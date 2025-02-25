Hardik Pandya’s ₹7 Crore Watch: All You Need To Know About Richard Mille RM 27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2863845

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 had cricket fans on the edge of their seats, but it wasn’t just the on-field action grabbing attention. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made headlines with his extravagant style statement—a stunning ₹7 crore watch that became a talking point among fans and experts alike. While Pandya’s performances often turn heads, this time, it was his luxury timepiece that sparked a frenzy on social media.