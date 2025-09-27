Hardik Pandya Net Worth 2025: How Much India’s All-Rounder Earns? Check BCCI Salary, IPL Contract, Brand Endorsements And More
Hardik Pandya is one of India’s wealthiest all-rounders. His income sources include a BCCI Grade A contract, hefty IPL earnings from the Mumbai Indians, and multiple brand endorsements across sports, lifestyle, and fashion. Hardik continues to grow both as a cricketer and a brand icon, cementing his place among India’s most marketable sports stars.
Pandya’s Introduction
Hardik Pandya has transformed from a young IPL sensation into one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. By 2025, his net worth is estimated between Rs 91- 98 crore (USD 11-11.5 million), thanks to cricket contracts, endorsements, and luxury assets.
BCCI Salary
As a key member of Team India, Hardik enjoys a Grade A central contract with the BCCI. This brings him around Rs 5 crore annually, along with per-match fees for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, plus performance bonuses.
IPL Earnings
The IPL has been a game-changer for Hardik’s wealth. In 2025, he earned Rs 16.35 crore from Mumbai Indians, making him one of the league’s highest-paid Indian players. His past stint as Gujarat Titans’ captain also added significantly to his earnings.
Endorsements
Off the field, Hardik is a brand magnet. With endorsements across sports gear, fashion, beverages, and lifestyle products, he earns crores every year. His style, charisma, and fan following make him a favorite among advertisers.
Luxury Properties
Hardik owns a lavish penthouse in Vadodara, which is often showcased on social media, and a premium apartment in Mumbai. These properties reflect his success and love for modern luxury living.
Car Collection
His garage is packed with luxury vehicles. From a Rolls-Royce to Mercedes AMG G63, Porsche Cayenne, and Range Rover, Hardik’s cars symbolize both speed and sophistication.
Lifestyle & Investments
Hardik is known for his stylish lifestyle, designer outfits, exotic holidays, and luxury watches. Beyond this, he has invested smartly in businesses, ensuring financial stability beyond his cricketing career.
Comparison with Peers
While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma top the charts in net worth, Hardik’s rapid rise places him firmly among India’s elite cricketers. His dual role as a dependable all-rounder and a marketable personality keeps his value growing.
Conclusion
By 2025, Hardik Pandya’s journey from Baroda’s cricket grounds to international stardom is reflected in his wealth. With a net worth nearing Rs 100 crore, he stands tall as one of India’s most successful and inspiring all-rounders.
All Images:- X, BCCI, Instagram
