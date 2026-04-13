Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3036721https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/hardik-pandya-s-girlfriend-mahieka-sharma-model-economist-award-winner-inside-the-good-luck-charm-taking-over-fashion-films-headlines-3036721
NewsPhotosHardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Model, Economist, Award-Winner - Inside the ‘Good Luck Charm’ taking over fashion, films & headlines!
photoDetails

Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Model, Economist, Award-Winner - Inside the ‘Good Luck Charm’ taking over fashion, films & headlines!

Mahieka Sharma has emerged as a trending personality following India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, largely due to her relationship with Hardik Pandya and her growing presence in fashion and entertainment. With a background in Economics and Finance, experience across multiple industries, and recognition as a model and actor, she represents a new-age, multi-dimensional celebrity. Her collaborations with top designers and brands, along with award wins, highlight her rising influence. As her public visibility grows, Mahieka Sharma is poised to become a major name in India’s fashion, digital, and entertainment landscape in the coming years.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us

1. A rare mix of academics and ambition shaping her identity

1/13
1. A rare mix of academics and ambition shaping her identity

Mahieka Sharma’s Economics and Finance degree combined with certifications like Lean Six Sigma reflects a strong analytical foundation, giving her an edge in strategic thinking and career adaptability beyond the entertainment industry. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Athlete mindset built through competitive basketball experience

2/13
2. Athlete mindset built through competitive basketball experience

As a college-level basketball player in center and power forward roles, Mahieka developed discipline, teamwork, and resilience—qualities now visible in her structured approach to modelling, acting, and personal branding. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

3. Diverse internships created a corporate-level perspective early on

3/13
3. Diverse internships created a corporate-level perspective early on

Her exposure to consulting, finance, education, and oil and gas strategy roles has equipped Mahieka with a multidimensional understanding of business, branding, and leadership rarely seen in fashion professionals. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. Social impact work adds depth to her public image

4/13
4. Social impact work adds depth to her public image

Her NGO work focused on women’s sanitation and education in rural Gujarat strengthens her credibility, positioning her not just as a model but as a socially aware public figure with purpose-driven influence. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

5. Association with India’s top designers elevated her industry credibility

5/13
5. Association with India’s top designers elevated her industry credibility

Working with designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani has positioned Mahieka among elite modelling circles. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Brand collaborations reflect commercial and digital relevance

6/13
6. Brand collaborations reflect commercial and digital relevance

Campaigns with brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Uniqlo, and Vivo indicate strong brand trust and mass-market appeal. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

7. Awards and magazine features validate her rising influence

7/13
7. Awards and magazine features validate her rising influence

Winning Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024 and features in Elle and Grazia confirm industry recognition, boosting her authority and long-term career sustainability. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Freelance model-actor strategy offers flexibility and growth

8/13
8. Freelance model-actor strategy offers flexibility and growth

By choosing freelance work, Mahieka balances creative freedom with diverse exposure, allowing her to experiment across fashion, films, and branded content without being restricted by agency contracts. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

9. Relationship spotlight amplified her national visibility instantly

9/13
9. Relationship spotlight amplified her national visibility instantly

Her relationship with Hardik Pandya, especially after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, significantly boosted her search visibility, making her a trending personality across Google Discover and social platforms. Photo Credit - X

 

Follow Us

10. ‘Good luck charm’ narrative strengthens her public perception

10/13
10. ‘Good luck charm’ narrative strengthens her public perception

Pandya crediting Mahieka for his success has shaped a powerful narrative around her influence, blending emotional relatability with aspirational appeal—key drivers of engagement in celebrity-driven search trends. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/13
Follow Us

12/13
Follow Us

13/13
Follow Us
IPL 2026Hardik PandyaMahieka SharmaMahieka Sharma biographywho is Mahieka Sharma
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sanju Samson
7 records broken by Sanju Samson during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match: Surpassing MS Dhoni; joining Virat Kohli, equaling Shubman Gill and...; check full list
camera icon8
title
Asha Bhosle death
The last of the golden voices: Asha Bhosle and the elite circle of India's greatest vocalists
camera icon8
title
Viral news
Not just a travel document: The world's most beautiful passports that look like works of art
camera icon6
title
Asha Bhosle
End of an era: Asha Bhosle dies at 92; unseen photos with siblings and R.D. Burman resurface
camera icon5
title
Strait of Hormuz
From Hormuz to Panama: Which global waterways charge ‘toll’-In pics