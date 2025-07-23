Happy Birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Inside Cricketer’s ₹45 Crore Net Worth, IPL Salary, And Lavish Lifestyle In 2025

photoDetails

Today marks the birthday of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and fans are buzzing not only about his on-field achievements but also his off-field headlines. As he turns a year older, Chahal’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at ₹45 crore, thanks to his IPL 2025 contract with Punjab Kings, BCCI earnings, luxury endorsements, and smart investments. His recent divorce from Dhanashree Verma has sparked widespread speculation, especially over the rumored ₹60 crore alimony—later denied by her legal team. From his lavish Gurugram home to a luxury car collection featuring Rolls Royce and Lamborghini, Chahal continues to be a headline-maker on and off the field.