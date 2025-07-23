Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2935473https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/happy-birthday-yuzvendra-chahal-from-fairytale-wedding-to-shocking-divorce-a-life-full-of-twists-2935473
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: From Fairytale Wedding To Shocking Divorce—A Life Full Of Twists
photoDetails

Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: From Fairytale Wedding To Shocking Divorce—A Life Full Of Twists

Today marks the birthday of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and fans across the country are flooding social media with heartfelt wishes. Known for his clever spin and witty charm, Chahal has been a key player for Team India in white-ball cricket. While his on-field achievements continue to shine, his personal life has also made headlines recently with the news of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. As Chahal celebrates his birthday today, the spotlight remains on both his professional journey and personal growth. Stay tuned for more updates on Yuzvendra Chahal’s career milestones, love story, and life after divorce.

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Love at First Dance: How Chahal Met Dhanashree During Lockdown

1/20
1. Love at First Dance: How Chahal Met Dhanashree During Lockdown

Yuzvendra Chahal enrolled in Dhanashree Verma’s online dance class in 2020, sparking an unexpected connection that quickly turned from virtual learning to real-life romance.

Follow Us

2. Dance Teacher to Life Partner: The Unlikely Love Story Fans Adored

2/20
2. Dance Teacher to Life Partner: The Unlikely Love Story Fans Adored

Their professional bond evolved into a personal one, with mutual admiration, values, and chemistry—earning them the reputation of being the most relatable celebrity couple post-pandemic.

Follow Us

3. Fast-Tracked Feelings: When Chahal Decided He Didn’t Want to Just Date

3/20
3. Fast-Tracked Feelings: When Chahal Decided He Didn’t Want to Just Date

Unlike many modern romances, Chahal was clear from the start—he wanted marriage, not dating. His commitment won over Dhanashree and fans alike.

Follow Us

4. The Engagement That Broke the Internet

4/20
4. The Engagement That Broke the Internet

On August 8, 2020, their Instagram engagement post took social media by storm, trending instantly and drawing millions of reactions across cricket and dance communities.

Follow Us

5. The Intimate Gurugram Wedding That Captivated India

5/20
5. The Intimate Gurugram Wedding That Captivated India

The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020, in Gurugram. Their wedding blended tradition with modern aesthetics, winning hearts across social media platforms.

Follow Us

6. From Reels to Real Love: Becoming a Social Media Power Couple

6/20
6. From Reels to Real Love: Becoming a Social Media Power Couple

Their adorable dance collaborations and cute captions quickly went viral, branding them as “Insta Couple Goals” in the influencer and sports world alike.

Follow Us

7. Pitch-Side Support: Dhanashree’s Constant Presence in IPL Stands

7/20
7. Pitch-Side Support: Dhanashree’s Constant Presence in IPL Stands

Dhanashree cheered Chahal from the sidelines during IPL games, becoming a fan-favourite cricket WAG and showcasing her dedication publicly.

Follow Us

8. A Marriage Made for the Gram: Public Affection Won Fans Over

8/20
8. A Marriage Made for the Gram: Public Affection Won Fans Over

Their frequent joint appearances, photos, and videos reflected a deeply affectionate bond, giving fans couple content they loved to share and emulate.

Follow Us

9. The First Signs of Trouble: Fewer Posts, More Speculation

9/20
9. The First Signs of Trouble: Fewer Posts, More Speculation

By 2023, their joint content disappeared, replaced by vague Instagram stories—fueling curiosity and gossip about a possible rift in their relationship.

Follow Us

10. Unfollowing Each Other: The Move That Confirmed Fans’ Worst Fears

10/20
10. Unfollowing Each Other: The Move That Confirmed Fans’ Worst Fears

Fans noticed Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Chahal also deleting all shared pictures—causing “Chahal divorce news” to trend instantly.

Follow Us

11. Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks Emotional Speculation

11/20
11. Cryptic Instagram Story Sparks Emotional Speculation

Chahal’s 2025 post about pain, character, and resilience was widely interpreted as a reflection on his marriage—sparking emotional responses and fan theories.

