Hardik Pandya Turns Heads Again: Inside His Stunning Lamborghini Urus SE Luxury Ride Worth Rs...

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya has added the Lamborghini Urus SE to his luxury car collection, turning heads with its striking “Giallo Auge” yellow finish. Priced at ₹4.57 crore (ex-showroom India), the Urus SE is Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid SUV in India, delivering 800 horsepower and 950 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 312 km/h, it combines blistering performance with eco-conscious technology, offering a 60 km all-electric range. Featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen, premium leather interiors, advanced drive modes, and aerodynamic design, the Urus SE perfectly matches Pandya’s flamboyant lifestyle.