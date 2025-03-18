Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Miss Out; This Player To Lead MI: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against CSK
Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2025 campaign with a high-octane clash game against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23. After finishing last on the points table during the last season, Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back in style in IPL 2025 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik will miss his team's clash against CSK on March 23 due to a suspension for a slow over-rate violation in IPL 2024. On the other hand, unfit Jasprit Bumrah is also not available for Sunday's match.
Here's Mumbai Indians' predicted XI for the IPL 2025 match against CSK:
1. Rohit Sharma (Opener)
Rohit Sharma is all set to open the innings for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match against CSK on March 23 in Chennai. The 37-year-old is no longer the captain of the franchise but he is still a key player for the five-time champions.
2. Ryan Rickelton (Opener)
South African wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 1 crore during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rickelton is likely to play as opener alongside Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians against CSK on March 23 in Chennai.
3. Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma, who batted at various positions in the past, is likely to bat at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match against CSK on March 23 in Chennai. His runs can decide the fate of MI against CSK on Sunday.
4. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been the biggest match winner for Mumbai Indians in the last few seasons, is likely to bat at No. 4 spot in their IPL 2025 match against CSK on March 23 in Chennai. In Hardik Pandya's absence, Suryakumar is likely to lead the Mumbai Indians side against CSK on March 23.
5. Naman Dhir
Naman Dhir is likely to bat at No. 5 spot for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match against CSK on March 23 in Chennai. Naman had played a few crucial knocks last season.
6. Robin Minz
Robin Minz, an exciting batting wicket-keeper from Jharkhand, is likely to bat at No. 6 and play the finisher's role for Mumbai Indians in absence of Hardik Pandya against CSK on Sunday.
7. Raj Angad Bawa
U-19 World Cup hero Raj Angad Bawa was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL mega auction. The young all-rounder is likely to get a chance to play in absence of Hardik Pandya against CSK.
8. Deepak Chahar
India pacer Deepak Chahar will play a key role for Mumbai Indians with the ball in the IPL 2025 season. His performance in the powerplay with the new ball can decide the fate of MI against CSK on March 23 in Chennai. Sunday's match against CSK will be an emotional game for Deepak as well as pacer was playing for the Chennai-based side till last season.
9. Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians have lacked a quality spinner in their side in the last few seasons and Mitchell Santner will fill that spot perfectly for them in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Like Deepak Chahar, Santner also played for CSK till last season and it will be interesting to see how performs against his old team on Sunday.
10. Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma, the wily old leg-spinner, was picked by Mumbai Indians for 50 lakhs during the auction. His leg-spin will be crucial for MI against CSK in Chennai.
11. Reece Topley
Reece Topley, the tall left-arm fast bowler from England, was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 75 lakhs during the auction. His overs will be vital for Mumbai Indians.
12. Impact Player For MI
Mumbai Indians are likely to use New Zealand pacer Trent Boult as their Impact Player in their IPL 2025 match against CSK on March 23 in Chennai. It will be a home-coming for Trent Boult in the IPL 2025 as he returns back to Mumbai Indians after a stint with the Rajasthan Royals. MI spent INR 12.5 crore for Boult during the mega auction.
Trending Photos