Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Miss Out; This Player To Lead MI: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against CSK

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2025 campaign with a high-octane clash game against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. After finishing last on the points table during the last season, Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back in style in IPL 2025 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik will miss his team's clash against CSK on March 23 due to a suspension for a slow over-rate violation in IPL 2024. On the other hand, unfit Jasprit Bumrah is also not available for Sunday's match.

Here's Mumbai Indians' predicted XI for the IPL 2025 match against CSK: