Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Model, Economist, Award-Winner - Inside the ‘Good Luck Charm’ taking over fashion, films & headlines!

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Mahieka Sharma has emerged as a trending personality following India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win, largely due to her relationship with Hardik Pandya and her growing presence in fashion and entertainment. With a background in Economics and Finance, experience across multiple industries, and recognition as a model and actor, she represents a new-age, multi-dimensional celebrity. Her collaborations with top designers and brands, along with award wins, highlight her rising influence. As her public visibility grows, Mahieka Sharma is poised to become a major name in India’s fashion, digital, and entertainment landscape in the coming years.