Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: The Untold Love Story With Hazel Keech That Stole Millions Of Hearts - In Pics
Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress Hazel Keech share a heartwarming love story that fans continue to celebrate, especially on Yuvraj Singh’s birthday. Their journey began with a chance meeting at a party, followed by years of Yuvraj’s persistence before Hazel finally said yes. From the dreamy 2015 proposal to their grand 2016 wedding that beautifully blended Sikh and Hindu traditions, their romance has been nothing short of a fairytale. Now proud parents to daughter Aura and son Orion, the couple continues to inspire millions with their bond, proving that true love thrives beyond fame and glamour.
1. A Chance Meeting That Sparked Destiny
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech first crossed paths at a friend’s party, setting the stage for a love story that would later captivate both cricket fans and Bollywood admirers. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Hazel Keech Wasn’t Awed by Yuvraj’s Stardom
Unlike most, Hazel wasn’t aware of Yuvraj’s cricketing achievements. Her indifference to his fame added a refreshing, authentic layer to their initial bond, making their love story stand apart. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. The Six Sixes Revelation
Hazel Keech discovered Yuvraj Singh’s cricketing legacy only after learning about his iconic six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup, cementing his legendary status in her eyes. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. Yuvraj’s Relentless Pursuit of Love
It took Yuvraj Singh nearly three years to win Hazel’s heart. His persistence, patience, and determination exemplify the depth of his affection, proving that true love often requires resilience. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. A Dreamy Proposal That Won Millions of Hearts
In 2015, Yuvraj proposed to Hazel, and the couple shared their engagement on social media. The announcement delighted fans across India, making headlines in both cricket and Bollywood circles. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. A Wedding Steeped in Tradition
In 2016, the couple tied the knot with a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab, followed by a Hindu wedding in Goa—honoring both faiths beautifully. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Embracing Parenthood with Joy
The couple welcomed their daughter, Aura, beginning their journey into parenthood. Their happiness and love grew stronger, proving that their bond extends far beyond the glamour of cricket and cinema. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Welcoming Baby Orion in 2022
Their family became complete with the birth of their son, Orion. The couple often shares precious moments with both children, endearing themselves to fans as a picture-perfect family. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Social Media Love Goals
From candid Instagram posts to public appearances, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech consistently share glimpses of their life, inspiring fans with their affectionate, down-to-earth, and relatable relationship. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. A Timeless Love Story That Inspires Millions
On Yuvraj Singh’s birthday, his journey with Hazel Keech shines as a timeless reminder of patience, persistence, and true love—making their bond as legendary as his cricketing career. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
