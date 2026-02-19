Hardik Pandya’s lady love Mahieka Sharma turns heads on birthday - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3018492

Mahieka Sharma, model-actor and wellness advocate, is trending as she celebrates her birthday amid heightened interest in her relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple, who went public in October 2025, have been frequently spotted together during the T20 World Cup, fuelling search demand and social media buzz. From her fashion career and yoga advocacy to Pandya’s symbolic tattoo tribute, Sharma’s rising public profile reflects the growing intersection of sport, celebrity culture, and digital influence. As fan curiosity continues to rise, her background, career trajectory, and relationship timeline remain key drivers of online engagement and trending searches.