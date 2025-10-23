Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Celebrate Diwali 2025: PDA, BOLD Outfits, and Viral Maldives Moments
Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya celebrated Diwali 2025 with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, making their romance Instagram-official. The couple twinned in red traditional outfits, shared PDA-filled videos, and posed with luxury cars during a Maldives getaway for Hardik’s 32nd birthday. Mahieka, an award-winning model known for campaigns with Tanishq, Vivo, Uniqlo, and ramp walks for top designers, complemented Hardik’s festive style effortlessly. Fans flooded social media with heart emojis and reactions as the duo’s chemistry went viral. Post his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik balances love, family, and co-parenting son Agastya, embracing new beginnings with Mahieka.
1. Relationship Officially Confirmed
Hardik Pandya made his romance with Mahieka Sharma Instagram-official, sharing intimate Maldives vacation photos with the caption “Blessed.”
2. Romantic Maldives Getaway
The couple celebrated Hardik’s 32nd birthday in the Maldives, sharing affectionate moments on beaches, buggy rides, and luxury cars.
3. Diwali PDA Goes Viral
During Diwali, a video of Hardik and Mahieka’s playful PDA went viral, making fans gush over their undeniable chemistry.
4. Coordinated Red Outfits
For Diwali, Mahieka wore a red bandhani salwar suit, while Hardik complemented her in a red kurta and black trousers, creating a picture-perfect festive look.
5. Social Media Buzz
The couple’s Diwali post, with the track “You’re My Love”, created a frenzy on Instagram, trending across stories, reels, and fan pages.
6. Luxury Cars & Vacay Vibes
Photos with Hardik’s Lamborghini Urus and buggy rides added a glamorous touch to their vacation, blending romance with luxury lifestyle aesthetics.
7. Mahieka’s Fashion Credentials
Mahieka Sharma has modeled for Tanishq, Vivo, Uniqlo, and walked ramps for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre, highlighting her rising star status.
8. Award-Winning Model
In 2024, Mahieka earned the “Model of the Year (New Age)” award at the Indian Fashion Awards, cementing her credibility in the fashion world.
9. Professional Dedication
Even after a severe eye infection in 2024, Mahieka completed her important fashion show professionally, showcasing resilience and commitment.
10. Birthday & Festive Combo
Hardik’s Maldives vacation combined birthday celebrations and Diwali festivities, creating a dual event that fans eagerly followed online.
11. PDA on Instagram Stories
Hardik reposted their Diwali video with playful emojis—a diya and red chili—sparking widespread fan discussion about their romantic vibes.
12. Age Gap Doesn’t Matter
The couple has an 8-year age difference, with Hardik at 32 and Mahieka at 24, proving that age is no barrier in high-profile celebrity relationships.
13. Post-Separation Romance
Hardik’s public display of affection comes a year after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, showing his readiness to embrace new love.
14. Co-Parenting Priority
Despite his new relationship, Hardik continues to co-parent his son Agastya, maintaining mutual respect with ex-wife Natasa.
15. Airport PDA Sparked Rumors
Earlier this month, videos of Hardik and Mahieka at Mumbai airport went viral, marking their first public appearance and fueling romance speculations.
16. Stylish Accessories
Hardik paired his festive kurta with gold jewelry and sunglasses, while Mahieka’s minimal accessories highlighted elegance and subtle festive glam.
17. Heartfelt Captions
Hardik’s simple caption, “Blessed”, resonated with fans, capturing the essence of love, gratitude, and happiness in his personal life.
18. Fans Reacted Instantly
The couple’s video and photos have flooded social media with heart emojis, comments, and fan edits, proving their popularity as a celebrity couple.
19. Viral Diwali Video Highlights
From twirling in traditional outfits to affectionate hand-holding, the Diwali video highlighted intimate yet stylish moments that fans adore.
20. Ready for New Beginnings
This Diwali post signals Hardik embracing fresh beginnings, balancing personal happiness, love, and family responsibilities, making him relatable yet aspirational for fans.
