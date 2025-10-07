Advertisement
Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan: Inside His Fairytale Love Story With Sagarika Ghatge - In Pics

On Zaheer Khan’s birthday, fans are celebrating not just the cricket legend’s achievements but also his heartwarming love story with actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 23, 2017, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan, after eight years of marriage. Their interfaith union remains one of India’s most admired celebrity relationships, symbolizing love beyond religion and fame. From Zaheer’s cricketing glory to Sagarika’s Chak De! India fame, their journey continues to inspire, making them one of the most loved Bollywood-cricket couples today.

Updated:Oct 07, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
1. A Love Story Born in Bollywood Circles

1/20
1. A Love Story Born in Bollywood Circles

Zaheer Khan first met Sagarika Ghatge, the Chak De! India actress, at a mutual friend’s party — the start of a connection that would blossom beyond their celebrity worlds.

2. From Friendship to Forever

2/20
2. From Friendship to Forever

Their bond began as genuine friendship, grounded in shared interests and respect, before naturally evolving into a committed relationship that stood the test of time.

3. Love Behind Closed Doors

3/20
3. Love Behind Closed Doors

Unlike most celebrity couples, Zaheer and Sagarika chose privacy over publicity, allowing their relationship to mature away from constant media scrutiny.

4. A Fresh Start After Heartbreak

4/20
4. A Fresh Start After Heartbreak

After ending his long-term relationship with actress Isha Sharvani, Zaheer found a new beginning with Sagarika, proving that second chances can lead to lifelong happiness.

5. When Chak De! India Won Over the Khans

5/20
5. When Chak De! India Won Over the Khans

Zaheer’s family initially had reservations about his choice, but after watching Chak De! India together, they were charmed by Sagarika’s on-screen strength and real-life grace.

6. The Royal Connection

6/20
6. The Royal Connection

Sagarika’s lineage traces back to Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore, giving their modern romance a regal touch that adds depth to their story.

7. The Engagement That Broke the Internet

7/20
7. The Engagement That Broke the Internet

In 2017, during the Indian Premier League season, Zaheer and Sagarika announced their engagement — and their social media posts instantly went viral.

8. An Intimate Yet Iconic Wedding

8/20
8. An Intimate Yet Iconic Wedding

The couple married privately on November 23, 2017, before hosting a star-studded reception attended by cricketers and Bollywood friends alike.

9. A Love Beyond Religion

9/20
9. A Love Beyond Religion

Their interfaith marriage stood as a shining example of acceptance and mutual respect, seamlessly blending two diverse cultural and religious backgrounds.

10. A Seven-Year Age Gap, Zero Barriers

10/20
10. A Seven-Year Age Gap, Zero Barriers

Despite a seven-year age difference, Zaheer and Sagarika’s emotional maturity and compatibility made their relationship one of the most balanced in the public eye.

11. Parenthood After Eight Beautiful Years

11/20
11. Parenthood After Eight Beautiful Years

Eight years after marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan, marking the beginning of a new and joyful chapter.

12. Internet Melts Over the Baby Reveal

12/20
12. Internet Melts Over the Baby Reveal

When they revealed their son’s name, Fatehsinh Khan, fans from both the cricket and film industries flooded social media with love and congratulations.

13. Support Through Career Highs and Lows

13/20
13. Support Through Career Highs and Lows

Zaheer supported Sagarika through her post-Chak De! career transitions, while she encouraged him through his cricketing highs and post-retirement endeavors.

14. Social Media Love That Feels Real

14/20
14. Social Media Love That Feels Real

Their online posts radiate authenticity — from heartfelt birthday wishes to anniversary tributes — offering glimpses of a relationship built on respect and warmth.

15. Families That Bond Over Cinema

15/20
15. Families That Bond Over Cinema

Zaheer’s family watching Chak De! India to understand Sagarika’s charm remains a defining moment, blending love, cinema, and familial acceptance seamlessly.

16. The Power Couple of Cricket and Cinema

16/20
16. The Power Couple of Cricket and Cinema

Together, Zaheer and Sagarika represent the perfect balance of sportsmanship and stardom — two accomplished individuals thriving in their own right.

17. Mutual Respect Over Media Hype

17/20
17. Mutual Respect Over Media Hype

By keeping their relationship grounded and away from gossip, they set a refreshing example of how love can flourish quietly amid fame.

18. Royal Simplicity Defines Their Relationship

18/20
18. Royal Simplicity Defines Their Relationship

Despite Sagarika’s aristocratic lineage and Zaheer’s cricketing fame, the couple’s humility and simplicity remain the pillars of their enduring bond.

19. A Love Story That Inspires Generations

19/20
19. A Love Story That Inspires Generations

Their marriage has become a symbol of progressive love — an inspiring story of how two people from different faiths can build a life rooted in shared values.

20. Fatehsinh Khan: The Perfect New Beginning

20/20
20. Fatehsinh Khan: The Perfect New Beginning

The arrival of their son symbolizes not just parenthood but the continuation of a love story founded on patience, trust, and deep emotional connection.

