NewsPhotosHappy International Chess Day: 5 Indian Maestros Who Redefined The Game From Vishy Anand To D Gukesh
Happy International Chess Day: 5 Indian Maestros Who Redefined The Game From Vishy Anand To D Gukesh

Today, on International Chess Day, we celebrate the brilliance of the game and its finest practitioners. India has a rich history in chess, producing numerous Grandmasters who have left an indelible mark on the global stage. Join us as we honor five of India's top chess players and their remarkable achievements.

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 08:18 PM IST




Today, on International Chess Day, we celebrate the brilliance of the game and its finest practitioners. India has a rich history in chess, producing numerous Grandmasters who have left an indelible mark on the global stage. Join us as we honor five of India's top chess players and their remarkable achievements.

 

Viswanathan Anand - The Pioneer



Viswanathan Anand, India's first Grandmaster, is a five-time World Chess Champion. He held the undisputed World Champion title from 2007 to 2013, inspiring a generation. Anand's rapid play earned him the nickname "Lightning Kid."

 

D. Gukesh - The Youngest World Champion



D. Gukesh is the reigning and youngest undisputed World Chess Champion, achieving this feat at just 18 years old. He also became the youngest ever to win the Candidates Tournament in 2024. Gukesh surpassed Viswanathan Anand's 37-year record as India's top-rated player in September 2023.

 

R. Praggnanandhaa - The Prodigy



R. Praggnanandhaa became a Grandmaster at 12, one of the youngest ever. He was the runner-up in the 2023 Chess World Cup and has defeated Magnus Carlsen in rapid games. Praggnanandhaa is a rising star, consistently challenging the world's elite.

 

Koneru Humpy - The Women's Chess Queen



Koneru Humpy is a trailblazer, becoming the youngest female player in history to achieve the Grandmaster title in 2002. She is a two-time Women's World Rapid Chess Champion and a formidable force in women's chess. Humpy has consistently ranked among the top female players globally.

 

Pentala Harikrishna - The Consistent Performer



Pentala Harikrishna became a Grandmaster in 2001 and has been a consistent top-ranked Indian player. He is a former World Junior Champion (2004) and Asian Individual Champion (2011). Harikrishna has represented India in numerous Chess Olympiads, contributing significantly to team successes.

 

India's Growing Chess Prowess



These players, from the seasoned veteran to the young prodigies, showcase India's immense talent in chess. Their achievements have propelled India to become a major force in the global chess arena. They continue to inspire countless aspiring chess players across the nation.

 

Celebrating the Game of Minds



On International Chess Day, we celebrate the strategic depth and intellectual challenge that chess offers. These Indian Grandmasters exemplify dedication, brilliance, and sportsmanship. May their journeys continue to inspire future generations of chess champions!

