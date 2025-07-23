Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Inside Cricketer’s ₹45 Crore Net Worth, IPL Salary, And Lavish Lifestyle In 2025
Today marks the birthday of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and fans are buzzing not only about his on-field achievements but also his off-field headlines. As he turns a year older, Chahal’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at ₹45 crore, thanks to his IPL 2025 contract with Punjab Kings, BCCI earnings, luxury endorsements, and smart investments. His recent divorce from Dhanashree Verma has sparked widespread speculation, especially over the rumored ₹60 crore alimony—later denied by her legal team. From his lavish Gurugram home to a luxury car collection featuring Rolls Royce and Lamborghini, Chahal continues to be a headline-maker on and off the field.
1. Yuzvendra Chahal’s Net Worth in 2025 Touches ₹45 Crore
Chahal’s current net worth stands at ₹45 crore, built on IPL contracts, BCCI earnings, brand deals, and investments in startups and lifestyle ventures.
2. Punjab Kings Signed Chahal for a Massive ₹18 Crore in IPL 2025
In IPL 2025, Chahal became one of the highest-paid players as Punjab Kings secured him for ₹18 crore during the mega auction.
3. Total IPL Earnings Exceed ₹37.7 Crore Since Debut in 2011
Over 12 seasons, Chahal has earned more than ₹37.7 crore in IPL salary, highlighting his consistent impact as a top-performing leg spinner.
4. Brand Endorsements Earn Him ₹1 Crore Per Campaign
Chahal endorses brands like VIVO, Nike, and Acuvue, reportedly charging ₹1 crore per deal—adding substantially to his overall income.
5. Owns a ₹25 Crore Lavish Home in Gurugram
Chahal lives in a luxurious residence in Gurugram, Haryana, featuring modern interiors, artistic decor, and premium furnishing worth ₹25 crore.
6. Rolls Royce to Lamborghini: His Car Collection Is Insane
Chahal’s fleet includes a Porsche Cayenne S, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Rolls Royce, and a Lamborghini Centenario—together valued at over ₹12 crore.
7. Invested in Lifestyle Brand CheQmate and Fitness App Grip
Apart from cricket, Chahal has invested in High Times Solutions’ CheQmate, a fitness app named Grip, and a premium fashion brand YUZO.
8. No BCCI Contract for 2023-24 Season
Despite earlier being in the Grade C category, Chahal was left out of the 2023-24 BCCI annual contracts list, missing the ₹1 crore payout.
9. Still Receives Government Salary as Income Tax Officer
Chahal holds a government job as an Income Tax Officer, earning between ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 per month since 2018.
10. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced
The couple finalized their divorce on February 20, 2025, at Bandra Family Court, ending a three-year marriage on mutual terms.
11. Dhanashree Verma Denies ₹60 Crore Alimony Rumours
After internet rumours claimed she demanded ₹60 crore in alimony, Dhanashree’s lawyer publicly clarified that no such demand was ever made.
12. False Reports Project Her Net Worth Will Triple Post-Alimony
Speculative reports falsely claimed Dhanashree’s net worth would rise from ₹24 crore to ₹84 crore, which her legal team denied outright.
13. Social Media Backlash Targets Dhanashree Amid Divorce
Following unverified claims, Dhanashree faced online trolling and was labeled a “gold digger,” triggering debates on media ethics and public judgment.
14. Internal Rift Began in 2023: Instagram Hints and Name Changes
Signs of their split first appeared in 2023 when Dhanashree removed 'Chahal' from her Instagram and the cricketer posted cryptic messages.
15. Dhanashree Set for Telugu Movie Debut Despite Controversy
Undeterred by the media buzz, Dhanashree is set to debut in a Telugu film, showing her career continues to evolve beyond YouTube choreography.
16. Chahal Deletes Couple Photos, Dhanashree Retains Memories
While Chahal removed all couple photos from Instagram, Dhanashree still keeps pictures from their time together on her social feed.
17. First IPL Player to Take 200 Wickets
In 2024, Chahal made IPL history by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets, a feat that boosted his reputation and earnings.
18. His Financial Strategy Mixes Cricket, Real Estate and Tech
Chahal has created a diversified income portfolio with smart real estate acquisitions, tech startup investments, and lucrative brand deals.
19. Viral Meme Culture Amplified Misinformation During Divorce
Unverified memes and headlines fueled false narratives around alimony, leading to widespread misinformation and unnecessary public outrage.
20. Yuzvendra Chahal Remains One of India’s Wealthiest Cricketers
With ₹45 crore in net worth, luxury assets, and commercial acumen, Chahal stands tall among the top financially successful cricketers in the country.
