entrepreneurship
From world champion to business powerhouse, Yuvraj’s story continues to inspire millions. (Photo Credit - X)
