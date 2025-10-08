Advertisement
Hardik Pandya Turns Heads Again: Inside His Stunning Lamborghini Urus SE Luxury Ride Worth Rs...

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya has added the Lamborghini Urus SE to his luxury car collection, turning heads with its striking “Giallo Auge” yellow finish. Priced at ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom India), the Urus SE is Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid SUV in India, delivering 800 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 312 km/h, it combines blistering performance with eco-conscious technology, offering a 60 km all-electric range. Featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen, premium leather interiors, advanced drive modes, and aerodynamic design, the Urus SE perfectly matches Pandya’s flamboyant lifestyle.

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
1. Hardik Pandya’s Bold Choice in Lamborghini Yellow

1. Hardik Pandya’s Bold Choice in Lamborghini Yellow

Pandya’s Urus SE arrives in the striking “Giallo Auge” yellow, reflecting his flamboyant style. The color enhances visibility and makes a statement, perfectly matching his on-field confidence.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

2. Lamborghini’s First Plug-In Hybrid SUV

2. Lamborghini’s First Plug-In Hybrid SUV

The Urus SE marks Lamborghini’s entry into hybrid luxury SUVs in India. Combining a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 25.9 kWh battery, it blends eco-conscious driving with ultimate performance.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

3. Jaw-Dropping Performance Specs

3. Jaw-Dropping Performance Specs

With 800hp and 950 Nm of torque, the Urus SE accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, topping out at 312 km/h, making it one of the fastest hybrid SUVs worldwide.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

4. Eco-Friendly Electric Range

4. Eco-Friendly Electric Range

The SUV offers an all-electric driving range of up to 60 km, ideal for city commutes without fuel usage. It supports EV mode up to 130 km/h, combining luxury with sustainability.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

5. Advanced Drive Modes for Every Terrain

5. Advanced Drive Modes for Every Terrain

The Urus SE features 10 driving modes, including EV, Hybrid, Recharge, Performance, Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, and Terra, ensuring precision and control on-road or off-road.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

6. Aerodynamic and Sporty Exterior Upgrades

6. Aerodynamic and Sporty Exterior Upgrades

The Urus SE sports sharper LED Matrix headlights, a new bonnet, sculpted bumper, redesigned spoiler, and a prominent rear diffuser. Its 21- to 23-inch Pirelli P Zero wheels enhance both aesthetics and performance.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

7. Luxury Meets Technology Inside

7. Luxury Meets Technology Inside

Inside, the SUV boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen, refined air vents, ergonomic leather seats, and premium materials. The cabin upgrades promise comfort, customization, and cutting-edge infotainment.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

8. Customizable Personalization Options

8. Customizable Personalization Options

Lamborghini offers 100+ exterior colors, 47 interior finishes, and the Ad Personam program, allowing Pandya and owners to personalize every detail of their Urus SE.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

9. Price Tag and Elite Status

9. Price Tag and Elite Status

Priced at ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom India), the Urus SE joins the ranks of ultra-luxury vehicles. For Pandya, it complements his existing fleet of Range Rovers, Mercedes SUVs, and other high-end cars.(Photo Credit - Instagram)

10. Pandya’s Fast Lane Lifestyle On and Off the Field

10. Pandya’s Fast Lane Lifestyle On and Off the Field

Beyond the SUV, Pandya continues to impress on the cricket pitch. His Asia Cup 2025 contributions were vital, and now he cruises off-field in style, merging speed, luxury, and performance. (Photo Credit - Instagram)

