Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2975220https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/hardik-pandya-mahieka-sharma-celebrate-diwali-2025-pda-bold-outfits-and-viral-maldives-moments-2975220
NewsPhotosHardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Celebrate Diwali 2025: PDA, BOLD Outfits, and Viral Maldives Moments
photoDetails

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Celebrate Diwali 2025: PDA, BOLD Outfits, and Viral Maldives Moments

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya celebrated Diwali 2025 with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, making their romance Instagram-official. The couple twinned in red traditional outfits, shared PDA-filled videos, and posed with luxury cars during a Maldives getaway for Hardik’s 32nd birthday. Mahieka, an award-winning model known for campaigns with Tanishq, Vivo, Uniqlo, and ramp walks for top designers, complemented Hardik’s festive style effortlessly. Fans flooded social media with heart emojis and reactions as the duo’s chemistry went viral. Post his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik balances love, family, and co-parenting son Agastya, embracing new beginnings with Mahieka.

Updated:Oct 23, 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Relationship Officially Confirmed

1/20
1. Relationship Officially Confirmed

 

Hardik Pandya made his romance with Mahieka Sharma Instagram-official, sharing intimate Maldives vacation photos with the caption “Blessed.”

Follow Us

2. Romantic Maldives Getaway

2/20
2. Romantic Maldives Getaway

 

The couple celebrated Hardik’s 32nd birthday in the Maldives, sharing affectionate moments on beaches, buggy rides, and luxury cars.

Follow Us

3. Diwali PDA Goes Viral

3/20
3. Diwali PDA Goes Viral

 

During Diwali, a video of Hardik and Mahieka’s playful PDA went viral, making fans gush over their undeniable chemistry.

Follow Us

4. Coordinated Red Outfits

4/20
4. Coordinated Red Outfits

 

For Diwali, Mahieka wore a red bandhani salwar suit, while Hardik complemented her in a red kurta and black trousers, creating a picture-perfect festive look.

Follow Us

5. Social Media Buzz

5/20
5. Social Media Buzz

The couple’s Diwali post, with the track “You’re My Love”, created a frenzy on Instagram, trending across stories, reels, and fan pages.

Follow Us

6. Luxury Cars & Vacay Vibes

6/20
6. Luxury Cars & Vacay Vibes

 

Photos with Hardik’s Lamborghini Urus and buggy rides added a glamorous touch to their vacation, blending romance with luxury lifestyle aesthetics.

Follow Us

7. Mahieka’s Fashion Credentials

7/20
7. Mahieka’s Fashion Credentials

 

Mahieka Sharma has modeled for Tanishq, Vivo, Uniqlo, and walked ramps for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre, highlighting her rising star status.

Follow Us

8. Award-Winning Model

8/20
8. Award-Winning Model

 

In 2024, Mahieka earned the “Model of the Year (New Age)” award at the Indian Fashion Awards, cementing her credibility in the fashion world.

Follow Us

9. Professional Dedication

9/20
9. Professional Dedication

 

Even after a severe eye infection in 2024, Mahieka completed her important fashion show professionally, showcasing resilience and commitment.

Follow Us

10. Birthday & Festive Combo

10/20
10. Birthday & Festive Combo

 

Hardik’s Maldives vacation combined birthday celebrations and Diwali festivities, creating a dual event that fans eagerly followed online.

Follow Us

11. PDA on Instagram Stories

11/20
11. PDA on Instagram Stories

 

Hardik reposted their Diwali video with playful emojis—a diya and red chili—sparking widespread fan discussion about their romantic vibes.

Follow Us

12. Age Gap Doesn’t Matter

12/20
12. Age Gap Doesn’t Matter

 

The couple has an 8-year age difference, with Hardik at 32 and Mahieka at 24, proving that age is no barrier in high-profile celebrity relationships.

Follow Us

13. Post-Separation Romance

13/20
13. Post-Separation Romance

 

Hardik’s public display of affection comes a year after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, showing his readiness to embrace new love.

Follow Us

14. Co-Parenting Priority

14/20
14. Co-Parenting Priority

 

Despite his new relationship, Hardik continues to co-parent his son Agastya, maintaining mutual respect with ex-wife Natasa.

Follow Us

15. Airport PDA Sparked Rumors

15/20
15. Airport PDA Sparked Rumors

 

Earlier this month, videos of Hardik and Mahieka at Mumbai airport went viral, marking their first public appearance and fueling romance speculations.

Follow Us

16. Stylish Accessories

16/20
16. Stylish Accessories

 

Hardik paired his festive kurta with gold jewelry and sunglasses, while Mahieka’s minimal accessories highlighted elegance and subtle festive glam.

Follow Us

17. Heartfelt Captions

17/20
17. Heartfelt Captions

 

Hardik’s simple caption, “Blessed”, resonated with fans, capturing the essence of love, gratitude, and happiness in his personal life.

Follow Us

18. Fans Reacted Instantly

18/20
18. Fans Reacted Instantly

 

The couple’s video and photos have flooded social media with heart emojis, comments, and fan edits, proving their popularity as a celebrity couple.

Follow Us

19. Viral Diwali Video Highlights

19/20
19. Viral Diwali Video Highlights

 

From twirling in traditional outfits to affectionate hand-holding, the Diwali video highlighted intimate yet stylish moments that fans adore.

Follow Us

20. Ready for New Beginnings

20/20
20. Ready for New Beginnings

 

This Diwali post signals Hardik embracing fresh beginnings, balancing personal happiness, love, and family responsibilities, making him relatable yet aspirational for fans.

 

Follow Us
Hardik Pandya girlfriend Mahieka SharmaHardik Pandya Diwali 2025 celebrationHardik Pandya Maldives vacationHardik Pandya PDA videoHardik Pandya Instagram official relationshipMahieka Sharma fashion modelHardik Pandya birthday celebration 2025Hardik Pandya luxury lifestylecelebrity couples PDA 2025Hardik Pandya viral social media momentsMahieka Sharma Tanishq campaignMahieka Sharma Vivo brand ambassadorMahieka Sharma Uniqlo campaignHardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic separationHardik Pandya co-parenting AgastyaHardik Pandya red kurta DiwaliMahieka Sharma red bandhani suitHardik Pandya romantic getaway MaldivesHardik Pandya birthday Diwali comboHardik Pandya Mahieka Sharma Instagram photosHardik Pandya love life 2025celebrity Diwali celebrations IndiaHardik Pandya public romanceMahieka Sharma ramp walk designerHardik Pandya viral Instagram momentscelebrity couple PDA InstagramHardik Pandya age gap girlfriendHardik Pandya new relationship newsMahieka Sharma awar
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 Captaincy Status: Pat Cummins Leads Confidently, Sanju Samson Eyes Exit, Rishabh Pant Doubtful - Check All Teams Update
camera icon7
title
Rishabh Tandon
Who Was Rishabh Tandon Aka Faqeer? All You Need To Know About Actor-Singer Who Passed Away Due To Heart Attack
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Why The Adelaide Oval Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Hunting Ground?
camera icon10
title
World’s Most Powerful Militaries 2025
Global Firepower Index 2025: World’s 10 Most Powerful Militaries Ranked
camera icon9
title
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj 2025: From Floral To Minimal – 6 Simple And Easy Last-Minute Mehendi Designs You Can Try At Home For A Festive Look