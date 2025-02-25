Hardik Pandya’s ₹7 Crore Watch: All You Need To Know About Richard Mille RM 27-02 CA FQ Tourbillon - In Pics
The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 had cricket fans on the edge of their seats, but it wasn’t just the on-field action grabbing attention. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya made headlines with his extravagant style statement—a stunning ₹7 crore watch that became a talking point among fans and experts alike. While Pandya’s performances often turn heads, this time, it was his luxury timepiece that sparked a frenzy on social media.
1. The Watch That Outshone the Match
While Pandya’s fiery spell rattled Pakistan’s batting lineup, it was his ultra-luxurious wristwatch that sent social media into a frenzy. The Richard Mille RM 27-02, designed for extreme sports, became the most talked-about accessory of the match.
2. Limited-Edition Luxury: Only 50 Exist
The RM 27-02 isn’t just any watch; it’s a collector’s dream. With only 50 pieces worldwide, this tourbillon-powered marvel was originally crafted for tennis legend Rafael Nadal, making it one of the rarest timepieces in the world.
3. Unmatched Durability for an Intense Sport
Built with Carbon TPT and Quartz TPT, the watch boasts high shock resistance, making it ideal for athletes like Pandya who thrive in high-impact sports. It can withstand up to 10,000 Gs of force—a testament to its robust engineering.
4. A Skeletonized Dial Worth Every Penny
The RM 27-02 features a mesmerizing skeletonized dial, showcasing its intricate tourbillon movement. This lightweight yet ultra-durable design ensures precision and stability, mirroring Pandya’s own precision on the field.
5. A Symbol of Pandya’s Bold Personality
Hardik Pandya isn’t just a cricketer; he’s a brand. From luxury watches to designer outfits, his flamboyant style sets him apart. The RM 27-02 aligns perfectly with his persona, merging opulence with elite athleticism.
6. Pandya's Performance Proves Style and Substance Can Coexist
While critics may debate the fusion of luxury and sport, Pandya let his game do the talking. His spell of 2 for 31, including the crucial wickets of Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, played a key role in India's six-wicket win.
7. Social Media Goes Wild Over the Watch
As soon as cameras caught a glimpse of Pandya’s watch, fans flooded social media with reactions. Memes, debates, and admiration posts flooded X (formerly Twitter), proving that the watch had become as big a talking point as the match itself.
8. A Watch Worn by the Elite
The RM 27-02 isn’t just a prized possession for Pandya. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani have been spotted sporting Richard Mille timepieces, solidifying the brand’s elite status.
9. How Much is Too Much? The Debate Continues
While some fans praised Pandya’s taste, others questioned the necessity of wearing such an expensive watch on the field. However, if there’s one thing Pandya has proven, it’s that he thrives under the spotlight, both on and off the pitch.
10. Pandya’s Net Worth and Growing Influence
With a reported net worth of ₹94 crore and a lucrative contract with Mumbai Indians, Pandya is not just an elite cricketer but also a major influencer in the world of sports fashion. His love for high-end accessories only adds to his larger-than-life persona.
