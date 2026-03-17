Hardik Pandya’s ex wife Natasa Stankovic sets internet on fire with bold bikini pics from Phuket amid viral rumours

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Natasa Stankovic’s Phuket vacation photos have gone viral amid renewed speculation around Hardik Pandya’s personal life, but the controversy stems from a misinterpreted Instagram story rather than confirmed facts. The incident highlights how quickly celebrity narratives can spiral on social media, especially when timelines and sources are unclear. While Natasa focuses on travel and personal space, online discussions continue to link her to past relationships. This episode underscores the growing influence of algorithm-driven content, where curiosity-led searches dominate. For readers, it reinforces the importance of context, verification, and responsible consumption of viral celebrity news.