Follow Us

12. Mutual Divorce Filing at Mumbai Family Court Goes Public

12/20
12. Mutual Divorce Filing at Mumbai Family Court Goes Public

In February 2025, the couple was spotted at Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent—confirming the rumours that had been swirling for months.

Follow Us

13. Chahal and Dhanashree Requested Cooling-Off Waiver

13/20
13. Chahal and Dhanashree Requested Cooling-Off Waiver

Their plea to skip the mandatory 6-month waiting period suggested they had been separated long enough to make a firm, respectful decision.

Follow Us

14. Divorce Finalized in July 2025: End of a Fairytale

14/20
14. Divorce Finalized in July 2025: End of a Fairytale

The Mumbai Family Court granted the divorce in July 2025, officially bringing their 4.5-year-long relationship to a legal and emotional close.

Follow Us

15. Public Yet Private: A Dignified End Without Drama

15/20
15. Public Yet Private: A Dignified End Without Drama

Despite media frenzy, both maintained grace and dignity—choosing not to publicly bash each other, earning praise for mature handling of their personal lives.

Follow Us

16. Fans Left Shocked and Divided Over Their Breakup

16/20
16. Fans Left Shocked and Divided Over Their Breakup

Social media reactions ranged from heartbreak to support, with thousands sharing memories of their favourite moments and speculating what went wrong.

Follow Us

17. Chahal’s Post-Divorce Focus: Cricket, Family, and Moving Forward

17/20
17. Chahal’s Post-Divorce Focus: Cricket, Family, and Moving Forward

Post-separation, Chahal has shifted focus to his career and fitness, showing signs of emotional recovery and determination—prompting new fan support.

Follow Us

18. Dhanashree’s Continued Rise as a Choreographer and Influencer

18/20
18. Dhanashree’s Continued Rise as a Choreographer and Influencer

Dhanashree remains active in the dance and influencer scene, posting motivational content that subtly reflects her personal strength post-breakup.

Follow Us

19. A Relationship That Defined an Era of Cricket WAGs and Reels

19/20
19. A Relationship That Defined an Era of Cricket WAGs and Reels

Their story symbolized a new-age relationship built in public, with digital intimacy, reel-life chemistry, and cross-platform fan following.

 

Follow Us

20. Lessons from the Chahal-Dhanashree Story: Love, Limelight, and Letting Go

20/20
20. Lessons from the Chahal-Dhanashree Story: Love, Limelight, and Letting Go

Their relationship serves as a reminder that even picture-perfect love stories can end—with mutual respect and a touch of heartbreak in equal measure.

Follow Us
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorceChahal divorce news 2025Dhanashree Verma separation updateYuzvendra Chahal relationship timelinewhy did Chahal and Dhanashree splitChahal Dhanashree breakup reasonIndian cricketer divorce newsChahal and Dhanashree love storyChahal wedding photos 2020Dhanashree Verma Instagram updateYuzvendra Chahal personal lifeChahal divorce confirmedCelebrity divorces in India 2025famous Indian couples who divorcedChahal Dhanashree marriage to divorceChahal Dhanashree viral dance videolockdown love story of Chahalcricketer and choreographer coupleChahal divorce petition February 2025Mumbai court grants Chahal divorceChahal Dhanashree fan reactionsemotional divorce story Indiasocial media unfollow dramaIndian sports couple splitsviral Indian wedding storiesDhanashree Verma career after divorceChahal life after divorceChahal Instagram cryptic postDhanashree IPL match appearancesmost talked about Indian divorces 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
10 safest countries in the world
Meet World's Safest Countries In July 2025: Latest Ranking Puts THIS Country At Top; Check Ranks Of India, US, Pakistan
camera icon8
title
US-India trade deal
Asim Munir’s Shadow, Agricultural Battle, And Steel Standoff: 8 Reasons Why India Is Turning Cold On Trump’s Trade Deal And Recalibrating China Ties
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
7 Times Nora Fatehi Set The Internet On Fire With Her Glamorous Looks
camera icon8
title
IPL
4 Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...
camera icon10
title
mobility
Top 10 Best Airlines In The World 2025: IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Miss List — No. 8 Will Surprise You! Check Full List Here
NEWS ON ONE CLICK