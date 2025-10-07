Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan: Inside His Fairytale Love Story With Sagarika Ghatge - In Pics

photoDetails

On Zaheer Khan’s birthday, fans are celebrating not just the cricket legend’s achievements but also his heartwarming love story with actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 23, 2017, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan, after eight years of marriage. Their interfaith union remains one of India’s most admired celebrity relationships, symbolizing love beyond religion and fame. From Zaheer’s cricketing glory to Sagarika’s Chak De! India fame, their journey continues to inspire, making them one of the most loved Bollywood-cricket couples today.