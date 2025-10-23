Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Celebrate Diwali 2025: PDA, BOLD Outfits, and Viral Maldives Moments

photoDetails

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya celebrated Diwali 2025 with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, making their romance Instagram-official. The couple twinned in red traditional outfits, shared PDA-filled videos, and posed with luxury cars during a Maldives getaway for Hardik’s 32nd birthday. Mahieka, an award-winning model known for campaigns with Tanishq, Vivo, Uniqlo, and ramp walks for top designers, complemented Hardik’s festive style effortlessly. Fans flooded social media with heart emojis and reactions as the duo’s chemistry went viral. Post his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik balances love, family, and co-parenting son Agastya, embracing new beginnings with Mahieka.