Hardik Pandya To Anil Kumble: Best Bowling Figures For A Captain In IPL History - Check In Pics

Several captains have produced exceptional bowling performances for their teams in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here's list of captains with best bowling figures in IPL:

Updated:Apr 05, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
1. 5/36 - Hardik Pandya vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025

Hardik Pandya picked up his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket during the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, May 5. It's the best bowling figure for a captain in the history of IPL. Before Hardik, legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble held the record for best figures for a captain in the IPL. 

 

History-Maker Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya became the first captain in the IPL history to take a five-wicket haul during the match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, May 5. Hardik took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Akash Deep. 

Hardik's Efforts Go Vain

Skipper Hardik Pandya's efforts with both bat and ball (28 off 16 and 5/36) went in vain as LSG defeated MI by 12 runs on Friday.  

2. 4/16 - Anil Kumble vs DCH, Johannesburg, 2009

Legendary Anil Kumble holds the record for second best bowling figures (4/16) for a captain in IPL history. While bowling for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2009 final against Deccan Chargers, Kumble took the wickets of Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Symonds, Rohit Sharma and Venugopal Rao during the summit-clash. 

 

3. 4/16 - Anil Kumble vs DCH, Navi Mumbai, 2010

Legendary Anil Kumble also holds the record for third best bowling figures (4/16) for a captain in IPL history. While bowling for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2010 third-place playoff match, Kumble produced a match-winning performance against Deccan Chargers in Navi Mumbai.  

4. 4/17 - JP Duminy vs SRH, Vizag, 2015

Former South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy holds the record for the fourth best bowling figures (4/17) for a captain in IPL history. While playing for Delhi Capitals, Duminy. JP Duminy ran through the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting order by removing David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan in Vizag. 

 

5. 4/21 - Shane Warne vs DCH, Nagpur, 2010

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne holds the record for the fifth best bowling figures (4/21) for a captain in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Warne demolished Deccan Chargers by taking the wickets of Anirudh Singh, Dwayne Smith, Azhar Bilakhia and Ryan Harris. 

 

