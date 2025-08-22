Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: The Untold Love Story With Hazel Keech That Stole Millions Of Hearts - In Pics

photoDetails

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress Hazel Keech share a heartwarming love story that fans continue to celebrate, especially on Yuvraj Singh’s birthday. Their journey began with a chance meeting at a party, followed by years of Yuvraj’s persistence before Hazel finally said yes. From the dreamy 2015 proposal to their grand 2016 wedding that beautifully blended Sikh and Hindu traditions, their romance has been nothing short of a fairytale. Now proud parents to daughter Aura and son Orion, the couple continues to inspire millions with their bond, proving that true love thrives beyond fame and glamour.