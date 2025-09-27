Advertisement
Hardik Pandya Net Worth 2025: How Much India’s All-Rounder Earns? Check BCCI Salary, IPL Contract, Brand Endorsements And More

Hardik Pandya is one of India’s wealthiest all-rounders. His income sources include a BCCI Grade A contract, hefty IPL earnings from the Mumbai Indians, and multiple brand endorsements across sports, lifestyle, and fashion. Hardik continues to grow both as a cricketer and a brand icon, cementing his place among India’s most marketable sports stars.

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Pandya’s Introduction

Hardik Pandya has transformed from a young IPL sensation into one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. By 2025, his net worth is estimated between Rs 91- 98 crore (USD 11-11.5 million), thanks to cricket contracts, endorsements, and luxury assets.

 

BCCI Salary

As a key member of Team India, Hardik enjoys a Grade A central contract with the BCCI. This brings him around Rs 5 crore annually, along with per-match fees for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, plus performance bonuses.

 

IPL Earnings

The IPL has been a game-changer for Hardik’s wealth. In 2025, he earned Rs 16.35 crore from Mumbai Indians, making him one of the league’s highest-paid Indian players. His past stint as Gujarat Titans’ captain also added significantly to his earnings.

 

Endorsements

Off the field, Hardik is a brand magnet. With endorsements across sports gear, fashion, beverages, and lifestyle products, he earns crores every year. His style, charisma, and fan following make him a favorite among advertisers.

 

Luxury Properties

Hardik owns a lavish penthouse in Vadodara, which is often showcased on social media, and a premium apartment in Mumbai. These properties reflect his success and love for modern luxury living.

 

Car Collection

His garage is packed with luxury vehicles. From a Rolls-Royce to Mercedes AMG G63, Porsche Cayenne, and Range Rover, Hardik’s cars symbolize both speed and sophistication.

 

Lifestyle & Investments

Hardik is known for his stylish lifestyle, designer outfits, exotic holidays, and luxury watches. Beyond this, he has invested smartly in businesses, ensuring financial stability beyond his cricketing career.

 

Comparison with Peers

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma top the charts in net worth, Hardik’s rapid rise places him firmly among India’s elite cricketers. His dual role as a dependable all-rounder and a marketable personality keeps his value growing.

 

Conclusion

By 2025, Hardik Pandya’s journey from Baroda’s cricket grounds to international stardom is reflected in his wealth. With a net worth nearing Rs 100 crore, he stands tall as one of India’s most successful and inspiring all-rounders.

 

All Images:- X, BCCI, Instagram 

