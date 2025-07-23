Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: From Fairytale Wedding To Shocking Divorce—A Life Full Of Twists

photoDetails

Today marks the birthday of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and fans across the country are flooding social media with heartfelt wishes. Known for his clever spin and witty charm, Chahal has been a key player for Team India in white-ball cricket. While his on-field achievements continue to shine, his personal life has also made headlines recently with the news of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. As Chahal celebrates his birthday today, the spotlight remains on both his professional journey and personal growth. Stay tuned for more updates on Yuzvendra Chahal’s career milestones, love story, and life after divorce.